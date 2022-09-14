Read full article on original website
localnewsonly.com
City of Grapevine Announces New Parks & Rec Director
The City of Grapevine is pleased to announce their new Parks and Recreation Director, Chris Smith. Chris has been with the City of Grapevine for 25 years in various capacities with the Parks and Recreation department. He began his career with the City as the Fitness Coordinator at the original Community Activities Center. He was then promoted to the Aquatic Supervisor, Recreation Superintendent, and then Deputy Director – where he has served for the past eight years.
City Council to consider proposal to expand Medical City Plano, relocate helipads
Medical City Plano's proposed expansion plans will be considered at the Sept. 20 Plano City Council meeting. (Courtesy Medical City Plano) Medical City Plano is proposing to expand one of its buildings from four stories to eight stories and use the roof for the hospital's three helipads. Plano City Council...
Rockfish Seafood Grill in Highland Village to close
Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village will serve its last meal on Monday. The restaurant is an original tenant in the shopping center at FM 407 and FM 2499, which opened in September 2007. Mall management said that a replacement eatery for the spot, located across the...
Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke to add embroidery service on second floor
Callaway Golf distribution center in Roanoke is getting a more than 13,000-square-feet embroidery addition on second floor. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The Callaway Golf warehouse in the Alliance area of Fort Worth is in the process of adding to its services, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The distribution center is completing a second-floor addition inside the existing 783,465-square-foot location at 15221 N. Beach St., Roanoke, that opened in 2020. Callaway Golf Embroidery will be a 13,366-square-foot space on the second floor that will do custom embroidery on a number of items. The cost of construction is $950,000, according to the filing. Work started Sept. 1, and the estimated completion date is Jan. 1. The distribution center fulfills orders for Callaway and its other brands—Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. www.callawaygolf.com.
Triumph Physical Therapy & Wellness Center offers treatment in Highland Village
Triumph Physical Therapy & Wellness Center held a soft opening for its Highland Village location on Aug. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Triumph Physical Therapy & Wellness Center held a soft opening for its Highland Village location on Aug. 1. The center offers a wide range of therapies and services to treat different types of pain, ailments and disorders. The center anticipates holding a grand opening by the end of the year, according to a spokesperson. Triumph is located at 2540 Justin Road, Unit 179. 972-808-7070.
Renovations at McKinney’s Chestnut Square expand, support historic homes
Heritage Village at Chestnut Square is the home of the McKinney Farmers Market. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact Newspaper) The Bevel House at McKinney’s Chestnut Square will soon be able to host nearly 100 people for weddings and events due to renovations underway. Heritage Village at Chestnut Square is home to...
Day Out With Thomas event is pulling into Grapevine Vintage Railroad
All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine will be hosting outdoor events at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad on October 7-9 & 14-16. This fun-filled event offers families the opportunity to hop on board an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine, and enjoy access to family activities including lawn games, live entertainment, photo ops, a bubble zone and more.
Keller City Council approves special use permit for Beauteous Lash Studio
A special use permit for Beauteous Lash Studio was approved at the last City of Keller city council meeting. (Courtesy Beauteous Lash Studio) Keller City Council approved a special use permit for Beauteous Lash Studio to open a salon/spa at 149 Main Street, Ste. C, Keller during a meeting Sept. 6. The new business will take over an existing 700-square-foot space in the Old Town Keller District that was previously Keller Computer Care. The business will offer eye lash services as well as aftercare and lash products. There will be six employees at the location and the business will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. There was no timetable listed timetable for remodeling and opening. A website or phone number is not yet available.
fox4news.com
After announcing closure, Flower Mound pumpkin patch to open for 2022 season
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - After initially announcing it wouldn't be able to open this year, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch now says it will be ready to open for the 2022 season and get people ready for Halloween and fall. Earlier this week, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch said they...
The Little Gym, Snapology to hold joint grand opening in Flower Mound
The Little Gym and Snapology are set to hold a joint grand opening in Flower Mound on Sept. 17. (Courtesy The Little Gym) The Little Gym and Snapology are set to hold a joint grand opening Sept. 17. The two companies will open a joint discovery center and gym at 5801 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 380, Flower Mound. The Little Gym is a program that helps children build developmental skills needed at each stage of childhood. Snapology gives children the opportunity to learn through play with STEAM and STEM programs. The new indoor play center will offer educational STEAM activities and physical activities like parent-child classes and pre-K and grade school gymnastics. www.thelittlegym.com, www.snapology.com.
fox4news.com
Northwest ISD superintendent dies unexpectedly, district names temporary replacement
FORT WORTH, Texas - A suburban Fort Worth school district has named a new acting superintendent after the sudden death of its former leader. Northwest ISD said Superintendent Dr. David Hicks passed away last week after a medical emergency. School board trustees this week chose Dr. Michael Griffin as his temporary replacement.
ntdaily.com
New dining options coming to campus and surrounding area
The university and surrounding area will see new dining options this school year, including the long-awaited Einstein Bros. Bagels location on campus and a marijuana-themed sandwich shop nearby. After being postponed several times since spring 2020, the Einstein Bros. location is set to have its grand opening in the College...
McKinney ISD matches student learning with workforce needs
Audrey Fernandez, left, and Wendie Marie Ostick take a Career and Technical Education class at McKinney ISD. (Courtesy McKinney ISD) Student participation in career and technical education, or CTE, courses at McKinney ISD is “strong,” officials said. As of the 2019-20 school year, which is the most recent data available from the Texas Education Agency, more than half of all high school students in McKinney ISD have enrolled in these courses.
Habitat for Humanity of Collin County marks 30 years
Habitat for Humanity of Collin County has been in existence since 1992. (Courtesy Habitat for Humanity of Collin County) Habitat for Humanity of Collin County marked its 30th anniversary Aug. 26 at 2060 Couch Drive in McKinney. Habitat for Humanity of Collin County is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that works to build homes and communities. Habitat for Humanity of Collin County has built more than 228 homes in Collin County since 1992 with the support of community partnerships and volunteers, according to its website. It also operates the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which offers furniture pieces and homegoods for resale with all proceeds going toward Habitat for Humanity’s mission. 972-548-9112. www.habitatcollincounty.org.
Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
Blue Mound police chief abruptly resigns, accuses city of 'defunding' his department; mayor defends call, says every department in city faces cuts
BLUE MOUND, Texas — The chief of police in the Fort Worth suburb of Blue Mound abruptly resigned from his post on Thursday after claiming city leaders wanted to defund his department. During a public hearing on the proposed Blue Mound city budget this week, former police chief Dusty...
dmagazine.com
This Fairview Shop Takes Po’ Boys to a New Level of Creativity
The po’ boy is a classic sandwich. Its carefully chosen ingredients represent decades of tradition. You don’t mess with an American original. At least, that’s what I thought until I visited Mr. Po’Boys in Fairview. This spot is the culinary playground of Cedric McCoy and Ryan...
Westlake residents to see 5% hike on water bill
The town of Westlake approved a 5% hike on water and wastewater usage cost for the next five years. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The residents of Westlake will see a 5% increase in water and wastewater costs, which will take effect Oct. 1. Westlake City Council passed the increase for...
Lewisville approves agreement to install streetlights on section of Denton Tap Road
Lewisville City Council approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Coppell to install six streetlights on a section of Denton Tap Road. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Lewisville City Council approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Coppell to install six streetlights on a section of Denton Tap Road.
keranews.org
Finishing home projects 'not probable,' RJ Construction customers told in bankruptcy hearing
The hearing gave more than 190 creditors listed on Robert Jordan's bankruptcy filing the chance to ask questions and hear Jordan's side of the story. Josh Usry, who says Jordan owes him $30,000, said the hearing lasted two hours when it normally would take 15 minutes. Turnout Tuesday exceeded his expectations.
