Catherine A. Witchey
Catherine Ann Clubb Witchey, 79, of Elizabeth City, died September 6, 2022 at home. Born in Washington, DC on September 21, 1942 to the late John Clubb and Edna Margaret Donaldson Clubb, she was the widow of James Gilbert Witchey. Survivors include children Donna Marie Witchey, Tari Lynn Grier, James...
Charlotte B. Mitchell
Kill Devil Hills, NC – Charlotte Burgess Mitchell, age 78, of Kills Devil Hills, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC and Camden, NC) died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Dempsey Burgess and Selma Morgan Burgess, she was a graduate of Camden High School Class of 1961 and attained her B.A. in History from Meredith College. She worked for the state of North Carolina under the Department of Health and Human Services in a position appointed by former Gov. Jim Hunt. Charlotte was awarded the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels by Gov. John Y. Brown in January 1983, the highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky while working for Electronic Data Systems. She later retired from Electronic Data Systems where she worked for (and under) Ross Perot on his sales team. She previously was co-owner and operator of Puddleducks, a children’s clothing store, and The Milling Company in Elizabeth City. She has worked at Twiford Funeral Homes since 2012. Charlotte was a member of First United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir. But her most cherished role in life was that of being a mother and G-Ma. She absolutely glowed when speaking of each of them and loved sharing information on each of their latest endeavors. Time with her girls was the most precious thing to her. She was a mentor, a teacher, a friend, and so very much more.
Frances R. Jeffries
Frances Russell Jeffries, 93, of Elizabeth City, died September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born June 24, 1929 in Ness City, Kan., the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Survivors include...
Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber Jr.
Nags Head, NC – On September 9, 2022, Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber Jr., 76, of Nags Head, NC, passed away comfortably at his home with a full moon glowing over the Roanoke Sound. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa; his loving, thoughtful, and compassionate daughter Jessica Kerber Morgan (Clay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; the joys of his later life, Maddie and Kate Morgan (granddaughters); Shirley Ann Duboff (sister) and Pamela Ruth Palazzi (niece) of Southern Shores, NC; nephew Warren Sondervan (Marie) of Penhook, VA; beloved extended family and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by Ruth and Ernest Kerber (parents) and sisters Linda Ruth Palazzi and Barbara Lois Sondervan.
Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver
Wanchese, NC – Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver, 74, of Wanchese, NC passed on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Winkie was born on March 5, 1948, in Raleigh, NC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hinton Silver. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended The Citadel. He...
Stormwater plan update underway for unincorporated Dare County
Dare County is currently updating its stormwater master plan, a document intended to identify critical project areas and potential mitigation measures to further guide resiliency efforts and reduce future environmental impacts in the unincorporated areas of Dare County. Residents or property owners in any of the following areas within Dare...
After modifications, Duck redevelopment project approved
Safety concerns and traffic congestion were again the major opposition points voiced during the September 7 Duck Town Council meeting against a redevelopment project at 1248 Duck Road. After an earlier Town Council rejection, modified plans to demolish the former Resort Realty real estate office building received a green light...
Special guest to appear at Scuppernong River Festival
Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen Kerrigan Brown will be a special guest at the Scuppernong River Festival on October 8 in Columbia in Tyrrell County. She is a 16-year-old student at Cape Fear High School and recently competed in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Dallas. She is an accomplished dancer and is promoting her program “Kind is Cool.”
Marc George Standley
Marc George Standley, of Kitty Hawk, died August 3, 2022. He was born in Antananarivo, Madagascar on November 30, 1930. Survivors include wife Sandy, son Sean (Laura) and two grandchildren. He was predeceased by son Jonathan. To respect Marc’s wishes, the family will not hold any services, but a glass...
Nags Head first responders honored for saving toddler’s life
Seven first responders with the Town of Nags Head were honored for their heroic actions in saving a two-year-old girl from nearly drowning. Police Sergeant Chase Tadlock, police Officer Terry Flaugher, Ocean Rescue guard supervisor Coleman Flynn, Ocean Rescue guard Riley Young, fire Captain Matt Swain, fire Lieutenant Evan Zadd and firefighter Tyree Hughes were honored with Nags Head’s Lifesaving Award at the September 7, 2022 meeting of the Nags Head’s Board of Commissioners.
Dare commissioners approve housing agreements
The Dare County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved agreements on Tuesday, September 6 that will move affordable housing projects forward. The commissioners first approved a memorandum of agreement with Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. That agreement spells out the terms of the project to build 100 housing units split between two parcels. Accompanying the agreement are a conditional commitment letter and a ground lease.
Murder-suicide reported in Kill Devil Hills
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Burns Drive. According to a KDHPD press release, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at around 4:15 p.m., Dare County Communications (911) received a call about a shooting that had just occurred on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills. Upon arrival, officers discovered two individuals who had been fatally shot at a residence.
