downtownfrederick.org
Storytime in the Heritage Garden @ Heritage Frederick
Join us in the secret Kid’s Corner of the Heritage Garden each month for Story Time!. First there will be a story, followed by garden activities!. We encourage you to bring to and enjoy lunch with your little one, in the garden, after story time. Important TIP: To enter...
Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season
The Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season with featured artist Side Street Strutters on Sunday, September 18 at 3 PM at the Waynesboro High School. This concert is a military appreciation concert, which means all local active and retired military personnel and their families are invited to attend the concert for FREE! To kick off the 85th season, everyone who attends can enjoy a free scoop of Antietam Dairy ice cream, beginning at 1:30 PM. Spread the word!
San Mar Bester Community of Hope gears up for fall festival Saturday in Hagerstown City Park
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Looking for something to do on Saturday? Scenic Hagerstown City Park is the place for families to be– the 7th annual fall-fest block party is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will be treated to an exciting musical performance from Native American dancer and hip-hop artist, “Supaman!” There […]
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 September 15-18
With yet another stunner of an early fall weekend on tap, it’s the perfect time to stroll around downtown and enjoy all of our fantastic merchants and stellar restaurants. While you’re here, you may want to take a spin to kick of Hispanic Heritage Month with a free salsa lesson and live salsa music! You can also take in a free outdoor barre class, listen to live folk or Jug Funk, a hybrid of blues, funk, jug band and Americana. For the family, the MET is kicking off their new production of Rainbow Fish: The Musical. We can’t wait to see you downtown!
mocoshow.com
Fryer’s Roadside Sold to the Owners of All Set Restaurant and Money Muscle BBQ
Earlier this month we let you know that Fryer’s Roadside, described as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand”, was available for sale for an asking price of $150,000. The restaurant has been sold to Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer, owners of All Set Restaurant and Money Muscle BBQ, according to a report by Source of the Spring (statement available below). Details of the sale are currently unavailable.
Historical Society’s new home to tell complete Adams County story
The story of the three-day battle of Gettysburg, its aftermath and President Abraham Lincoln’s immortal Gettysburg Address has been told thousands of times in hundreds of ways. The Borough of Gettysburg is the seat of Adams County, which encompasses 34 municipalities in southcentral Pennsylvania. The people who have lived...
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ & Baskin-Robbins in Four Corners to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee or Free Ice Cream Scoops for a Year Giveaway to First 100 Guests on September 17
Dunkin Donuts at 115 University Blvd W, in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17, beginning at 9am. The first 100 guests on Saturday will receive free coffee or free ice cream scoops for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
WTOP
Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series
The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
6-month-old kangaroo rescued after central Pa. owner tried to sell it for $5k
A six-month-old kangaroo placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace has been retrieved from an Adams County residence this week, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. No charges have been filed against the seller, who lied about having the kangaroo before the game commission executed a search warrant, according to the game commission’s southcentral region Facebook page.
Martinsburg High School marching band pays tribute to teaching inspiration
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Some high school marching band enthusiasts in the region are celebrating a legend in the teaching profession whose music has been an inspiration for decades. For 24 years, John Paul Lynch Sr. was the band director at Martinsburg High School. He died last year, but his legacy is being celebrated […]
theriver953.com
47th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival returns
The 47th Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival is back at the Frederick County Fairgrounds from 10 am to 5 pm today and tomorrow. Saturday will feature events like the Classic Car and Hot Rod show from 11 am to 3 pm and the apple pie baking contest at noon. All...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Beer up!: Shepherdstown Beer & Food Fest planned for Saturday
SHEPHERDSTOWN — An old-time harvest party is the theme for the first annual Shepherdstown Beer & Food Fest, which will be held this Saturday in Morgan’s Grove Park. The event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Shepherdstown, will run from 4-9 p.m. and feature food, alcoholic beverages, music and entertainment.
downtownfrederick.org
UNESCO Youth World Peace Day
UNESCO Body & Mind Wellness Club (UNESCO BMW), in collaboration with Sahaja Yoga Meditation (SYM) and Hood College, is pleased to offer a 2-day online program entitled Life Improvement through Self Awareness on September 24 and 25 at 12:00 PM EST. We offer a free 90-minute session for these two consecutive days in September to include college age.
mocoshow.com
Fake “In-N-Out Burger Hagerstown” Facebook Page Shared Over 700 Times in Less Than 24 Hours
A Facebook page for “In-N-Out Burger Hagerstown”, that was created on Wednesday, September 14th, has been shared over 700 times in the 20 hours since the page was made. The page is not an official In-N-Out Burger page, and a new restaurant is not coming to Hagerstown. In-N-Out...
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on the Olney Ale House
“For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Resident Wins $51,422 at Hillandale Beer & Wine Playing Lottery Game
A Silver Spring resident who has been a regular Mega Millions player in the past may be trying his hand at Racetrax a little more often after the computer-animated horse racing simulation game delivered a $51,422 prize on Sept. 4. The married father of three, who works as a retail sales manager, was telling a friend that he hadn’t had many wins playing Mega Millions, and his friend encouraged him to give Racetrax a try. The two of them and a few other Racetrax fans were watching the races on the monitor at Hillandale Beer & Wine in Silver Spring, and the Racetrax novice began to get the hang of the game.
themunchonline.com
102 W. Deer Park Road
"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
mocoshow.com
Football Operations Temporarily Suspended at Gaithersburg and Northwest High School; MCPS Condemns Violence / Commits to Move Swiftly to Develop Enhanced Safety Measures at Athletic Events
Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) strongly condemns the abhorrent and unacceptable behavior that occured at the football game last night – on Friday, September 16, 2022 – between Northwest and Gaithersburg at Gaithersburg High School. The district is swiftly moving to develop and implement enhanced measures for safety at any athletic event and will communicate those to our community in the coming days.
Return of professional baseball to Hub City anticipated with construction of new downtown stadium
HAGERSTOWN, MD (DC NEWS NOW) — After losing its decades-old minor league baseball franchise, the city of Hagerstown is now ready to play ball. When the Washington Nationals Class A team, the Hagerstown Suns, fell victim to contraction of the farm system, plans for an indoor recreation center were set in motion on the site […]
mocoshow.com
Rockville Mom Wins $50,000 Playing $30 Scratch-Off
A single mother from Rockville won $50,000 playing a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a College Park 7-Eleven. Story below from the Maryland Lottery:. She and her co-worker each wanted a cup of coffee on their break, a Montgomery County woman told Lottery officials when asked what put her in the 7-Eleven where Lottery luck was waiting. The scratch-off that she found there, the $2,000,000 Gold Rush game, supplied much more of a pick-me-up than coffee ever could.
