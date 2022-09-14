Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer For MP And Warzone 2.0 Shows New Ways To Fight
Activision and Infinity Ward showcased tons of details and gameplay surrounding the Call of Duty franchise during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, including the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 reveal...
Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer
Get your first detailed look at World Tour in Street Fighter 6. Fully customize your avatar with robust options and equip the right gear for your playstyle. Hit the streets with Luke as your guide and learn from the Masters during your adventure. Bring that avatar into the Battle Hub to play online matches, partake in tournaments, or play classic Capcom games. Play Street Fighter like never before with Extreme Battle, a party mode where you can set up unusual rules and gimmicks, making for battles than an.
CoD: Warzone 2.0 Releases In November With New Map Al Mazrah, Mechanics, And DMZ Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone's sequel received a map reveal and launch details during Call of Duty Next. As previously leaked, Infinity Ward confirmed Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16, which the developer described as an all-new and free-to-play battle royale experience. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's new map is...
Flaming Espinas TGS 2022 Demo - Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Originally appearing in Monster Hunter Frontier 2, Flaming Espinas comes to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in the upcoming Title Update 2. Check out gameplay of the fight from the Tokyo Game Show 2022 demo.
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-purchase Trailer | PC
Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies. The UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED™: The Lost Legacy, coming to PC for the first time.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer
After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
New Street Fighter 6 Trailer Details New World Tour, Battle Hub, And Extreme Battle Modes
During the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama provided updates on the game's three main features--World Tour, Battle Hub, and Extreme Battles. World Tour acts as the game's single-player mode, and it will allow players to create and customize their own avatar to interact with...
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 New Weapons: Loot Pool, Unvaulted, And Vaulted Items
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has unleashed a flurry of exciting new locations to explore, mechanics to try out, and items to experiment with. But the main thing you'll be using in the game's battle royale experience is the deadly arsenal of weapons, and as usual, this season has changed things up in that department, too. We've compiled a list of all of the weapons that have been vaulted this season, as well as a list of which weapons have been unvaulted or freshly added to the game. Here's a round up of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
Fortnite Characters In Chapter 3, Season 4 - All 22 NPC Locations
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means you have a whole new cast of characters to meet and greet at various named locations and landmarks alike. Meeting Fortnite NPCs is an important part of each season, because they not only gift you free stuff just for talking to them, but they also sell goods, such as weapons and throwables, or services, such as allowing you to instantly redeploy from a rift or even hire them as bodyguards. Naturally, knowing all Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 NPC locations is tough work, but we're actively locating them as quickly as we can. Here's everyone we've found so far.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Brings Back Spec Ops Mode, First Image Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back the franchise's Special Ops (Spec Ops) mode, though developer Infinity Ward isn't saying much about what to expect from it at this stage. As part of the Call of Duty Next event, Activision and Infinity Ward confirmed the mode is coming,...
Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements
The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Maps Overview | COD Next Showcase 2022
" Joseph Cecot breaks down Sarrif Bay, one of Modern Warfare 2's big maps. as well as a smaller map called Mercado Las Almas"
Respawn Announces New Apex Legends Collection Event, Teases Loba's Heirloom
A trailer uploaded to the official Apex Legends Twitter and YouTube pages this morning announced the popular shooter's next in-game event: the Beast of Prey Collection Event. As the name suggests, players who unlock all 24 cosmetic items included in the collection will automatically unlock Loba's Heirloom weapon as well, though it can also be redeemed after the event ends by using Heirloom shards.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Adding Third-Person Mode To Multiplayer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to add some big new features to its competitive multiplayer, including one feature that hasn't been seen in the Call of Duty series since the other Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009. Revealed as part of the Call of Duty Next presentation,...
PlayStation-Exclusive Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 Content Revealed
As part of the Call of Duty Next event today, Activision announced some PlayStation-exclusive content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. PlayStation players are getting an exclusive Operator, Hiro "Oni" Watanabe. PlayStation players also get a high-level weapon blueprint. You can check out the new character and weapon in the video below.
15 Minutes of Wo Long: Fall Dynasty Gameplay
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty combines a variety of different ideas from combat veterans Team Ninja, creating a faster, more intense Soulslike experience. We recently got a chance to play Wo Long's PlayStation 5 demo, which gives a look at the game's combat and a variety of its systems. The notable...
Despite Cancellation, Halo Infinite Split-screen Co-Op Is Very Playable
Halo Infinite's split-screen co-op feature was officially canceled by developer 343 Industries earlier this month, but an exploit that enables the mode has been around since the game's launch. As detailed by the folks over at Digital Foundry, that exploit still works, and the feature runs surprisingly well. Split-screen co-op...
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass: All Rewards And Cosmetics
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means so is its new battle pass, featuring over 100 rewards for players who purchase it (or gain access via a Fortnite Crew subscription). This season's battle pass once again provides eight unlockable skins that take center stage. Here we've included standalone images of all battle pass rewards available to players this season. Included among them is The Paradigm, who receives an updated skin that better suits the modern look of The Seven.
