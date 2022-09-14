Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Alabama high school football scores, highlights- Week four
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Check out Alabama high school football scores from week four! See highlights from the big games in central Alabama above.
Tuskegee notches 700th program win with upset victory
Tuskegee's 700th official victory is the fourth most in Division II college football history and most among all HBCUs. The post Tuskegee notches 700th program win with upset victory appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thehomewoodstar.com
Cavs suffer tough region loss
BIRMINGHAM -- In a game of inches, the John Carroll Catholic High School football team came up just a few short in the final minute of the Cavaliers’ 20-14 loss at Carver on Friday night. Down by 6, the Cavs attempted to put together a game-winning drive in the...
Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown
Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium
More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves. Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to...
Thompson-Robinson on the Late Win Over Alabama State, Staying at Ease, and More (TRANCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked about the late win over Alabama State, staying focused down the stretch, and learning from the adversity. On the feelings watching South Alabama's final drive from the sideline... “Shoot, I was at ease. I was at ease. Everybody wrote off Nick the first week with...
What Bryan Harsin said after the Penn State loss
Auburn's head coach thinks the way his team responds to this loss will define the season
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why the first words a paralyzed 15-year-old athlete said after being taken off a ventilator were ‘Roll Tide’
On November 13, 2013, Ethan Glynn and his family happened to catch the Iron Bowl on TV at their home in Minnesota.
Dabo Swinney Wants Tuscaloosa Inspired Building on Clemson Campus
Clemson University has its own fair share of rich history when it comes their athletics, but football head coach, Dabo Swinney says that the school isn't doing a good job of showing it. Swinney said on his Monday night radio show that a museum should be built on the Clemson...
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama K commit Conor Talty runs fake punt in for touchdown
Alabama football’s 2023 kicker commit, Conor Talty ran a fake punt in for a touchdown Friday. Talty attends St. Rita High School in Illinois, and he is having a great season from a specialist perspective. The Alabama commit has nailed all four of his field goal attempts with a long of 51 through four games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Worst Loss in Alabama History Was So Bad Nick Saban Compared it to 9/11
Losing isn't in the dictionaries at the University of Alabama. That's how it goes when your team has won at least 10 games each season since 2008. However, if you ask an Alabama football fan what the worst loss in school history is, there are a few different routes they might go.
Samford University seizure of fraternity house challenged in court
Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter after a hazing incident. It shut down and took over the building without paying the non-profit corporation run by alumni that owned it, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Samford renovated the...
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Cynthia Warrick, 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College, to retire
Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of...
Nick Saban-backed boutique hotel The Alamite opens in Tuscaloosa
A boutique hotel backed in part by Alabama Coach Nick Saban is now open in Tuscaloosa. The Alamite, part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, is situated downtown on 6th Street. Boasting 112 guestrooms, the Alamite also has meeting spaces, a fitness center and two restaurants. There’s Forte: Cuts &...
Opelika-Auburn News
New development off Wire Road in Auburn providing single-family homes as city grows
Stone Martin Builders recently announced that homes planned for its new development on Wire Road in Auburn, The Silos at Conway, are now available for purchase. It will be a family-focused neighborhood near the Wire Road Soccer Complex and the roundabout connecting to Cox Road, and a turn lane has already been constructed from the development onto Wire Road.
Samford turns away Episcopalians, Presbyterians from event due to LGBTQ views, activist says
A campus minister at Samford University turned away Presbyterian Church (USA) and Episcopal Church college chaplains that asked to be included in a recent campus ministry fair because the two denominations have stances supporting same-sex marriage, according to the founder of SAFE Samford, an LGBTQ rights group. Brit Blalock, who...
Comments / 0