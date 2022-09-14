Brittany Snow and Selling the OC’s Tyler Stanaland Split: 5 Things to Know About the Real Estate Agent

Heartbreak in Orange County. Brittany Snow and her husband, Tyler Stanaland , announced their split in September 2022 after more than two years of marriage.

The Pitch Perfect actress and the former surfer tied the knot in March 2020 after two years of dating. While Snow has been acting since childhood, Stanaland stayed out of the spotlight until August 2022, when Netflix released the inaugural season of Selling the OC .

The California native became one of the show's breakout stars, but some of his comments made viewers question whether the duo's romance was still in a good place. During one episode, the real estate agent ranked surfing above the X actress when discussing his favorite things in life.

After the show premiered, Stanaland exclusively told Us Weekly that he didn't mean the comment to be taken so seriously. “This is a funny thing. This is such a foot-in-mouth situation, and it was meant to be a joke,” he explained in August 2022 . “But no, she knows how much I love surfing, but she knows how much I care about her, my family. She wasn’t mad, but she was like, ‘You would say that.’”

The Netflix personality also came under fire for his flirtatious relationships with his female coworkers , including Alex Hall , Kayla Cardona and Polly Brindle . At one point, Hall gave Stanaland a "nosey," meaning she put her mouth over her nose and exhaled.

“I can say that as a group, collectively, you know, it kind of felt like summer camp vibes," Stanaland told Us when asked about his relationships with his coworkers. "It really felt like brother, sister vibes in most of our opinions."

After Cardona tried to kiss him at a work event, however, Stanaland said he didn't want to discuss Snow's reaction. “[It's] something that I will just keep between us," he told Us . “It’s something that in a marriage — you have to have trust, especially in this space and especially hers. It’s something that we are fortunate to have.”

When Stanaland and the American Dreams alum announced their split in September 2022, neither party revealed what went wrong.

"After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the duo wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

