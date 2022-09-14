Read full article on original website
Catherine A. Witchey
Catherine Ann Clubb Witchey, 79, of Elizabeth City, died September 6, 2022 at home. Born in Washington, DC on September 21, 1942 to the late John Clubb and Edna Margaret Donaldson Clubb, she was the widow of James Gilbert Witchey. Survivors include children Donna Marie Witchey, Tari Lynn Grier, James...
Herbert T. Mullen, Jr. of Elizabeth City, September 13
Herbert Taylor Mullen, Jr. of 112 Hunters Trail East, Elizabeth City at 80 years old, passed away on September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Norfolk, VA on June 30, 1942 to Annie Laurie Whitney Mullen and Herbert Taylor Mullen, Sr. His grandparents were Francis Newby Mullen and Lydia Taylor Mullen; John Whitney and Daisy Hewitt Whitney.
Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber Jr.
Nags Head, NC – On September 9, 2022, Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber Jr., 76, of Nags Head, NC, passed away comfortably at his home with a full moon glowing over the Roanoke Sound. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa; his loving, thoughtful, and compassionate daughter Jessica Kerber Morgan (Clay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; the joys of his later life, Maddie and Kate Morgan (granddaughters); Shirley Ann Duboff (sister) and Pamela Ruth Palazzi (niece) of Southern Shores, NC; nephew Warren Sondervan (Marie) of Penhook, VA; beloved extended family and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by Ruth and Ernest Kerber (parents) and sisters Linda Ruth Palazzi and Barbara Lois Sondervan.
Charlotte B. Mitchell
Kill Devil Hills, NC – Charlotte Burgess Mitchell, age 78, of Kills Devil Hills, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC and Camden, NC) died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Dempsey Burgess and Selma Morgan Burgess, she was a graduate of Camden High School Class of 1961 and attained her B.A. in History from Meredith College. She worked for the state of North Carolina under the Department of Health and Human Services in a position appointed by former Gov. Jim Hunt. Charlotte was awarded the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels by Gov. John Y. Brown in January 1983, the highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky while working for Electronic Data Systems. She later retired from Electronic Data Systems where she worked for (and under) Ross Perot on his sales team. She previously was co-owner and operator of Puddleducks, a children’s clothing store, and The Milling Company in Elizabeth City. She has worked at Twiford Funeral Homes since 2012. Charlotte was a member of First United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir. But her most cherished role in life was that of being a mother and G-Ma. She absolutely glowed when speaking of each of them and loved sharing information on each of their latest endeavors. Time with her girls was the most precious thing to her. She was a mentor, a teacher, a friend, and so very much more.
Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver
Wanchese, NC – Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver, 74, of Wanchese, NC passed on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Winkie was born on March 5, 1948, in Raleigh, NC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hinton Silver. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended The Citadel. He...
Marc George Standley
Marc George Standley, of Kitty Hawk, died August 3, 2022. He was born in Antananarivo, Madagascar on November 30, 1930. Survivors include wife Sandy, son Sean (Laura) and two grandchildren. He was predeceased by son Jonathan. To respect Marc’s wishes, the family will not hold any services, but a glass...
Jarvis S. Smithson
Jarvis Seeley Smithson, 83, of Camden, died September 10, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Camden County on April 16, 1939 to the late Seeley Smithson and Clarinda Riggs Smithson. Survivors include wife Ruth Smithson, sons Michael L. Smithson, Craig Smithson (Janice), Stephen M. Smithson, A....
David W. Mowers of Kill Devil Hills, September 10
David W. Mowers, 67, left this world on September 10, 2022, peacefully in his home in Kill Devil Hills after a short terminal illness. David was the son of Frank Mowers of Elgin, Illinois and Daisey King Mowers. He was predeceased by his mother Daisey Mowers Cox and Thomas C. Cox, Jr; and sister, Cheryl Cox Plowe.
Gig Line: Dare County veteran outreach
It was sad news to hear that Queen Elizabeth II has passed at the age of 96 as reported on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. To all the natural citizens of Great Britain; to the Royal Family and to those who loved their Queen, my condolences for the loss of the respected, dedicated and longest serving Monarch. Since the end of WWII, it is clear she took the position she would inherit seriously conducting herself and her reign for 70 years with dignity and grace despite the heartache and loss she suffered over the years.
Special guest to appear at Scuppernong River Festival
Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen Kerrigan Brown will be a special guest at the Scuppernong River Festival on October 8 in Columbia in Tyrrell County. She is a 16-year-old student at Cape Fear High School and recently competed in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Dallas. She is an accomplished dancer and is promoting her program “Kind is Cool.”
Police confirm death of two roommates in Kill Devil Hills was murder-suicide
An investigation revealed that both Hultzman and Pursley lived at the home with several other roommates, and both had lived in the Outer Banks for many years. Police said Pursely shot Hultzman on the second-floor porch with a 9mm InterArms semiautomatic handgun, then went inside the home and shot himself.
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
New health center coming to Roanoke Island
Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
Man charged with ‘going armed to the terror of the public’ at NC Walmart, police say
A 65-year-old man in Elizabeth City was arrested after police say he went inside a Walmart armed with a firearm and harassed employees and bystanders.
Murder-suicide reported in Kill Devil Hills
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Burns Drive. According to a KDHPD press release, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at around 4:15 p.m., Dare County Communications (911) received a call about a shooting that had just occurred on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals who had been fatally shot at a residence.
Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman on the Outer Banks are dead in what police say was a murder-suicide. It happened on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Jennifer Hultzman lived with several roommates at the Burns Drive home, including...
Local rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days
The Newport News man who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt on January 6 has been sentenced.
Two teenagers arrested for over 45 charges in Virginia Beach
Detectives were investigating multiple cases involving larcenies, stolen vehicles, and firearm violations throughout the city of Virginia Beach between August 26, 2022 and September 9, 2022.
Person extricated after crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was extricated after being pinned in a crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Providence Road and Profair Way in the Kempsville area, and involved a white SUV and a silver sedan.
Legacy Lounge reacts to Norfolk revoking permit
Legacy Restaurant and Lounge says they will not be shutting down, only changing how they operate since they can no longer operate as a nightclub.
