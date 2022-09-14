Read full article on original website
WANTED: Search for Camden Co. carjacker underway
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A manhunt for Stephen Gene Wachholtz, 43, of Sunrise Beach is underway after he allegedly carjacked someone in the Richland area of Camden County Thursday, Sept. 16.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
KMZU
Motorcycle accident in Cole County
COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bodies of man, woman found in Pulaski County
Pulaski County sheriff's deputies are investigating after finding the bodies of a man and woman Wednesday near Waynesville. The post Bodies of man, woman found in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Laclede Co. man charged with burning, pepper-spraying children
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Timothy N. Easton, 50, of Lebanon, was arrested after Laclede County deputies responded to a report that Easton had burned a 13-year-old boy and pepper-sprayed a 16-year-old and 12-year-old girl. According to an LCSO press release, the boy was admitted to a hospital on Aug. 24 with burns on 10-19% of […]
2 found dead in Pulaski Co., investigation underway
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — This morning, Pulaski County deputies responded to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person. The deputies responded to the call around 9:56 a.m. earlier today, Sept. 14, to the 25000 block of Highway 17 in Pulaski County. When they arrived, they found two dead people: one male and one female. […]
houstonherald.com
Wanted man arrested in Texas County on Friday night
A wanted Mountain Grove man was arrested Friday night in Texas County on a Howell County warrant charging him with burglary. Jacob M. Hatcher was taken to the Texas County Jail, the Missouri State Patrol said.
KTTS
Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash Tuesday in Douglas County. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Traci Taylor from Mountain Grove was a passenger on a motorcycle that ran off the road and rolled over on Highway EE northeast of Vanzant. She died at the...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Missing Since July
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information leading to the location of James Wright, 47, Sullivan. Wright was last seen leaving his home in the Woodland Heights subdivision on July 25. He was on his motorcycle. According to information gathered Wright has not had any contact with...
houstonherald.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 95 north of Mountain Grove
A Mountain Grove woman sustained serious injuries Thursday morning in accident about 14 miles north of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said a southbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Norma C. Snyder, 78, crossed the center of Highway 95 and struck a northbound 2013 Ford Flex operated by Jessica A. Berhorst, 32, of Mountain Grove, at about 8:15 a.m. Tate said Snyder lost control, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a fence, coming to rest on the roadway.
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Shooting
Charges against a Hickory County man accused in a deadly shooting at a bar in Lake Ozark in 2021 appear to have been dropped, although prosecutors will not confirm that or comment on the case.
Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the […]
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County man charged after standoff with deputies at his home in Dixon
A Pulaski County man faces felony charges after an early morning standoff with deputies at his home. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of Howard Lane, in Dixon, earlier this month, to investigate a disturbance. When they arrived, a man, later identified as Troy Smalenberg, barricaded himself inside the home. He was reported to be armed with a firearm. Deputies managed to safely remove everyone else from the home and began negotiations with Smalenberg.
‘This Was No Hunting Accident’: ‘Cold Justice’ Helps Make Arrest In 2007 Murder Of Missouri Dad
Ricky Luebbert was a 42-year-old devoted single dad with two young sons when he was shot to death 15 years ago at his home in Missouri. To help figure out who pulled the trigger, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and homicide investigator Steve Spingola joined forces with local law enforcement in “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen. Their efforts alongside Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Chief Dep. Rowdy Douglas, and Dep. Sheriff Graham Applegate, each of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, led to significant results.
WOLF
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
ksgf.com
Osage Beach Police Identify Body
(KTTS News) — Police in Osage Beach have identified a body that was found in the water under a boat dock last week. Christopher Williams was from Osage Beach. He was reported missing August 17 after he walked away from a job site. An autopsy was performed Monday. The...
myozarksonline.com
Several local offenders receiving terms in the Department of Corrections
Recent Circuit Court proceedings in Pulaski County have resulted in several local offenders receiving terms in the Department of Corrections. Duane Wilmurth of Crocker violated his probation for driving while revoked. Judge John Beger sentenced Wilmurth to 3 years behind bars. Tyron Porter of St. Robert entered a guilty plea to stealing a firearm and was sentenced by Judge Bill Hickle to 5 years in the Department of Corrections. Nicole Thomas of Waynesville entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance. Judge Beger sentenced her to 7 years in the D-O-C. Christopher Henley of Waynesville entered a guilty plea to unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced by Judge Beger to 3 years behind bars. Trevon Yates of Dixon entered a guilty plea to unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Beger sentenced him to a term of four years in prison. Michael Payton of St. Robert entered a guilty plea to resisting arrest. Judge John Beger sentenced him to serve 4 years of prison time.
KOMU
Eldon jeweler issues warning about fake gold
ELDON − Henley Jewelers, Inc. has issued a warning that at least a dozen customers have recently come in with fake gold, all with the same story. According to a Facebook post by Henley Jewelers, victims said they met a group of scammers at a gas station. The scammers said they need money to get home because their credit cards aren't working and that they have gold jewelry they can sell in exchange for money.
houstonherald.com
One seriously injured in accident
A Mountain View woman — who has ties to Texas County — was injured Tuesday morning in a Howell County crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said a northbound 1999 Ford Taurus driven by Derrick W. West, 45, failed to yield to a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Mavis M. Aye, 86.
