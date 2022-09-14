Active addiction in one member of a family can upend all members of a family. There are many paths to recovery, but no escaping the hard work it takes. When addiction takes over the life of a drug user, it also upends the lives of family members, spouses, and partners. A person with an addiction to opioids (like oxycontin, heroin, and fentanyl) will do just about anything to get their next fix. They will lie, steal, deal, and betray those closest to them, their families.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 DAYS AGO