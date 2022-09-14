Read full article on original website
Frances R. Jeffries
Frances Russell Jeffries, 93, of Elizabeth City, died September 11, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was born June 24, 1929 in Ness City, Kan., the daughter of the late Roy D. Russell and the late Ione Timken Russell McGuire. She was the widow of Robert G. Jeffries. Survivors include...
Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber Jr.
Nags Head, NC – On September 9, 2022, Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber Jr., 76, of Nags Head, NC, passed away comfortably at his home with a full moon glowing over the Roanoke Sound. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa; his loving, thoughtful, and compassionate daughter Jessica Kerber Morgan (Clay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; the joys of his later life, Maddie and Kate Morgan (granddaughters); Shirley Ann Duboff (sister) and Pamela Ruth Palazzi (niece) of Southern Shores, NC; nephew Warren Sondervan (Marie) of Penhook, VA; beloved extended family and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by Ruth and Ernest Kerber (parents) and sisters Linda Ruth Palazzi and Barbara Lois Sondervan.
Jarvis S. Smithson
Jarvis Seeley Smithson, 83, of Camden, died September 10, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Camden County on April 16, 1939 to the late Seeley Smithson and Clarinda Riggs Smithson. Survivors include wife Ruth Smithson, sons Michael L. Smithson, Craig Smithson (Janice), Stephen M. Smithson, A....
Charlotte B. Mitchell
Kill Devil Hills, NC – Charlotte Burgess Mitchell, age 78, of Kills Devil Hills, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC and Camden, NC) died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Dempsey Burgess and Selma Morgan Burgess, she was a graduate of Camden High School Class of 1961 and attained her B.A. in History from Meredith College. She worked for the state of North Carolina under the Department of Health and Human Services in a position appointed by former Gov. Jim Hunt. Charlotte was awarded the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels by Gov. John Y. Brown in January 1983, the highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky while working for Electronic Data Systems. She later retired from Electronic Data Systems where she worked for (and under) Ross Perot on his sales team. She previously was co-owner and operator of Puddleducks, a children’s clothing store, and The Milling Company in Elizabeth City. She has worked at Twiford Funeral Homes since 2012. Charlotte was a member of First United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir. But her most cherished role in life was that of being a mother and G-Ma. She absolutely glowed when speaking of each of them and loved sharing information on each of their latest endeavors. Time with her girls was the most precious thing to her. She was a mentor, a teacher, a friend, and so very much more.
David W. Mowers of Kill Devil Hills, September 10
David W. Mowers, 67, left this world on September 10, 2022, peacefully in his home in Kill Devil Hills after a short terminal illness. David was the son of Frank Mowers of Elgin, Illinois and Daisey King Mowers. He was predeceased by his mother Daisey Mowers Cox and Thomas C. Cox, Jr; and sister, Cheryl Cox Plowe.
Silver Alert issued for missing Chowan County man possibly headed to Greenville
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chowan County man that officials say may be endangered. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says William Johnson, 85, may be headed to Greenville. He was last seen in Edenton and has a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina license plate of JAA6408.
Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)
Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Dr. Willard Maxwell, Jr. (Newport News City Council)
Willard Maxwell Jr. is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Marc George Standley
Marc George Standley, of Kitty Hawk, died August 3, 2022. He was born in Antananarivo, Madagascar on November 30, 1930. Survivors include wife Sandy, son Sean (Laura) and two grandchildren. He was predeceased by son Jonathan. To respect Marc’s wishes, the family will not hold any services, but a glass...
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
Person extricated after crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was extricated after being pinned in a crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Providence Road and Profair Way in the Kempsville area, and involved a white SUV and a silver sedan.
Former Ahoskie Mayor appointed to Town Council
AHOSKIE – A former public official has come out of retirement to fill an empty seat on the Ahoskie Town Council. Linda Blackburn, who served the town as its Mayor over an eight-year period (2003-11), has been appointed to fill unexpired term of Councilman Matt Bradley. Bradley, first elected...
The Salvation Army accepts applications for 2022 Christmas Assistance
NORFOLK, Va. — The Salvation Army is accepting applications for 2022 Christmas Assistance to help Hampton Roads families in need this holiday season. In this program, children between birth and 12 years old will get toys and could get Angel Tree gifts and/or stockings. It's a partnership between The...
Isle of Wight County Fair is back for its 29th year
The 2022 Isle of Wight County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 15 for its 29th year with hopes of reaching record attendance.
After modifications, Duck redevelopment project approved
Safety concerns and traffic congestion were again the major opposition points voiced during the September 7 Duck Town Council meeting against a redevelopment project at 1248 Duck Road. After an earlier Town Council rejection, modified plans to demolish the former Resort Realty real estate office building received a green light...
New health center coming to Roanoke Island
Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
Teen riding bike struck by vehicle on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Police say a teen riding a bike was struck by a vehicle in Newport News Wednesday afternoon.
End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
One person injured after shooting in Newport News YMCA parking lot
An incident between two adults ended in a shooting, leaving one person injured at a YMCA parking lot.
