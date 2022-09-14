ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Tosses Challenge Over Residency for GOP Nominee for AG

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican candidate for attorney general will remain on the ballot after a state judge tossed a court challenge over whether the candidate meets the residency requirement. The Democratic-backed lawsuit sought to prevent Jeremy Gay from appearing on the November general election ballot. First...
Migrant Buses Dropped off by Texas Near VP Harris' Residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration's immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of Texas to...
Factbox-U.S. Midterm Elections: 12 Governor Races to Watch

(Reuters) - Thirty-six of the 50 states will elect governors in November's U.S. midterm elections. Though the races typically get less attention than the battle for control of Congress, they carry high stakes for issues such as abortion access, transgender rights, education and future elections in those states. Here are...
Biden Announces Deal to Avert Rail Strike

The day before a rail strike deadline that put the nation's economy and the political fortunes of national Democrats in the balance, the White House early Thursday morning announced a "tentative" deal to keep the country's trains running. [. REPORT:. Pay No Attention to the Man Behind the Party ]
Judge Proposed by Trump Named to Vet Records Seized by FBI

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior federal judge with experience handling U.S. national security matters was named on Thursday as an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation. Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, based in Brooklyn,...
Biden Nominates US Attorney for Florida Mar-A-Lago District

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department's investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Markenzy Lapointe would replace...
Judge Hands Trump a Win in Documents Probe

The Justice Department cannot resume its investigation of classified documents retrieved from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, a U.S. district court judge ruled late Thursday – a controversial decision that delays the criminal investigation into the former president and could pose national security risks. [. READ:. Judge...
