Video Games

Gamespot

Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer

Get your first detailed look at World Tour in Street Fighter 6. Fully customize your avatar with robust options and equip the right gear for your playstyle. Hit the streets with Luke as your guide and learn from the Masters during your adventure. Bring that avatar into the Battle Hub to play online matches, partake in tournaments, or play classic Capcom games. Play Street Fighter like never before with Extreme Battle, a party mode where you can set up unusual rules and gimmicks, making for battles than an.
Gamespot

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-purchase Trailer | PC

Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy, coming to PC for the first time.
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer

After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 New Weapons: Loot Pool, Unvaulted, And Vaulted Items

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has unleashed a flurry of exciting new locations to explore, mechanics to try out, and items to experiment with. But the main thing you'll be using in the game's battle royale experience is the deadly arsenal of weapons, and as usual, this season has changed things up in that department, too. We've compiled a list of all of the weapons that have been vaulted this season, as well as a list of which weapons have been unvaulted or freshly added to the game. Here's a round up of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
Gamespot

Fortnite Characters In Chapter 3, Season 4 - All 22 NPC Locations

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means you have a whole new cast of characters to meet and greet at various named locations and landmarks alike. Meeting Fortnite NPCs is an important part of each season, because they not only gift you free stuff just for talking to them, but they also sell goods, such as weapons and throwables, or services, such as allowing you to instantly redeploy from a rift or even hire them as bodyguards. Naturally, knowing all Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 NPC locations is tough work, but we're actively locating them as quickly as we can. Here's everyone we've found so far.
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements

The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.
Gamespot

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On

GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Gamespot

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.
Gamespot

Respawn Announces New Apex Legends Collection Event, Teases Loba's Heirloom

A trailer uploaded to the official Apex Legends Twitter and YouTube pages this morning announced the popular shooter's next in-game event: the Beast of Prey Collection Event. As the name suggests, players who unlock all 24 cosmetic items included in the collection will automatically unlock Loba's Heirloom weapon as well, though it can also be redeemed after the event ends by using Heirloom shards.
Gamespot

PlayStation-Exclusive Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 Content Revealed

As part of the Call of Duty Next event today, Activision announced some PlayStation-exclusive content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. PlayStation players are getting an exclusive Operator, Hiro "Oni" Watanabe. PlayStation players also get a high-level weapon blueprint. You can check out the new character and weapon in the video below.
Gamespot

15 Minutes of Wo Long: Fall Dynasty Gameplay

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty combines a variety of different ideas from combat veterans Team Ninja, creating a faster, more intense Soulslike experience. We recently got a chance to play Wo Long's PlayStation 5 demo, which gives a look at the game's combat and a variety of its systems. The notable...
Gamespot

Despite Cancellation, Halo Infinite Split-screen Co-Op Is Very Playable

Halo Infinite's split-screen co-op feature was officially canceled by developer 343 Industries earlier this month, but an exploit that enables the mode has been around since the game's launch. As detailed by the folks over at Digital Foundry, that exploit still works, and the feature runs surprisingly well. Split-screen co-op...
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass: All Rewards And Cosmetics

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means so is its new battle pass, featuring over 100 rewards for players who purchase it (or gain access via a Fortnite Crew subscription). This season's battle pass once again provides eight unlockable skins that take center stage. Here we've included standalone images of all battle pass rewards available to players this season. Included among them is The Paradigm, who receives an updated skin that better suits the modern look of The Seven.
