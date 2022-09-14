Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Canelo dominated the first seven rounds, outworking and outboxing the 40-year-old Golovkin, who looked like he was gunshy. However, in the championship rounds from eight to twelve, Canelo gassed out, and Golovkin took over the fight to finish strong. Unfortunately for Golovkin, he started too late to make up the difference from the earlier rounds.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Defeats Gennadiy Golovkin!
By Ken Hissner: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully defended his titles defeating Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. In the co-main Event, WBC Super Fly champ Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez made his second defense defeating No. 13 ranked Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez. In the Main Event Saul “Canelo”...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez on loss to Bivol: “He didn’t beat me by being better than me”
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says Dmitry Bivol didn’t beat him by being the better fighter than him last May. Canelo maintains the reason for the loss is that he didn’t “give 100%” effort in the fight. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) sounds...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo lets Golovkin know he’s knocking him out on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia
By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo beats Golovkin, complains of hand injury
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) complained about a left hand injury following his 12 round unanimous decision over a game but limited Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) on Saturday night in their trilogy match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo revealed that he needs surgery...
BoxingNews24.com
Three Mega-Fights to Conclude 2022
By Justin Estuart: In the sport of boxing, certain fights can get materialized, but mega-fights do not come very often. Above all, super fights, including Canelo-GGG III, Spence-Crawford, and Fury-Joshua look to be all lined up during the fourth quarter of 2022. Let’s break down these three mega-fights. Canelo-GGG...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn predicts 1 million buys for Canelo vs. Golovkin III
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn is predicting Saturday’s trilogy match between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will pull in upwards of 1 million pay-per-view buys on DAZN. That’s a very ambitious number from Hearn, considering that Canelo’s last fight against Dmitry Bivol brought in only...
BoxingNews24.com
Fans believe GGG can beat Canelo on September 17th
By Sean Jones: Matchroom Boxing announced that Gennadiy Golovkin would be challenging undisputed 154-lb champion Canelo Alvarez for his four belts on September 17th in their trilogy bout live on DAZN. Many fans are giving the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) a good chance of defeating Canelo, based on the...
BoxingNews24.com
Joyce v Parker – Ways to Watch on BT Sport Box Office
Joyce v Parker is now available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 in the UK. On Saturday 24th September, boxing fans across the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to the highly anticipated heavyweight matchup between Joe “The Juggernaut” Joyce and Joseph Parker, the number one and number two ranked boxers in the WBO rankings, respectively. The winner of this can’t-miss box office clash will claim the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.
BoxingNews24.com
Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight
By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin: Matchroom “thinks I’m an underdog. I don’t think that way”
By Huck Allen: Gennadiy Golovkin disagrees with Matchroom Boxing, who he says views him as the underdog going into Saturday’s trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) doesn’t view himself as the underdog in this clash,...
BoxingNews24.com
When Partial Judging & Refereeing Make A Difference!
By Ken Hissner: Ever since the first Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez first fight in September of 2017 when a draw was the disputed decision after an obvious Golovkin victory in Las Vegas, Nevada have officials come under suspicion. That night judge Adalaide Byrd...
BoxingNews24.com
“There were no robberies” in Canelo vs. Golovkin 1 & 2 says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn surprisingly says there were “no robberies” in the first two Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin fights. Hearn says he felt that the first Canelo-Golovkin fight deserved to be a draw in 2017, and he saw Canelo winning the second one in 2018. In...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs Golovkin: Hold your head high, Triple G, an all-time great!
By Michael Malaszczyk: The verdict is in, and Canelo has beaten GGG in their rubber match, 116-112 on one scorecard, and 115-113 on two others. Personally, those scorecards are a bit close for comfort, as this fight was not really close at all. This writer personally scored it 117-111, 9 rounds to 3, for Canelo, and even that feels like it could be one round generous to GGG.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov Defeats Carlos Takam!
By Ken Hissner: At Montreal Casino, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Friday over ESPN+ Camille Estephan (Eye of the Tiger Management) presented in the Main Event North American Boxing Association and Federation Heavyweight champion Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov defended his titles, scoring a pair of knockdowns but former IBF Inter-Continental champion Carlos Takam more than held his own for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental title over ten rounds.
BoxingNews24.com
Mikey Garcia favors Crawford to beat Spence
By Chris Williams: Mikey Garcia says he’s leaning in the direction of Terence Crawford to defeat Errol Spence Jr for their fight on November 19th in Las Vegas. Mikey likes the ability of Crawford to make adjustments on the fly, and he feels that gives him the edge. Still, Mikey overall views the Spence-Crawford fight as a “50-50” affair.
