Lima, OH

sent-trib.com

Perrysburg man faces 50 years in prison for attempted pandering

A Perrysburg man has pleaded guilty to multiple attempted pandering charges. Gregory Kolbeck, 35, appeared Sept. 12 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted pandering sexually oriented matters involving a minor or impaired person, all third-degree felonies. Kolbeck...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Lima News

Lima man arrested for violating house arrest, testing positive for alcohol

LIMA — A Lima man ordered to remain in his home on a burglary conviction was arrested Wednesday morning for breaking his house arrest and testing positve for alcohol. Raimiel Laws, 19, pleaded guilty on Sept. 6 to burglary for trespassing into a woman’s West Vine Street home on Aug. 5, 2021 — a third-degree felony. The conditions of his house arrest were to remain at home except for meetings with his public defender, attend weekly drug testing, appear and court and go to work after providing his schedule.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Four Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Four people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Jill E. Bradshaw was sentenced to minimum of three to a maximum of four years in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both with forfeiture specifications.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Fostoria man incompetent to stand trial

A Fostoria man accused of illegally possessing weapons has been deemed incompetent to stand trial. Ryan Eaken, 51, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Defense attorney Sara Roller in April had requested a competency evaluation. Reger said the opinion...
FOSTORIA, OH
sent-trib.com

Expert’s testimony questioned in BG man’s rape case

A witness’s expertise was questioned in the rape case against a Bowling Green man. Robert Belloto Jr., a pharmacist based in Beavercreek, has been called as a witness for the defense in the case of Justin Marx, who has been charged with rape and sexual battery. Marx, 48, appeared...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged in Walmart incident identified

LIMA — The identity of the man taken into custody after the Lima Walmart incident last week has been released. Shane Davis, 37, of Lima, is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing for using a BB gun he obtained from inside the store to point at people inside, resulting in an evacuation, Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Thursday. At about 4:49 p.m. last Thursday, Lima Police officers responded to Walmart, 2450 Allentown Road, after receiving a call about a man with a gun.
LIMA, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Rickie Lynn Welker, 40, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years community control with two years intensive supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, complete substance and mental health assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Hope for 62-year-old cold case rests with buried DNA

PAULDING, Ohio. (WANE) – In 1960, fourteen-year-old Nancy Eagleson was kidnapped, raped, and killed. The crime has gone unsolved to this day, but Eagleson believes that the DNA she was buried with could crack the cold case. The only witness to the crime was Eagleson’s sister, Sheryl Garza, who...
PAULDING, OH
The Lima News

Lima man arrested for burglary, assault

LIMA — A Lima man with a history of violent offenses was arrested Sunday after failing to appear in court in July. Durand Tyson, 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary with a firearm, a felony of the first degree, and two counts of felonious assault with a firearm, a second-degree felony. Tyson is considered a repeat violent offender, with his most recent conviction in Allen County being in 2012 for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department releases suspect's identity from last week's Walmart incident

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There's new information today about the incident that resulted in Lima's Allentown Road Walmart being evacuated last week. Detectives with the Lima police say the man arrested in the incident is 37-year-old Shane Davis of Lima. A large law enforcement presence responded to the store, just after 4 p.m. last Thursday following reports of a man with a gun inside. Police say he was carrying what has now been identified as a BB gun that he had obtained in the store. Davis remains in custody, facing three counts of aggravated menacing at this time. Police say mental health issues are a factor in the case.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Treglia: Ackerman ‘should be considered a hero’

LIMA — Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Izak Ackerman will return to duty Monday after an internal review determined he did not violate departmental policies in the fatal shooting of Quincy J. Pritchett. The mandatory internal review, which considered departmental firearms training, drug-free workplace, use-of-force and post-shooting incident policies,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Fails: ‘Body cams now’

LIMA — Leaders from the Lima NAACP on Thursday repeated calls for the Allen County Sheriff’s Office to equip its deputies with body worn cameras in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Quincy J. Pritchett, who was shot and killed by sheriff’s Deputy Izak Ackerman after fleeing a traffic stop in June.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

No one injured in Hancock County shooting incident, suspect fled

Authorities in Hancock County searching for a suspect after a shooting incident west of Williamstown. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, they were called to 7400 County Road 304 at 12:42 Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting. The caller claimed 28-year-old Austin J. Wickman of Findlay fired a handgun at someone in the residence and fled the scene. Deputies responding to the area could not find Wickman and began a search for him.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

