Emmy-Winning Executive Dionne Harmon: Sometimes Stepping Back Can ‘Propel Yourself Forward’
Office With a View: The veteran producer discusses her 10-year journey from assistant to president of production company Jesse Collins Entertainment. Dionne Harmon received two big Hollywood accolades in recent weeks: She took home an Emmy for her role as executive co-producer of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show hosted by Dr. Dre, and she was named president of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), promoted from executive VP after a decade at the company.
Listen to Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Sing ‘The Real Love Boat’ Theme (Video)
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell aren’t just hosting “The Real Love Boat” – they’re singing the show’s theme song! And you can hear it now. CBS released the opening for its upcoming reality dating competition show on Friday. So, after setting up the show and meeting the ship’s captain, cruise director and bartender in the clip, it jumps to the theme, showing the singles in those familiar cast and guest star bubbles. Romijn and O’Connell provide the vox behind it, as they belt out the classic and unforgettable tune.
Queen Latifah Is the Queen of Pulling Faces in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2 Gag Reel (Exclusive Video)
Queen Latifah is the queen of pulling funny faces in the gag reel from “The Equalizer” Season 2, and TheWrap has an exclusive look at the video. In the clip, the actress and star of the CBS drama has a little fun on set making faces for the camera — some silly and some high fashion. Her co-stars also get in on the action.
