survivornet.com
‘Still Giggling!’ Beloved Indiana Fox Anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, Is 11 Months Cancer Free And Living Her Best Life After A Tough Cancer Battle
Fox anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, has been cancer-free for eleven months, and she’s continuing to thrive after beating cancer; she’s enjoying time with friends and family while in remission. Thackston battled colorectal cancer, which spread to her lung. She also recently had a biopsy which showed a growth...
survivornet.com
Woman, 76, Had ‘Seemingly Benign’ Shoulder Pain That Spread To Her Arm And She Failed To Get It Checked: It Turned Out To Be Lung Cancer
A recently published case report illustrates the scary reality that lung cancer can widely spread before a patient starts feeling any symptoms. Diagnosis and treatment of the lung cancer can be tricky since symptoms often don’t appear until the cancer has spread. Lung cancer, the second most common type...
survivornet.com
Boy, 12, Thought He Had ‘Growing Pains’ From Playing Sports: It Turned Out To Be Cancer And As He Recovers, He’s ‘Walking In The Joy Of The Lord’
Austin Lizana was just 12 years old when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma after struggling with what he thought were “growing pains.” Today, he’s 9 years cancer free and steadfast the faith that helped him through his cancer journey. The term sarcoma is used to describe an...
survivornet.com
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
Psych Centra
Are Empaths Real? Here's What Science Says
An empath feels what you feel and can connect deeply with you without having much information. Research on this type of person is limited, making many people wonder if empaths are real. Does everyone seem to come to you with their problems? Do you sense when others are upset, even...
survivornet.com
‘It’s So Much Harder:’ TV Star Sarah Beeny, 50, Shows Clumps Of Her Hair That Fell Off During Cancer Treatment As She Shaves The Rest Of Her Head With Help From Her Four Kids
TV star Sarah Beeny, 50, is opening about the tough time she is going through after starting treatment for breast cancer. Not only is she struggling with chemotherapy-related hair loss, but her mother died from the disease 40 years ago when she was just 10 years old, which is far more triggering emotionally.
calmsage.com
Are You Emotionally Mature? Here’s How Emotional Maturity Looks Like!
Some people are adept at managing their emotions better than others. They are better able to navigate through the wide emotional spectrum where others often end up feeling overwhelmed with emotions. And that’s the difference between emotional maturity and immaturity. Of course, other factors also play a role when...
Psych Centra
How to Challenge Cognitive Distortions Through Cognitive Restructuring
Cognitive restructuring can help you adopt more positive views of negative life events. The way we perceive every situation affects how we respond to it. Thoughts contribute to feelings and feelings lead to actions, for better or worse. Having inaccurate, automatic, or exaggerated interpretations of life events can go on...
psychologytoday.com
There Is No Step-by-Step Formula for Grief
Elizabeth Kübler-Ross was a pioneer in normalizing dying and death. Grief responses vary widely, and no two losses are ever the same; there are many variables that impact a person’s grief response. Grief does not follow a step-by-step formula, but rather grief is an instinctive process that is...
psychologytoday.com
When a Loved One Has an Addiction
Active addiction in one member of a family can upend all members of a family. There are many paths to recovery, but no escaping the hard work it takes. When addiction takes over the life of a drug user, it also upends the lives of family members, spouses, and partners. A person with an addiction to opioids (like oxycontin, heroin, and fentanyl) will do just about anything to get their next fix. They will lie, steal, deal, and betray those closest to them, their families.
curetoday.com
How I’ll Handle My Emotions as I Rebuild My Life After Cancer
Here’s how I plan to handle sadness, anger, loneliness, regret and guilt that comes with rebuilding my life after cancer. Depending on the perspective, I’m either very lucky or very unlucky. In 2016, at 30 years old, I was diagnosed with bone cancer and ultimately given less than...
Freethink
Procrastinating is linked to health and career problems – but here’s how you can stop
Do you ever beat yourself up for procrastinating? You might be composing that message to a friend who you have to let down, or writing a big report for school or work, and doing your best to avoid it but deep down knowing you should just get on with it.
Should You Be Eating Kiwi Skin?
Kiwifruit is a delicious, tart treat of a fruit, but can you eat the fuzzy skin? Learn whether or not you should be eating your kiwi skins.
psychologytoday.com
The Individual Experience of Collective Grief
The death of Queen Elizabeth II is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the meaning of our lives. Collective grief has specific meanings for each of us. Collective grief may remind us of past loss of loved ones and grief. The UK, and the world, are in collective grief...
U.K.・
psychologytoday.com
How Feeling That We Belong Promotes Resiliency
A sense of belonging is essential to resiliency and wellness. Children’s resiliency can be supported by a sense of belonging with at least one stable, committed adult. In an isolating world, finding connection and belonging is just as important in adulthood. Resilient individuals feel a deep sense of belonging,...
calmsage.com
Psychology Behind “You Always Attract What You Are!
We all have heard about the law of attraction. It is one of those popular self-growth methods used for personal and professional growth. The Law of attraction is based on the common saying “you attract what you are.” Before beginning, how many of you believe that it’s true “you attract what you are?”
