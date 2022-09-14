Read full article on original website
Preparing To March For Life In Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – Pro lifers from across PA will gather in Harrisburg next Monday to march for unborn children and in support of women and families at the 2nd annual PA March for Life. The rally begins at 11 a.m. followed by the march afterward around noon. Numerous pro life speakers and state lawmakers will address the crowd. State lawmakers will be in session in Harrisburg on Monday. Buses from across the state will be coming, according to PA Family Institute President Michael Geer. You can find bus transportation from your area to the march by clicking on the banner below. The march is very important this year as the battle to access abortion in PA and codify the right to abortion in the state Constitution is being waged. More information about 2nd annual PA March for Life can be found at pamarchforlife.org.
Rally To Keep & Bear Arms Spotlighted
LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight program features some highlights from the 17th annual Right to Keep & Bear Arms Rally held Monday at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. State lawmakers and supporters of the Second Amendment gathered to prevent our non-negotiable freedom to bear arms from being criminalized by gun-grabbing enemies of liberty. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe was the emcee of the rally. Clinton County Rep. Stephanie Borowicz said citizens need to stand strong against who would take their right away from them. Another speaker was Nikki Goeser, a survivor of a deadly crime in a gun-free zone. Her husband was shot to death by an armed stalker in front of her eyes. Hear Nikki’s story and more from the 17th annual Right to Keep & Bear Arms Rally held in Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”
