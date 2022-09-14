Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg man faces 50 years in prison for attempted pandering
A Perrysburg man has pleaded guilty to multiple attempted pandering charges. Gregory Kolbeck, 35, appeared Sept. 12 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted pandering sexually oriented matters involving a minor or impaired person, all third-degree felonies. Kolbeck...
Lima man arrested for violating house arrest, testing positive for alcohol
LIMA — A Lima man ordered to remain in his home on a burglary conviction was arrested Wednesday morning for breaking his house arrest and testing positve for alcohol. Raimiel Laws, 19, pleaded guilty on Sept. 6 to burglary for trespassing into a woman’s West Vine Street home on Aug. 5, 2021 — a third-degree felony. The conditions of his house arrest were to remain at home except for meetings with his public defender, attend weekly drug testing, appear and court and go to work after providing his schedule.
hometownstations.com
Lima man suspected of discharging a firearm outside his ex-girlfriend's house indicted by Allen Co. Grand Jury
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man has been indicted after discharging a firearm back in June outside of a residence. 21-year-old Shylen Hebrock has been indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on charges of felonious assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
wktn.com
Four Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Four people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Jill E. Bradshaw was sentenced to minimum of three to a maximum of four years in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both with forfeiture specifications.
Family calling on prosecutors to change charges filed against driver who hit 2 girls, killing 1
CLARK COUNTY — New charges could be on the way for a man investigators say hit two girls, killing one of them, while he was driving. The crash happened in May on Crabill Road in Green Township just outside of Springfield. A peaceful protest was held Friday afternoon where...
sent-trib.com
Fostoria man incompetent to stand trial
A Fostoria man accused of illegally possessing weapons has been deemed incompetent to stand trial. Ryan Eaken, 51, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Defense attorney Sara Roller in April had requested a competency evaluation. Reger said the opinion...
Woman skips sentencing in Lima bar fight; man arrested
LIMA — A second Lima resident charged in a January bar fight that left a local man with extensive facial fractures failed to show up to court for sentencing Wednesday — the same day another man charged in the incident was arrested. Janicqua Bailey, 23, who is out...
sent-trib.com
Expert’s testimony questioned in BG man’s rape case
A witness’s expertise was questioned in the rape case against a Bowling Green man. Robert Belloto Jr., a pharmacist based in Beavercreek, has been called as a witness for the defense in the case of Justin Marx, who has been charged with rape and sexual battery. Marx, 48, appeared...
Lima man charged in Walmart incident identified
LIMA — The identity of the man taken into custody after the Lima Walmart incident last week has been released. Shane Davis, 37, of Lima, is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing for using a BB gun he obtained from inside the store to point at people inside, resulting in an evacuation, Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Thursday. At about 4:49 p.m. last Thursday, Lima Police officers responded to Walmart, 2450 Allentown Road, after receiving a call about a man with a gun.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Rickie Lynn Welker, 40, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years community control with two years intensive supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, complete substance and mental health assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.
WANE-TV
Hope for 62-year-old cold case rests with buried DNA
PAULDING, Ohio. (WANE) – In 1960, fourteen-year-old Nancy Eagleson was kidnapped, raped, and killed. The crime has gone unsolved to this day, but Eagleson believes that the DNA she was buried with could crack the cold case. The only witness to the crime was Eagleson’s sister, Sheryl Garza, who...
Lima man arrested for burglary, assault
LIMA — A Lima man with a history of violent offenses was arrested Sunday after failing to appear in court in July. Durand Tyson, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary with a firearm, a felony of the first degree, and two counts of felonious assault with a firearm, a second-degree felony. Tyson is considered a repeat violent offender, with his most recent conviction in Allen County being in 2012 for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
13abc.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office search for alleged suspect in Findlay shooting
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they describe as being “armed and should not be approached” following a shooting in Findlay. According to the sheriff’s office, Austin Wickman, 28, fired a handgun at someone in the 7000 block of County...
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department releases suspect's identity from last week's Walmart incident
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There's new information today about the incident that resulted in Lima's Allentown Road Walmart being evacuated last week. Detectives with the Lima police say the man arrested in the incident is 37-year-old Shane Davis of Lima. A large law enforcement presence responded to the store, just after 4 p.m. last Thursday following reports of a man with a gun inside. Police say he was carrying what has now been identified as a BB gun that he had obtained in the store. Davis remains in custody, facing three counts of aggravated menacing at this time. Police say mental health issues are a factor in the case.
WANE-TV
Man surrenders after threatening to open fire at Fort Wayne apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police were at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Friday after a man was reportedly making threats. Officers were first called to an apartment along West Point Drive in the West Wind Apartments off Harris Road, just south of Coliseum Boulevard, around 9:15 a.m. According...
Treglia: Ackerman ‘should be considered a hero’
LIMA — Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Izak Ackerman will return to duty Monday after an internal review determined he did not violate departmental policies in the fatal shooting of Quincy J. Pritchett. The mandatory internal review, which considered departmental firearms training, drug-free workplace, use-of-force and post-shooting incident policies,...
Fails: ‘Body cams now’
LIMA — Leaders from the Lima NAACP on Thursday repeated calls for the Allen County Sheriff’s Office to equip its deputies with body worn cameras in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Quincy J. Pritchett, who was shot and killed by sheriff’s Deputy Izak Ackerman after fleeing a traffic stop in June.
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: ‘No criminal action’ by Fort Wayne employee who used city contractor for personal concrete work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home. The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who...
hometownstations.com
No one injured in Hancock County shooting incident, suspect fled
Authorities in Hancock County searching for a suspect after a shooting incident west of Williamstown. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, they were called to 7400 County Road 304 at 12:42 Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting. The caller claimed 28-year-old Austin J. Wickman of Findlay fired a handgun at someone in the residence and fled the scene. Deputies responding to the area could not find Wickman and began a search for him.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
