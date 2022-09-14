ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

KRMG

Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
TULSA, OK
Sand Springs, OK
Sand Springs, OK
News On 6

Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash

The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

New Play Brings Shakespeare Characters Into Tulsa

A new play takes a group of Shakespeare’s most well-known characters from their respective plays into Tulsa. It's the premise of a brand new play called Twisted Shakez. It was written by a local playwright and features actors from across Green Country. Ibrahim Buyckes and Cornelius Johnson with Blackjack...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Greenwood Gallery Hosts Final Event Before Closing Doors, Traveling

The Greenwood Gallery in Tulsa opened its doors for the last time on Saturday. The art gallery hosted a final celebration with face painting, pop-ups for local small businesses, and markdown prices on its art in hopes of finding homes for the pieces before moving. In June, the lease on...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
sapulpatimes.com

Route 66 Blowout features Christmas Chute prototype

One of the highlights of the 33rd Annual Route 66 Blowout was the Christmas Chute prototype installed at the corner of Dewey Avenue and Water Street. For many, it was the first sight of what is going to make Sapulpa a destination during the holiday season this year. The prototype...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa County Holds Oakhurst Community Cleanup Event

There was a neighborhood community cleanup in Oakhurst, near West Tulsa, on Saturday. Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith was there to oversee the cleanup. Dumpsters were places throughout the community where household waste products could be dropped off. This includes e-waste like computers, printers and anything with a power cord...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk

Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Health Department Hosts Community Baby Shower

Over 500 people have attended the community baby shower in the past. Marnie Jackson with the health department says the event was created to educate families about keeping babies safe while they sleep. Families will also learn about resources which are available from pregnancy all the way until their child...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Multiple Women At Tulsa Parks

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to five different women in Midtown. They said the victims were women jogging or walking their dog. Police said Ronaldo Segovia was getting bolder in his crimes and they were getting closer together. They said he did one in Tusa in...
TULSA, OK

