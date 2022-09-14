Read full article on original website
LCA claims gutsy road win, Northside improves to 2-1 on season
JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and...
St. Augustine stuns Zachary to end a 17-game winning streak. 'It is a statement game.'
Wide receiver Karaaz Johnson hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Amare’ Cooper with just under six minutes remaining in the game to give St. Augustine the lead and the Purple Knights held on for a stunning 24-20 comeback win over the Zachary Broncos on Friday night in Zachary.
St. Martinville blows past parish rival to claim first victory of season
An 0-2 start to this season didn't sit well with the St. Martinville football team, which took out its frustration on Breaux Bridge in a nondistrict parish rivalry game on Thursday. Steven Blanco rushed for 186 yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns in the Tigers' 41-13 road win. Quarterback...
Stars of the Night for Week 3 in Acadiana area prep football
After two weeks of the Sharks’ offense battling turnovers, their quarterback orchestrated a flawless night in upsetting Carencro with 169 yards rushing and a score, as well as two passing TDs. Jaylen Lawrence, Acadiana. The Wreckin’ Rams linebacker contributed heavily to the win over New Iberia with nine solo...
Running game, defense step up big in Erath's win over Catholic High
When Erath's passing game faltered with star quarterback Lynkon Romero tossing four interceptions, coach Eric LeBlanc turned to his running game and his duo of backs delivered. Blake Dautreuil rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Hebert rushed for 116 yards. Overall, the Bobcats rushed for 241 yards...
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor
Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
Scott Rabalais: LSU fights back for a trajectory-altering victory over Mississippi State
Brian Kelly’s stomach had better be cast iron. He wanted to be in the best conference in college football, and he got the Full Monty on Saturday night in his Southeastern Conference debut against Mississippi State. All the drama and mistakes, great individual plays and colossal blunders, heroes and goats.
In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant
A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
How LSU went from 'shooting ourselves in the foot' to a comeback win vs. Mississippi State
There were moments when Brian Kelly worried. Of course he did. He talked all week about the importance of playing complementary football against Mississippi State, and LSU’s offense struggled for a long time Saturday night, leaving the defense on the field more than Kelly would have liked. Kelly still...
Southside delivers best win in program history with complete effort over Carencro
The Southside Sharks football program picked up perhaps its biggest win in its four years of varsity football, defeating Carencro 49-23 in both teams' District 3-5A opener Friday night. Southside scored on two rushing touchdowns, two passing scores, two defensive touchdowns and one special teams score. "Oh, I think it...
Why LSU says traffic after Mississippi State game will be better than snafu after Southern
The LSU-Southern football game last week was historic for a number of reasons. It was the first time the two Baton Rouge universities met on the gridiron; the Tigers scored a school-record 37 points in a 15-minute period; and departing fans were tied up for hours in what many called the worst postgame traffic jam ever.
LSU says it's taking action after women's tennis player caught using racial slur
LSU says it is "taking immediate and deliberate steps" after a LSU women's tennis player used a racial slur in a video that was posted to social media, sparking outrage. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed saying the slur and later laughing about it with other people.
Ride Along : Week 3 Darnell Lee
BATON ROUGE – East Ascension (1-1) has one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state of Louisiana and it doesn’t get any easier in Week 3. EA Head Coach Darnell Lee and his Spartans welcome in No. 3 Destrehan (2-0) for their home opener Friday night. East...
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
Fambrough: New LHSAA select/nonselect structure plan shuffles deck, overturns norms
Is Week 3 too early to start talking about football playoffs? Not this year. The LHSAA executive committee’s votes to restructure the select/nonselect school parameters and the playoffs for 2022 is worth a lookahead now. Why? Some changes are striking. Matchups that could not have happened under the previous...
Acadiana area prep football week 3 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - SUL: Blayden Laidlaw 7-31; Garrison Burgess 8-(-1); Vincent Duhon 3-32; Gage Trahan 14-4, 1 TD. LHS: Ja'Kaylib Anderson 14-111, 2 TDs; Grayson Saunier 12-99, 2 TDs; Jason Anderson 9-90, 1 TD. PASSING - SUL: Trahan 14-34-2, 219 yards, 2 TDs. LHS: Saunier 8-12-0, 55 yards, 1 TD. RECEIVING...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s now the third week of high school football in south Louisiana, as teams continue to try to improve with district play around the corner.
LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes. LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:. WAFB has reached out to LSU officials regarding more information on this matter, but we have not heard anything back. This is a developing story...
La. Weekend: The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill
Game Day Dining: New vendors set up shop at Tiger Stadium. Here is a look at two game day dining options in and around Tiger Stadium. Southern, LSU participate in community impact luncheon & A&M agenda signing. This event celebrates the joint economic impact of LSU and SU including jobs,...
