LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There's new information today about the incident that resulted in Lima's Allentown Road Walmart being evacuated last week. Detectives with the Lima police say the man arrested in the incident is 37-year-old Shane Davis of Lima. A large law enforcement presence responded to the store, just after 4 p.m. last Thursday following reports of a man with a gun inside. Police say he was carrying what has now been identified as a BB gun that he had obtained in the store. Davis remains in custody, facing three counts of aggravated menacing at this time. Police say mental health issues are a factor in the case.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO