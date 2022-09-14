Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
US News and World Report
In Reversal, Republican Senate Candidate Bolduc Calls Biden 'Legitimate President'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New Hampshire's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Don Bolduc, said on Thursday that he believed the 2020 presidential election was legitimate, a reversal of his previously false claims that Democrat Joe Biden had won unfairly. Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, said during a hard-fought Republican...
Trump mocks J.D. Vance, claiming the Ohio GOP candidate is trying to get on his good side
Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio on Saturday said that GOP candidate J.D. Vance is "kissing my ass."
US News and World Report
Judge Tosses Challenge Over Residency for GOP Nominee for AG
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican candidate for attorney general will remain on the ballot after a state judge tossed a court challenge over whether the candidate meets the residency requirement. The Democratic-backed lawsuit sought to prevent Jeremy Gay from appearing on the November general election ballot. First...
US News and World Report
Migrant Buses Dropped off by Texas Near VP Harris' Residence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration's immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of Texas to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Factbox-U.S. Midterm Elections: 12 Governor Races to Watch
(Reuters) - Thirty-six of the 50 states will elect governors in November's U.S. midterm elections. Though the races typically get less attention than the battle for control of Congress, they carry high stakes for issues such as abortion access, transgender rights, education and future elections in those states. Here are...
US News and World Report
Biden Announces Deal to Avert Rail Strike
The day before a rail strike deadline that put the nation's economy and the political fortunes of national Democrats in the balance, the White House early Thursday morning announced a "tentative" deal to keep the country's trains running. [. REPORT:. Pay No Attention to the Man Behind the Party ]
US News and World Report
Judge Proposed by Trump Named to Vet Records Seized by FBI
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior federal judge with experience handling U.S. national security matters was named on Thursday as an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation. Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, based in Brooklyn,...
US News and World Report
Biden Nominates US Attorney for Florida Mar-A-Lago District
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department's investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Markenzy Lapointe would replace...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Judge Hands Trump a Win in Documents Probe
The Justice Department cannot resume its investigation of classified documents retrieved from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, a U.S. district court judge ruled late Thursday – a controversial decision that delays the criminal investigation into the former president and could pose national security risks. [. READ:. Judge...
Comments / 0