ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Frances R. Jeffries

Frances Russell Jeffries, 93, of Elizabeth City, died September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born June 24, 1929 in Ness City, Kan., the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Survivors include...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber Jr.

Nags Head, NC – On September 9, 2022, Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber Jr., 76, of Nags Head, NC, passed away comfortably at his home with a full moon glowing over the Roanoke Sound. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa; his loving, thoughtful, and compassionate daughter Jessica Kerber Morgan (Clay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; the joys of his later life, Maddie and Kate Morgan (granddaughters); Shirley Ann Duboff (sister) and Pamela Ruth Palazzi (niece) of Southern Shores, NC; nephew Warren Sondervan (Marie) of Penhook, VA; beloved extended family and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by Ruth and Ernest Kerber (parents) and sisters Linda Ruth Palazzi and Barbara Lois Sondervan.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Jarvis S. Smithson

Jarvis Seeley Smithson, 83, of Camden, died September 10, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Camden County on April 16, 1939 to the late Seeley Smithson and Clarinda Riggs Smithson. Survivors include wife Ruth Smithson, sons Michael L. Smithson, Craig Smithson (Janice), Stephen M. Smithson, A....
CAMDEN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Charlotte B. Mitchell

Kill Devil Hills, NC – Charlotte Burgess Mitchell, age 78, of Kills Devil Hills, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC and Camden, NC) died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Dempsey Burgess and Selma Morgan Burgess, she was a graduate of Camden High School Class of 1961 and attained her B.A. in History from Meredith College. She worked for the state of North Carolina under the Department of Health and Human Services in a position appointed by former Gov. Jim Hunt. Charlotte was awarded the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels by Gov. John Y. Brown in January 1983, the highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky while working for Electronic Data Systems. She later retired from Electronic Data Systems where she worked for (and under) Ross Perot on his sales team. She previously was co-owner and operator of Puddleducks, a children’s clothing store, and The Milling Company in Elizabeth City. She has worked at Twiford Funeral Homes since 2012. Charlotte was a member of First United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir. But her most cherished role in life was that of being a mother and G-Ma. She absolutely glowed when speaking of each of them and loved sharing information on each of their latest endeavors. Time with her girls was the most precious thing to her. She was a mentor, a teacher, a friend, and so very much more.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituaries
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
outerbanksvoice.com

David W. Mowers of Kill Devil Hills, September 10

David W. Mowers, 67, left this world on September 10, 2022, peacefully in his home in Kill Devil Hills after a short terminal illness. David was the son of Frank Mowers of Elgin, Illinois and Daisey King Mowers. He was predeceased by his mother Daisey Mowers Cox and Thomas C. Cox, Jr; and sister, Cheryl Cox Plowe.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)

Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc
thecoastlandtimes.com

Marc George Standley

Marc George Standley, of Kitty Hawk, died August 3, 2022. He was born in Antananarivo, Madagascar on November 30, 1930. Survivors include wife Sandy, son Sean (Laura) and two grandchildren. He was predeceased by son Jonathan. To respect Marc’s wishes, the family will not hold any services, but a glass...
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Former Ahoskie Mayor appointed to Town Council

AHOSKIE – A former public official has come out of retirement to fill an empty seat on the Ahoskie Town Council. Linda Blackburn, who served the town as its Mayor over an eight-year period (2003-11), has been appointed to fill unexpired term of Councilman Matt Bradley. Bradley, first elected...
AHOSKIE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

After modifications, Duck redevelopment project approved

Safety concerns and traffic congestion were again the major opposition points voiced during the September 7 Duck Town Council meeting against a redevelopment project at 1248 Duck Road. After an earlier Town Council rejection, modified plans to demolish the former Resort Realty real estate office building received a green light...
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

New health center coming to Roanoke Island

Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy