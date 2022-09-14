ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Brittany Snow and Selling the OC’s Tyler Stanaland Split: 5 Things to Know About the Real Estate Agent

By Eliza Thompson
 4 days ago
Heartbreak in Orange County. Brittany Snow and her husband, Tyler Stanaland , announced their split in September 2022 after more than two years of marriage.

The Pitch Perfect actress and the former surfer tied the knot in March 2020 after two years of dating. While Snow has been acting since childhood, Stanaland stayed out of the spotlight until August 2022, when Netflix released the inaugural season of Selling the OC .

The California native became one of the show's breakout stars, but some of his comments made viewers question whether the duo's romance was still in a good place. During one episode, the real estate agent ranked surfing above the X actress when discussing his favorite things in life.

After the show premiered, Stanaland exclusively told Us Weekly that he didn't mean the comment to be taken so seriously. “This is a funny thing. This is such a foot-in-mouth situation, and it was meant to be a joke,” he explained in August 2022 . “But no, she knows how much I love surfing, but she knows how much I care about her, my family. She wasn’t mad, but she was like, ‘You would say that.’”

The Netflix personality also came under fire for his flirtatious relationships with his female coworkers , including Alex Hall , Kayla Cardona and Polly Brindle . At one point, Hall gave Stanaland a "nosey," meaning she put her mouth over her nose and exhaled.

“I can say that as a group, collectively, you know, it kind of felt like summer camp vibes," Stanaland told Us when asked about his relationships with his coworkers. "It really felt like brother, sister vibes in most of our opinions."

After Cardona tried to kiss him at a work event, however, Stanaland said he didn't want to discuss Snow's reaction. “[It's] something that I will just keep between us," he told Us . “It’s something that in a marriage — you have to have trust, especially in this space and especially hers. It’s something that we are fortunate to have.”

When Stanaland and the American Dreams alum announced their split in September 2022, neither party revealed what went wrong.

"After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the duo wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Keep scrolling for five things to know about Stanaland.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Sweetest Quotes About Their Daughters: 'That's Where My Heart Is'

Proud parents! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share three daughters, and while the pair mostly keep their little ones out of the public eye, it's clear their girls mean the world to them. Three years after their 2012 nuptials, the Gossip Girl alum and the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star welcomed James. "The baby came early but everyone […]
Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
Kanye West Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Candice Swanepoel

Love is in the air? Kanye West has sparked dating speculation after hanging out with model Candice Swanepoel during New York Fashion Week. West, 45, and Swanepoel, 33, were spotted at an event on Tuesday, September 13, for his Yeezy GAP sunglasses — which the Victoria’s Secret Angel has modeled. Two days later, the South Africa native shared an Instagram photo of her and the rapper behind some blurred-out glass.
Everything Love Is Blind's Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones Have Said About Their Split, Going Through a Divorce

After one year of marriage, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have called it quits as they navigate the single life once more. “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” the Love Is Blind alums — who met during season 2 of the Netflix hit — captioned a […]
Most Controversial 'Dancing With the Stars' Contestants

Drama in and out of the ballroom! Ever since its debut, Dancing With the Stars has made headlines — sometimes for its eyebrow-raising casting. One of the most controversial decisions by ABC came ahead of season 28 in summer 2019 when Sean Spicer was announced as part of the cast. At the time, many celebrities […]
Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
'Bachelorette' Season 19 Alums Party with 'F–k Tino' Sign Ahead of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's Finale

Subtle shade? Several of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s former suitors celebrated their Bachelorette friendship — with a seemingly pointed dig at finalist Tino Franco. Alec Garza, who was eliminated during the third week, shared Instagram Story footage of the men’s night out at the Hampton Social club in Nashville. In several social media clips, he was […]
Every Bachelor Nation Star Who Has Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars'

From finding love to finding their footing. Over the years, many members of Bachelor Nation have joined Dancing With the Stars after their search for romance. While some have been extremely successful, others have fallen flat. With both shows airing on ABC, it's an easy transition — for some. Kaitlyn Bristowe, who first appeared on […]
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wife Aja Volkman 'Saddened' to Split After 'Many Beautiful Years Together'

Nearly four years after Dan Reynolds and wife Aja Volkman reconciled after a seven-month separation, the pair have broken up for good. “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority,” the Imagine Dragons singer, 35, tweeted on Friday, September 16. “Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”
