The Windows Club
How to Restrict Editing of Uploaded documents in Microsoft Teams
Whenever a team owner adds a member to their Microsoft Team, they instantly permit to edit and contribute to content within the Microsoft Teams App, including editing uploaded documents. But in some instances, the owner of the Teams app does not want its members to make any changes to the uploaded file. In this post, we will show you how to restrict the Editing of Uploaded documents in Microsoft Teams.
The Windows Club
Fix Intel Smart Sound Technology OED driver problem
Recently several users have been making a lot of noise about issues relating to Intel Smart Sound Technology. Apparently, the driver has stopped their computer audio from working, so the question right now, is how do we fix this problem?. This task will take a few minutes out of your...
The Windows Club
Strikethrough Shortcut for Google Docs, PowerPoint, Sticky Notes, Teams
In this post, we will discuss the keyboard shortcuts for strikethrough in different applications, including Microsoft PowerPoint, Google Docs, Sticky Notes, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Outlook. A keyboard shortcut is a combination of keys on your keyboard that enables you to accomplish a task more quickly and efficiently when pressed together or in order. The Windows OS supports over 200 keyboard shortcuts, which can be categorized into general or application-specific keyboard shortcuts. The application-specific keyboard shortcuts allow you to carry out specific tasks in a particular application using a set of keys instead of using the mouse button clicks.
PC Magazine
Microsoft 365 Apps Can Now Automatically Update in 4 Seconds
Microsoft has improved the way its Microsoft 365 Apps uppdates are installed, to the point where you won't even notice they were updated anymore. Julia Lieberman, Product Manager for Office Deployment, shared details via the Microsoft Tech Community about how the Microsoft 365 Apps update process has been optimized recently. Until now, updates couldn't be installed while an app was running or if a PC was locked, but that's no longer the case.
ZDNet
How to 'downgrade' a Windows 11 PC to Windows 10
Most new PCs today come preinstalled with Windows 11. The hardware was designed to work with Microsoft's latest operating system, and most models built for the consumer market don't offer the option to install the older Windows 10. (PCs made for the enterprise market sometimes offer this option, but the price tag for these business-class PCs is typically higher.)
TechCrunch
Microsoft patches a new zero-day affecting all versions of Windows
The zero-day bug, tracked as CVE-2022-37969, is described as an elevation of privilege flaw in the Windows Common Log File System Driver, a subsystem used for data and event logging. The bug allows an attacker to obtain the highest level of access, known as system privileges, to a vulnerable device.
technewstoday.com
Fix: “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” Error
The error “Failure Configuring Windows Update Reverting Changes” is a generic error that occurs when Windows fails to successfully update on your device. This error is mainly caused by update files being corrupt or incompatible. You may get this error while manually updating the software of the device or making system changes during updates.
The Windows Club
RAGE 2 crashing on startup, freezing or is not loading on PC
The second iteration of Rage, Rage 2, has been in the limelight for quite some time. However, in recent times, gamers complained that it keeps either refuses to open or is sluggish on their systems. Because of this, gamers are unable to enjoy this game to its fullest. In this article, we have mentioned the reasons and workaround that you can try if Rage 2 keeps crashing on startup, freezing, or is not loading on your Windows computer.
Business Insider
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
CNET
Ctrl+Shift+T Has Saved Me More Than Any Other Keyboard Shortcut
I spend more time in the Google Chrome browser than ever these days, and my laptop screen is almost always cluttered with dozens of open tabs. I can't tell you how many times I've accidentally hit the "X" on a tab I was just trying to switch over to. It seems to happen on a daily basis. Maybe my mouse speed isn't properly calibrated. Maybe I'm too click-happy. Or maybe I just know Ctrl+Shift+T has my back. This keyboard shortcut is my secret weapon and it's saved me more times than I care to admit.
The Windows Club
Play Lunar Lander game in Windows Copy dialog box
Microsoft has been working towards speeding up file transfer for long. Files and folders which needed hours for transfer a decade ago have been reduced to minutes. However, so has the capacity of systems increased. These days, it is possible to copy and paste data to the level of TBs at once and that needs time. If you get bored while the data transfer takes place you can now play a game! Lunar Landing game is one that you can play right in the Windows Copy dialog box.
The Windows Club
Windows Defender missing on Windows 11/10
If Windows Defender is missing You’ll need a new app to open this windowsdefender error message in Windows 11/10, here is how you can get rid of the issue and start using Windows Defender or Windows Security. You need to go through all these solutions to troubleshoot the issue.
The Windows Club
How to View and Clear Troubleshooting History in Windows 11/10
The Windows operating system ships with native troubleshooting packs you can run to fix issues with audio, video playback, Windows Update, internet connection, etc. If you want, you can add/remove Troubleshooters to Desktop Context Menu for quick access and easily run the utility when needed. In this post, we will walk you through the steps on how to view and clear Troubleshooting History in Windows 11/10.
iOS 16: What to do when you download new iPhone software update
iOS 16, the biggest update to the iPhone in a year, is finally here.With a focus on personalisation, it changes the way you will use your iPhone, whether it is new or old. And it is available as a free download, now.This year, the changes are relatively minor – and some of the biggest of them haven’t even arrived yet, or require the new iPhone 14. But there are still a number of things to delve into once you have downloaded the new software.Here are all the important changes to try out when the new software is downloaded and installed.Change your...
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
ZDNet
How to manage SSH connections on MacOS with Termius
I deal with a lot of remote servers, most of which I access via Secure Shell (SSH). How I manage those connections depends on the operating system I use. If I'm on Linux, most often I simply default to the command line interface and make use of SSH's config file (where I can configure any number of connections for easy access).
New Windows 10 update fail is confusing users with weird error messages
Latest patch fails to install for some users – and reportedly causes real trouble for others. Windows 10’s latest update appears to be failing to install for some folks, and is purportedly causing serious trouble for a handful of those affected. As Windows Latest (opens in new tab)...
The Windows Club
How to add a Hyperlink to a JPEG image in Photoshop
Want to create a Clickable Web Link on a JPG? Photoshop is a versatile graphic editing software from Adobe. Photoshop can be used to do a lot of work outside traditional graphic jobs. You may be creating a website and you want to add photos that will have links in them. Photoshop can be used to add a hyperlink to JPEG images. When you add a hyperlink to an image using Photoshop, Photoshop also provides the HTML code so that the image can be embedded into your website.
The Windows Club
How to delete Dashlane data and account
If you do not want to use Dashlane anymore, you can delete Dashlane data and account using this tutorial. No matter whether you have saved one or one hundred passwords and notes, you can delete all of them and cancel your account easily – Free and Paid, both account holders can follow the same guide to get the job done.
iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates
Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
