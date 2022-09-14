Read full article on original website
Missouri Pumpkin Patch With Giant Cliffside Cave is A Must Visit
Many of you are probably looking for pumpkin patches to explore this time of year. One in Missouri is a must-visit because of its unique location. The Cave Pumpkin Patch is located near the Lake of the Ozarks in Brumley, Missouri, and what makes this pumpkin patch stand out is that part of it is set up within a cave. After you go pumpkin picking you can explore the cliffside cave that is attached to the pumpkin patch.
Raiden Emerges—Waves And Wheels Nails Skater 50SS Conversion
Similar to what the team at Waves and Wheels did last summer after it finished the radical conversion of the Scalp Hunter Apache Powerboats V-bottom for longtime client Todd Crossley, Justin Wagner, the founder of the Osage Beach, Mo.-based marine audio, upholstery and fabrication shop, got together with his go-to video producer Andy Sievers to document one of the company’s coolest project boats to date.
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
Classic Country Jamboree Returns To Lake Of The Ozarks With Big Music Performers
Country music fans rejoice! The Classic Country Jamboree returns to the Lake this fall, set for Oct. 2, 2022 at the Lodge of Four Seasons Campana Hall. The Genuine Country Music Association (GCMA) will be host its Tenth Annual Classic Country Jamboree benefit at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2. A...
Tiffany Nichole Dust (August 13, 1990 - September 7, 2022)
Tiffany Nichole Dust, age 32, of Urbana, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from an automobile accident. Tiffany was born August 13, 1990, in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Rex and Amanda James. Tiffany was saved and baptized on September 30, 1997, at her home church of National Heights...
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
Ernie Shepherd (February 23, 1952 - September 16, 2022)
Ernie Shepherd, 70, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away on September 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home and are incomplete at this time. A full obituary is unavailable at this time. Don't worry, boat happy!. $79 For $159 XTow Captains Club Membership (50% OFF) FREE Boat...
12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)
With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
Kelsey Ray Dust (November 17, 2017 - September 10, 2022)
Kelsey Ray Dust, age 4, of Urbana, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kelsey was born November 17, 2017, in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Phillip and Tiffany Dust (James). Kelsey was a preschooler at the Skyline Elementary School, where she loved to make...
Larry Lee Herod (February 26, 1942 - September 16, 2022)
It is with great sadness, Larry Lee Herod, age 80 of Versailles, suddenly passed away at his home on September 16, 2022. Larry was born on February 26, 1942, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Fred L. and Lena Marie (Arnote) Herod. Larry and his wife, the love of...
Gene Melton (March 2, 1955 - September 9, 2022)
Eugene F. “Gene” Melton, 67, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home in Laurie, Missouri. He is survived by his wife, Diana Melton; three children, Jamie Miller and husband Marcus of Denver, Colorado, Ryan Melton and wife Heather of Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Kent Melton of Seattle, Washington and his sister, Billie Jean Copeland of Comanche Oklahoma.
Gregory Warren Mantei Sr., (January 27, 1958 - September 12, 2022)
Obituary of Gregory Warren Mantei Sr. Gregory Warren Mantei Sr., age 64, of Camdenton, Missouri, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri, with his wife Peggy and daughter Maggie by his side. Greg was born on January 27, 1958, in...
Mary Ann Berve (January 3, 1970 - September 15, 2022)
Mary Ann Berve, age 52, of Versailles, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City. She was born January 3, 1970, in Macon, Missouri, daughter of the late Rean and Georgia (Hill) McElhaney. On December 28, 2001, in Versailles, she was united in marriage...
Charges Dropped Against Biker In Lake Ozark Gunfight, But Prosecutors Won't Talk
COLE COUNTY, Mo. — Charges against Tonka Way-Con Ponder — related to the fatal shooting of Blane Curley in a 2021 biker-gang-related gun battle on the Lake Ozark Strip — have been dropped. That, at least, is what everyone has been assuming since the two Felony Assault...
Eldon jeweler issues warning about fake gold
ELDON − Henley Jewelers, Inc. has issued a warning that at least a dozen customers have recently come in with fake gold, all with the same story. According to a Facebook post by Henley Jewelers, victims said they met a group of scammers at a gas station. The scammers said they need money to get home because their credit cards aren't working and that they have gold jewelry they can sell in exchange for money.
Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired called that happened early Sunday morning on the 2800 block of Highland Drive. ABC 17 crews arrived on scene around 4:15 a.m and saw multiple officers searching the outside of a home. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting which included property damage The post Police investigate overnight shooting in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Louella "Lou Lou" Teresa Stoll (August 22, 1932 - September 13, 2022)
Obituary of Louella (Lou) Stoll (Linderer) Louella (Lou) Stoll (Linderer), 90 of Crystal City, Missouri died September 13, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Our Lady Church in Festus, Missouri and St. Anthony Church in Camdenton, Missouri. Born August 22, 1932 in Crystal City, Missouri the daughter of Fred and Rosella (Sloan) Linderer.
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
