ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 11-17

By Austin White
Estacada News
Estacada News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIHFm_0hvfeEju00 Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across Multnomah County for the week of Sept. 11-17.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

No events.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Volleyball

Stayton def. Estacada 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20)

Roosevelt def. Jefferson 3-2

McDaniel def. Lincoln 3-2

Franklin def. Benson 3-0

Wells def. Grant 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19)

Oregon City def. St. Mary's 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7)

Valley Catholic def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10)

Vernonia def. Mannahouse Christian 3-0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23)

Catlin Gabel def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-20)

Knappa def. Portland Christian 3-0 (24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21)

Boys soccer

Portland Adventist 2, Banks 0

Mannahouse Christian 11, Faith Bible JV 4

Riverdale 4, Taft 0

Westview 2, Centennial 0

Aloha 5, Barlow 0

Hillsboro 1, David Douglas 1

Gresham 5, Southridge 1

Sandy 1, Newberg 0

Sunset 0, Wells 0

Beaverton 1, Grant 0

Cleveland 1, Glencoe 1

Mountainside 2, Reynolds 1

Central Catholic 1, West Albany 1

Southwest Christian 4, Columbia Christian 1

Kennedy 5, Portland Christian 1

Blanchet Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 2

Girls soccer

Gresham 5, Centennial 0

Sandy 3, Parkrose 1

Barlow 1, Forest Grove 0

Wells 0, Sunset 0

Grant 3, Mountainside 0

Westview 3, Central Catholic 1

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Volleyball

Rainier def. Riverdale 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23)

Central Catholic def. Clackamas 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-11)

McDaniel def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-21)

Wells def. Franklin 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-15)

Grant def. Roosevelt 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-6)

Cleveland def. Benson 3-0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-12)

Nelson def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-8)

Barlow def. Sandy 3-2 (22-25, 15-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-9)

David Douglas def. Gresham 3-0 (30-28, 25-6, 25-21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hvfeEju00

Putnam def. Centennial 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-14)

Parkrose def. Hillsboro 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13)

Open Door Christian def. Country Christian 3-0 (25-8, 25-1, 26-24)

Open Door Christian def. Grand View Christian 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-18)

North Clackamas Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-2, 25-8, 25-6)

Damascus Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-4, 25-5, 25-6)

Boys soccer

McDaniel 1, Parkrose 1

Forest Grove 0, Franklin 0

Lincoln 4, Tigard 1

Benson 1, Milwaukie 1

Girls soccer

Reynolds 1, St. Helens 0

Astoria 2, Estacada 2

St. Mary's 3, OES 0

Riverdale 5, Seaside 1

Lakeridge 2, David Douglas 0

Glencoe 1, McDaniel 1

Franklin 3, McKay 3

Lincoln 3, McMinnville 0

Roosevelt 5, South Albany 0

Cleveland 2, Putnam 0

Kings Way Christian (WA) 5, De La Salle North Catholic 0

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

Volleyball

North Salem def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-4)

OES def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-13)

Horizon Christian Tualatin def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-21)

Faith Bible def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23)

Gaston def. Portland Christian 3-1 (25-9, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21)

Boys soccer

Reynolds 2, Tigard 0

Barlow 5, Lebanon 3

Gresham 5, West Albany 0

South Albany 1, Sandy 1

Central Catholic 5, Canby 0

McNary 2, David Douglas 0

Franklin 1, Sunset 0

Girls soccer

Barlow 6, Redmond 0

Aloha 1, Central Catholic 0

Cleveland 1, Southridge 1

Jesuit 6, Wells 0

Corbett 8, Rainier/Clatskanie 1

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Volleyball

Estacada def. Madras 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-16)

Warrenton def. Riverdale 3-1

Yamhill-Carlton def. Corbett 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23)

Jefferson def. Benson 3-0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-7)

Lincoln at Wells def. Lincoln 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-15)

McDaniel def. Roosevelt 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-16)

Grant def. Cleveland 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-21)

Sandy def. Gresham 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-20)

Nelson def. Central Catholic 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17)

Barlow def. David Douglas 3-1 (27-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15)

Clackamas def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18)

Putnam def. Parkrose 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-17)

Hillsboro def. Centennial 3-1 (25-8, 26-24, 14-25, 25-13)

Boys soccer

Philomath 3, Estacada 0

Corbett 4, Portland Adventist 1

Horizon Christian Hood River 4, Columbia Christian 3

Portland Christian 4, Kennedy 0

Centennial 4, McDaniel 0

Cleveland 1, Liberty 0

Roosevelt 1, Parkrose 0

Jesuit 6, Wells 1

Lincoln 2, Woodburn 0

Central 0, Benson 0

Girls soccer

Clackamas 6, Parkrose 1

Centennial 4, Reynolds 2

Philomath 8, Estacada 0

Sunset 2, St. Mary's 0

Liberty 3, Roosevelt 1

Glencoe 1, Franklin 1

Gresham 8, North Salem 0

McDaniel 0, Newberg 0

Central 2, Sandy 0

Lincoln 7, Silverton 0

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Football

Estacada 32, La Grande 28

Jefferson 9, Roosevelt 2

Grant 20, Wells 16

Franklin 35, Cleveland 0

Lincoln 50, McDaniel 0

Nelson 41, Reynolds 6

Barlow 40, Gresham 14

Central Catholic 41, Sandy 6

Clackamas 45, David Douglas 0

Bend 55, Centennial 0

Seaside 56, Parkrose 12

Creswell 56, Corbett 8

Volleyball

OES def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-14)

Powder Valley def. Open Door Christian 2-0 (25-18, 25-13)

Imbler def. Open Door Christian 2-0 (25-22, 25-20)

Open Door Christian def. Union 2-1 (25-21, 26-28, 15-11)

Boys soccer

Riverdale 6, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Mannahouse Academy 6, Horizon Christian Hood River 4

Girls soccer

Riverdale 7, De La Salle North Catholic 0

Cross country

MERIWETHER CLASSIC BOYS

1, Central Catholic, 71; 2, Sunset, 95; 3, Newberg, 165; 4, Lakeridge, 209; 5, Sherwood, 221; 18, Roosevelt, 451

1. Wesley Shipsey, Central Catholic, 14:50.8

2. Logan Law, Milwaukie, 14:54.4

3. William Heslam, Roosevelt, 15:25. 5

4. Anthony Giersch, Newberg, 15:26.0

5. Charlie Black, Central Catholic, 15:26.5

MERIWETHER CLASSIC GIRLS

1, Sunset, 58; 2, Lakeridge, 122; 3, Lake Oswego, 144; 4, Central Catholic, 160; 5, West Linn, 181

1. Alexis Leone, Seton Catholic, 17:46.8

2. Ana Peters, Lake Oswego, 18:08.3

3. Charlotte Wilson, Union, 18:16.9

4. Sara Abbott, Sprague, 18:23.2

5. Daphne Evenson, Skyview, 18:28.3

7. Zoe Rector, Central Catholic, 18:30.8

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Volleyball

Lakeridge def. Grant 2-1 (17-25, 25-16, 15-12)

Riverdale at Estacada Invitational, all day, Estacada High

Clatskanie def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 26-24, 26-24)

Open Door Christian def. Wallowa 2-0 (25-14, 27-25)

Open Door Christian def. Joseph 2-0 (25-14, 25-15)

Boys soccer

Summit 1, Grant 0

Columbia Christian 7, North Clackamas Christian 2

Girls soccer

Grant 3, Summit 1

Cross country

Northwest Classic at Lane Community College results

Oregon City XC Invitational at Oregon City High School results

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Remembering longtime Portland Tribune sports editor Steve Brandon

The man who ran the Tribune sports department from its inception into 2020 touched countless lives.The text message could come at any time: "QC?" It meant Steve Brandon wanted to have a "quick call" to discuss a story idea, ask how an interview went, or just make sure we were on the same page about what I was working on for the next edition of the Portland Tribune. As I type these words, in fact, I can hear Steve suggesting in his friendly, gentle voice that I get to the heart of whatever subject I was writing about. Sitting at...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Newberg, OR
City
Woodburn, OR
City
Mcminnville, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Aloha, OR
City
Canby, OR
City
Mcnary, OR
City
Tigard, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
City
Milwaukie, OR
City
Warrenton, OR
City
Creswell, OR
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Clackamas, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Education
Multnomah County, OR
Sports
idesignarch.com

The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake

This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
NEWBERG, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Charlotte Wilson
clayconews.com

CRITICAL INJURY SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at approximately 11:36 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 25. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Subaru Outback, operated by Randy Flickinger (65)...
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Parade of Homes in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - Calling all designers and builders - the Parade of Homes is back in Ridgefield. The event gives people a chance to see the latest and greatest in home design. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event this morning. For more information about...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Estacada News

River Mill Elementary gets new leader

Veteran administrator Corinne Johnsen comes to Estacada from the Molalla River School District Corinne Johnsen is the new principal of the 480-student River Mill Elementary School, coming to Estacada from nearby Molalla River School District. "I can't express how grateful I am to be in this district and community. They have been so open and welcoming. I've felt that from the students, staff and community, said Johnsen. Prior to River Mill Johnsen was an associate principal at Clarkes Elementary School in Mulino, which has about 150 students. She is a graduate of Molalla...
ESTACADA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic School#Girls Soccer#Sunset#City High#Highschoolsports#Lincoln#Valley Catholic#De La Salle#Faith Bible Jv#Centennial#Southridge#Wells 0#Columbia#Christian#Central Catholic#Sept
kptv.com

North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
seenbyamy.com

35 Of The Most Fun Things To Do In Downtown Portland, Oregon

Seen By Amy contains affiliate links including those as an Amazon Affiliate. If you make a purchase through these links, I will earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!. With the Pacific Coast to its west and Mount Hood to the east, you’ll find...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Potential Tigard land swap details set for discussion

Metro to host upcoming meetings to narrow down sites, allowing River Terrace 2.0 into the urban growth boundary fasterMetro will soon narrow down potential sites for a first-of-its kind "land swap," which would allow the city of Tigard to expedite and expand the development of River Terrace, the rapidly expanding subdivision on the northern most part of the city. The proposal would allow a novel plan to allow River Terrace 2.0 to come into the urban growth boundary faster than normal, something that would allow for construction of a variety of different types of housing sooner than normal. ...
TIGARD, OR
Estacada News

Estacada News

Estacada, OR
141
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy