Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell aren’t just hosting “The Real Love Boat” – they’re singing the show’s theme song! And you can hear it now. CBS released the opening for its upcoming reality dating competition show on Friday. So, after setting up the show and meeting the ship’s captain, cruise director and bartender in the clip, it jumps to the theme, showing the singles in those familiar cast and guest star bubbles. Romijn and O’Connell provide the vox behind it, as they belt out the classic and unforgettable tune.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO