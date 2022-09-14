ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

survivornet.com

‘Still Giggling!’ Beloved Indiana Fox Anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, Is 11 Months Cancer Free And Living Her Best Life After A Tough Cancer Battle

Fox anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, has been cancer-free for eleven months, and she’s continuing to thrive after beating cancer; she’s enjoying time with friends and family while in remission. Thackston battled colorectal cancer, which spread to her lung. She also recently had a biopsy which showed a growth...
INDIANA STATE
survivornet.com

The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study

Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
CANCER
Psych Centra

Are Empaths Real? Here's What Science Says

An empath feels what you feel and can connect deeply with you without having much information. Research on this type of person is limited, making many people wonder if empaths are real. Does everyone seem to come to you with their problems? Do you sense when others are upset, even...
MENTAL HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘It’s So Much Harder:’ TV Star Sarah Beeny, 50, Shows Clumps Of Her Hair That Fell Off During Cancer Treatment As She Shaves The Rest Of Her Head With Help From Her Four Kids

TV star Sarah Beeny, 50, is opening about the tough time she is going through after starting treatment for breast cancer. Not only is she struggling with chemotherapy-related hair loss, but her mother died from the disease 40 years ago when she was just 10 years old, which is far more triggering emotionally.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
calmsage.com

Are You Emotionally Mature? Here’s How Emotional Maturity Looks Like!

Some people are adept at managing their emotions better than others. They are better able to navigate through the wide emotional spectrum where others often end up feeling overwhelmed with emotions. And that’s the difference between emotional maturity and immaturity. Of course, other factors also play a role when...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Challenge Cognitive Distortions Through Cognitive Restructuring

Cognitive restructuring can help you adopt more positive views of negative life events. The way we perceive every situation affects how we respond to it. Thoughts contribute to feelings and feelings lead to actions, for better or worse. Having inaccurate, automatic, or exaggerated interpretations of life events can go on...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

There Is No Step-by-Step Formula for Grief

Elizabeth Kübler-Ross was a pioneer in normalizing dying and death. Grief responses vary widely, and no two losses are ever the same; there are many variables that impact a person’s grief response. Grief does not follow a step-by-step formula, but rather grief is an instinctive process that is...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

When a Loved One Has an Addiction

Active addiction in one member of a family can upend all members of a family. There are many paths to recovery, but no escaping the hard work it takes. When addiction takes over the life of a drug user, it also upends the lives of family members, spouses, and partners. A person with an addiction to opioids (like oxycontin, heroin, and fentanyl) will do just about anything to get their next fix. They will lie, steal, deal, and betray those closest to them, their families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

The Individual Experience of Collective Grief

The death of Queen Elizabeth II is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the meaning of our lives. Collective grief has specific meanings for each of us. Collective grief may remind us of past loss of loved ones and grief. The UK, and the world, are in collective grief...
U.K.
psychologytoday.com

How Feeling That We Belong Promotes Resiliency

A sense of belonging is essential to resiliency and wellness. Children’s resiliency can be supported by a sense of belonging with at least one stable, committed adult. In an isolating world, finding connection and belonging is just as important in adulthood. Resilient individuals feel a deep sense of belonging,...
RELATIONSHIPS
calmsage.com

Psychology Behind “You Always Attract What You Are!

We all have heard about the law of attraction. It is one of those popular self-growth methods used for personal and professional growth. The Law of attraction is based on the common saying “you attract what you are.” Before beginning, how many of you believe that it’s true “you attract what you are?”
MENTAL HEALTH

