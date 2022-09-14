Read full article on original website
KUCB
Remnant of Typhoon Merbok brings high winds to the western Aleutians, and high temperatures to Unalaska.
Remnant of Typhoon Merbok has crossed into the Bering Sea bringing high winds to the western Aleutians, and high temperatures to Unalaska. KUCB's Vic Fisher talked to Kaitlyn O'Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, about the storm. This interview originally aired on KUCB on Sept. 16, 2022. It...
KUCB
Qawalangin Tribe donates food boxes after tough subsistence season
Unalaska is most widely known for being a fishing port — the largest in the nation. Hundreds of millions of pounds of seafood are delivered to Unalaska’s processing plants every year. And generally, the local community also brings in large harvests through subsistence fishing. But this year was...
