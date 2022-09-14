ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

thehomewoodstar.com

Cavs suffer tough region loss

BIRMINGHAM -- In a game of inches, the John Carroll Catholic High School football team came up just a few short in the final minute of the Cavaliers’ 20-14 loss at Carver on Friday night. Down by 6, the Cavs attempted to put together a game-winning drive in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown

Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
ANDALUSIA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wbrc.com

Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama K commit Conor Talty runs fake punt in for touchdown

Alabama football’s 2023 kicker commit, Conor Talty ran a fake punt in for a touchdown Friday. Talty attends St. Rita High School in Illinois, and he is having a great season from a specialist perspective. The Alabama commit has nailed all four of his field goal attempts with a long of 51 through four games.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows

Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
AUBURN, AL

