thecoastlandtimes.com
Frances R. Jeffries
Frances Russell Jeffries, 93, of Elizabeth City, died September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born June 24, 1929 in Ness City, Kan., the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Survivors include...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Special guest to appear at Scuppernong River Festival
Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen Kerrigan Brown will be a special guest at the Scuppernong River Festival on October 8 in Columbia in Tyrrell County. She is a 16-year-old student at Cape Fear High School and recently competed in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Dallas. She is an accomplished dancer and is promoting her program “Kind is Cool.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver
Wanchese, NC – Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver, 74, of Wanchese, NC passed on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Winkie was born on March 5, 1948, in Raleigh, NC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hinton Silver. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended The Citadel. He...
tvnewscheck.com
WAVY’s Don Roberts Retiring After 33 Years On Morning News
Don Roberts is retiring after 33 years behind the anchor desk at WAVY News 10 Today. “I am constantly in awe of what Don does to make our community a better place,” says Sarah Zak, WAVY’s news director. Don Roberts is retiring after 33 years behind the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Walk of Remembrance honors those lost in September 11 attacks
They walked more than a mile in full turnout gear on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in remembrance of lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks. Some Buxton volunteer firefighters had strapped on air bottles. They walked from the old Buxton Fire Station to the “Keepers of the Light Amphitheater,”...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Charlotte B. Mitchell
Kill Devil Hills, NC – Charlotte Burgess Mitchell, age 78, of Kills Devil Hills, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC and Camden, NC) died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Dempsey Burgess and Selma Morgan Burgess, she was a graduate of Camden High School Class of 1961 and attained her B.A. in History from Meredith College. She worked for the state of North Carolina under the Department of Health and Human Services in a position appointed by former Gov. Jim Hunt. Charlotte was awarded the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels by Gov. John Y. Brown in January 1983, the highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky while working for Electronic Data Systems. She later retired from Electronic Data Systems where she worked for (and under) Ross Perot on his sales team. She previously was co-owner and operator of Puddleducks, a children’s clothing store, and The Milling Company in Elizabeth City. She has worked at Twiford Funeral Homes since 2012. Charlotte was a member of First United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir. But her most cherished role in life was that of being a mother and G-Ma. She absolutely glowed when speaking of each of them and loved sharing information on each of their latest endeavors. Time with her girls was the most precious thing to her. She was a mentor, a teacher, a friend, and so very much more.
Blue Angels bring new jets to this year’s Oceana airshow
For more than 30 years, the Blue Angels flew the F/A-18 Hornet. In 2021, the US Navy Blue Angels transitioned to a new aircraft - the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet - a bigger, louder and more powerful aircraft.
outerbanksvoice.com
New health center coming to Roanoke Island
Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
WITN
Silver Alert issued for missing Chowan County man possibly headed to Greenville
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chowan County man that officials say may be endangered. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says William Johnson, 85, may be headed to Greenville. He was last seen in Edenton and has a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina license plate of JAA6408.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jarvis S. Smithson
Jarvis Seeley Smithson, 83, of Camden, died September 10, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Camden County on April 16, 1939 to the late Seeley Smithson and Clarinda Riggs Smithson. Survivors include wife Ruth Smithson, sons Michael L. Smithson, Craig Smithson (Janice), Stephen M. Smithson, A....
thecoastlandtimes.com
After modifications, Duck redevelopment project approved
Safety concerns and traffic congestion were again the major opposition points voiced during the September 7 Duck Town Council meeting against a redevelopment project at 1248 Duck Road. After an earlier Town Council rejection, modified plans to demolish the former Resort Realty real estate office building received a green light...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head first responders honored for saving toddler’s life
Seven first responders with the Town of Nags Head were honored for their heroic actions in saving a two-year-old girl from nearly drowning. Police Sergeant Chase Tadlock, police Officer Terry Flaugher, Ocean Rescue guard supervisor Coleman Flynn, Ocean Rescue guard Riley Young, fire Captain Matt Swain, fire Lieutenant Evan Zadd and firefighter Tyree Hughes were honored with Nags Head’s Lifesaving Award at the September 7, 2022 meeting of the Nags Head’s Board of Commissioners.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Stormwater plan update underway for unincorporated Dare County
Dare County is currently updating its stormwater master plan, a document intended to identify critical project areas and potential mitigation measures to further guide resiliency efforts and reduce future environmental impacts in the unincorporated areas of Dare County. Residents or property owners in any of the following areas within Dare...
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
Police confirm death of two roommates in Kill Devil Hills was murder-suicide
An investigation revealed that both Hultzman and Pursley lived at the home with several other roommates, and both had lived in the Outer Banks for many years. Police said Pursely shot Hultzman on the second-floor porch with a 9mm InterArms semiautomatic handgun, then went inside the home and shot himself.
NC 12 to return to off-season speed limits
MANTEO, N.C. – With peak travel season on the Outer Banks now over, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will be changing speed limit signs along sections of N.C. 12 tomorrow in several parts of Currituck and Dare counties. On Thursday, the speed limits in areas through the tri-villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, as well as […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare commissioners approve housing agreements
The Dare County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved agreements on Tuesday, September 6 that will move affordable housing projects forward. The commissioners first approved a memorandum of agreement with Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. That agreement spells out the terms of the project to build 100 housing units split between two parcels. Accompanying the agreement are a conditional commitment letter and a ground lease.
WITN
Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman on the Outer Banks are dead in what police say was a murder-suicide. It happened on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Jennifer Hultzman lived with several roommates at the Burns Drive home, including...
Courthouse News Service
Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
Two teenagers arrested for over 45 charges in Virginia Beach
Detectives were investigating multiple cases involving larcenies, stolen vehicles, and firearm violations throughout the city of Virginia Beach between August 26, 2022 and September 9, 2022.
