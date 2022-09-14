Recent Circuit Court proceedings in Pulaski County have resulted in several local offenders receiving terms in the Department of Corrections. Duane Wilmurth of Crocker violated his probation for driving while revoked. Judge John Beger sentenced Wilmurth to 3 years behind bars. Tyron Porter of St. Robert entered a guilty plea to stealing a firearm and was sentenced by Judge Bill Hickle to 5 years in the Department of Corrections. Nicole Thomas of Waynesville entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance. Judge Beger sentenced her to 7 years in the D-O-C. Christopher Henley of Waynesville entered a guilty plea to unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced by Judge Beger to 3 years behind bars. Trevon Yates of Dixon entered a guilty plea to unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Beger sentenced him to a term of four years in prison. Michael Payton of St. Robert entered a guilty plea to resisting arrest. Judge John Beger sentenced him to serve 4 years of prison time.

PULASKI COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO