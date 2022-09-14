ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Nazareth Township, PA

PennLive.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

THE LOCAL EVICTION CRISIS – TENANTS FACE UPHILL FIGHT

Lehigh Valley, PA — Tenants facing eviction may get their day in court, but they rarely win, unless they have a lawyer. That’s the bottom line of a new study just released by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI). The study found that tenants win just 1.7% of...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Watch your water: Lehigh Valley put on drought watch

After a summer of little rain across northeastern Pennsylvania, 36 counties, including those that make up the Lehigh Valley, have been placed under drought watch by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Ed Boscola, director of Bethlehem’s Department of Water and Sewer Resources, said...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wlvr.org

Habitat for Humanity of the L.V. opens 2nd ReStore, offering new, gently

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – A nonprofit organization known for constructing houses is building a larger presence in the Lehigh Valley. Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, which “works to build simple, decent homes for hardworking, disadvantaged families,” on Aug. 2 opened its second ReStore at South Mall on Lehigh Street in Salisbury Township.
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

