Elizabeth City, NC

Catherine A. Witchey

Catherine A. Witchey

Catherine Ann Clubb Witchey, 79, of Elizabeth City, died September 6, 2022 at home. Born in Washington, DC on September 21, 1942 to the late John Clubb and Edna Margaret Donaldson Clubb, she was the widow of James Gilbert Witchey. Survivors include children Donna Marie Witchey, Tari Lynn Grier, James...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Herbert T. Mullen, Jr. of Elizabeth City, September 13

Herbert Taylor Mullen, Jr. of 112 Hunters Trail East, Elizabeth City at 80 years old, passed away on September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Norfolk, VA on June 30, 1942 to Annie Laurie Whitney Mullen and Herbert Taylor Mullen, Sr. His grandparents were Francis Newby Mullen and Lydia Taylor Mullen; John Whitney and Daisy Hewitt Whitney.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber Jr.

Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber Jr.

Nags Head, NC – On September 9, 2022, Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber Jr., 76, of Nags Head, NC, passed away comfortably at his home with a full moon glowing over the Roanoke Sound. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa; his loving, thoughtful, and compassionate daughter Jessica Kerber Morgan (Clay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; the joys of his later life, Maddie and Kate Morgan (granddaughters); Shirley Ann Duboff (sister) and Pamela Ruth Palazzi (niece) of Southern Shores, NC; nephew Warren Sondervan (Marie) of Penhook, VA; beloved extended family and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by Ruth and Ernest Kerber (parents) and sisters Linda Ruth Palazzi and Barbara Lois Sondervan.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Charlotte B. Mitchell

Charlotte B. Mitchell

Kill Devil Hills, NC – Charlotte Burgess Mitchell, age 78, of Kills Devil Hills, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC and Camden, NC) died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Dempsey Burgess and Selma Morgan Burgess, she was a graduate of Camden High School Class of 1961 and attained her B.A. in History from Meredith College. She worked for the state of North Carolina under the Department of Health and Human Services in a position appointed by former Gov. Jim Hunt. Charlotte was awarded the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels by Gov. John Y. Brown in January 1983, the highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky while working for Electronic Data Systems. She later retired from Electronic Data Systems where she worked for (and under) Ross Perot on his sales team. She previously was co-owner and operator of Puddleducks, a children’s clothing store, and The Milling Company in Elizabeth City. She has worked at Twiford Funeral Homes since 2012. Charlotte was a member of First United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir. But her most cherished role in life was that of being a mother and G-Ma. She absolutely glowed when speaking of each of them and loved sharing information on each of their latest endeavors. Time with her girls was the most precious thing to her. She was a mentor, a teacher, a friend, and so very much more.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Winston "Winkie" Sprague Silver

Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver

Wanchese, NC – Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver, 74, of Wanchese, NC passed on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Winkie was born on March 5, 1948, in Raleigh, NC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hinton Silver. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended The Citadel. He...
WANCHESE, NC
Marc George Standley

Marc George Standley

Marc George Standley, of Kitty Hawk, died August 3, 2022. He was born in Antananarivo, Madagascar on November 30, 1930. Survivors include wife Sandy, son Sean (Laura) and two grandchildren. He was predeceased by son Jonathan. To respect Marc’s wishes, the family will not hold any services, but a glass...
KITTY HAWK, NC
Jarvis S. Smithson

Jarvis S. Smithson

Jarvis Seeley Smithson, 83, of Camden, died September 10, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Camden County on April 16, 1939 to the late Seeley Smithson and Clarinda Riggs Smithson. Survivors include wife Ruth Smithson, sons Michael L. Smithson, Craig Smithson (Janice), Stephen M. Smithson, A....
CAMDEN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

David W. Mowers of Kill Devil Hills, September 10

David W. Mowers, 67, left this world on September 10, 2022, peacefully in his home in Kill Devil Hills after a short terminal illness. David was the son of Frank Mowers of Elgin, Illinois and Daisey King Mowers. He was predeceased by his mother Daisey Mowers Cox and Thomas C. Cox, Jr; and sister, Cheryl Cox Plowe.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Ray Russell
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gig Line: Dare County veteran outreach

It was sad news to hear that Queen Elizabeth II has passed at the age of 96 as reported on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. To all the natural citizens of Great Britain; to the Royal Family and to those who loved their Queen, my condolences for the loss of the respected, dedicated and longest serving Monarch. Since the end of WWII, it is clear she took the position she would inherit seriously conducting herself and her reign for 70 years with dignity and grace despite the heartache and loss she suffered over the years.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Special guest to appear at Scuppernong River Festival

Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen Kerrigan Brown will be a special guest at the Scuppernong River Festival on October 8 in Columbia in Tyrrell County. She is a 16-year-old student at Cape Fear High School and recently competed in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Dallas. She is an accomplished dancer and is promoting her program “Kind is Cool.”
COLUMBIA, NC
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

New health center coming to Roanoke Island

Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Murder-suicide reported in Kill Devil Hills

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Burns Drive. According to a KDHPD press release, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at around 4:15 p.m., Dare County Communications (911) received a call about a shooting that had just occurred on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals who had been fatally shot at a residence.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WITN

