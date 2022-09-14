Joyce v Parker is now available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 in the UK. On Saturday 24th September, boxing fans across the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to the highly anticipated heavyweight matchup between Joe “The Juggernaut” Joyce and Joseph Parker, the number one and number two ranked boxers in the WBO rankings, respectively. The winner of this can’t-miss box office clash will claim the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO