‘Vampire Academy’ Stars On Lissa’s ‘Secrets & Surprises,’ Rose & Dimitri’s ‘Slow Burn’ & More

It’s time to go back to the world of Vampire Academy. Richelle Mead’s young adult paranormal romance novels are coming to life in Peacock’s reboot series, which premieres September 15. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from the two women at the center of the series, Daniela Nieves and Sisi Stringer, a.k.a. Lissa and Rose, about what lies ahead.

Daniela Nieves and Sisi Stringer as Lissa and Rose. (Peacock)

“I think what I found most fascinating actually from the beginning was the fact that these girls that have grown up together since they were small children have never really faced the injustice of this world and the classism,” Daniela said. “I remember just being like, ‘Wow, this is the first time.’ Because they went through this tragic event, and they’re kind of forced to be separated now and have different dorms and really know what it’s like to live with a Dhampir and a Moroi best friend and how difficult that is. I’m like ‘Wow, that’s so incredible that they’ve never had to face that before this moment.’ And just thinking about that and using that as like a vital thing about our friendship.”

Sisi added, “I think Victor says, They got to break all of the rules.’ Rose was not treated like a regular Dhampir. She was allowed into the events with Lissa, and they would party together and get away with stuff that a Dhampir wouldn’t usually get away with. Then the tragic event happens, and they’re forced to split. They are put back in their places basically. They say to me, okay, now it’s time to get serious about training and protecting the other race. And then they say to her, it’s time to get serious about the politics of everything.”

The Vampire Academy novels became instant sensations, creating a vast and passionate fandoms. Sisi stressed that there will be changes from book to screen and explained why.

Sisi Stringer as Rose Hathaway. (Peacock)

“There are a lot of differences from the book. I mean, let’s be honest, some of the stuff in the book is a little bit inappropriate,” Sisi said. “I don’t think that stuff really holds up today. Julie [Plec] and Marguerite [MacIntyre] have been very particular about sort of bringing that as the same story, a similar relationship, and a similar chemistry or attraction, love dynamic, but without the things that we now realize we’re a bit inappropriate — teacher-student, whatever. It’s different. Dimitri is Rose’s mentor as opposed to a teacher. Rose is a little bit older, and he’s not an authority figure as much as someone that she looks up to. The relationship kind of flourishes from like what you [Daniela] said, like admiration, definitely. Rose’s looking at him being like, “He’s the best Guardian. I need to be that. I need to be with him, and I need to learn everything that I can like and suck up all of his knowledge.” So that is still there. And then obviously, it gets a little sexy. It gets a little flirty. It’s still a forbidden love story, and it’s a slow burn. It’s exciting to see that turnover. But then I mean, Rose also has the beautiful and wonderful Mason Ashford.”

As for Lissa and Christian, Daniela revealed that Christian will be a “huge support” for Lissa when the world tries to keep Lissa and Rose separated.

Daniela Nieves as Lissa Dragomir. (Peacock)

“I think Lissa and Christian are just so sweet. I think they both have gone through a tragic event, and it kind of brings them together. I think both are also kind of jaded from this political thing, and this society that wants them to be something that they just are not or that they just simply don’t want to do,” Daniela told HollywoodLife. “I think after secrets and surprises throughout the season, they end up realizing that they can’t really sit back. They have to do something about it.”

As the world keeps “breaking” Lissa and Rose apart, Lissa and Christian grow closer. “When Rose can’t be there, Christian is there. Christian is really a huge support for Lissa and vice versa. I just think throughout the season it’s just really sweet, especially seeing a character like Christian who is supposed to be this outcast, this jaded, lonely boy kind of melt for a girl,” Daniela teased. The first 4 episodes will be released September 15 on Peacock. New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.