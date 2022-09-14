LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight program features some highlights from the 17th annual Right to Keep & Bear Arms Rally held Monday at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. State lawmakers and supporters of the Second Amendment gathered to prevent our non-negotiable freedom to bear arms from being criminalized by gun-grabbing enemies of liberty. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe was the emcee of the rally. Clinton County Rep. Stephanie Borowicz said citizens need to stand strong against who would take their right away from them. Another speaker was Nikki Goeser, a survivor of a deadly crime in a gun-free zone. Her husband was shot to death by an armed stalker in front of her eyes. Hear Nikki’s story and more from the 17th annual Right to Keep & Bear Arms Rally held in Harrisburg on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO