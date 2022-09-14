Read full article on original website
Meet the Couple Working to Solve the Problems of the Black Community
John and Pamela Gregory are working in tandem, through the various organizations they created, to address critical issues in the Black community. Through skills training, health and wellness, education, and other initiatives, the married couple is on a mission to create awareness through a holistic approach as the founders of The National Center for Urban Solutions, The National African American Male Wellness Agency, Academy for Urban Scholars High Schools, and NCUS TEC.
Pharrell Williams Launches Agency To Address Societal Challenges For Marginalized Communities
One of the culture’s greatest minds is working on evening the playing field for marginalized communities. Pharrell Williams is launching a creative agency that will create solutions for these individuals. As per Hype Beast the Virginia native is getting into the advertising industry but with a philanthropic lens. This week he announced the inception of Mighty […] The post Pharrell Williams Launches Agency To Address Societal Challenges For Marginalized Communities appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
America is witnessing the birth of a new industrial policy. Here’s how to make sure it benefits workers and entrepreneurs across the country, not just a handful of superstar urban regions
BMW's sectoral and regional approach in South Carolina has been extensively studied by researchers as an example of German-style industrial policy in a U.S. context. The unexpected passage of the $259 billion CHIPS and Science Act in July–the largest single piece of American industrial policy in decades–got us thinking about peach orchards.
Quiet quitting isn't a new phenomenon, especially for those from marginalized backgrounds. 3 women share why they had to quiet-quit to reclaim their identities.
"I mean, 5 p.m. came and I shut down," one woman told Insider, adding: "There's always been this need to separate life from livelihood."
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Terminates Gap Partnership Over Alleged Contract Violations
Kanye West is terminating the partnership between Yeezy and Gap, Inc. over a series of alleged contract violations. According to CNBC, Ye’s lawyer sent Gap a letter on Thursday (September 14) notifying them that the deal is over. The Chicago rap legend argued the company failed to meet specific obligations, such as making Yeezy merchandise available in brick-and-mortar stores by an agreed-upon deadline and opening dedicated Yeezy Gap stores.
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Can academics ever truly retire?
It seems like an oxymoron—working in retirement. And, yet there will be many people who are either forced into working because of finances after they reach statutory retirement age or choose to carry on working, perhaps in an entirely different area to their career. One particular group of people who often choose to continue working into retirement are those in academia. They may feel that they do not want to succumb to an arbitrary endpoint to their career and, provided a role is still there for them, they will remain active in academia.
How community organizing helps people thrive in challenging times
This commentary originally appeared in The Conversation. Americans don’t agree on much these days, but many feel that the U.S. is on the wrong track and the future is bleak. In a time of unprecedented division, rising inequality and intensifying climate change, it’s easy to feel that progress is impossible. In fact, models exist all […] The post How community organizing helps people thrive in challenging times appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Of Man and Machine: How Tech Entrepreneurs Are Leading the Charge
Tech entrepreneurs have an immense amount of pressure to prove themselves in emerging fields such as blockchain. How do you see your business making an impact and what is your leadership style? Entrepreneurs have to balance complexities of their industry and the responsibility of being at the forefront of change? How do they balance the complexities of the tech sector and the responsibilities of leading a digital revolution that could shape humanity as we know it? We asked the best tech entrepreneurs to share their views on their leadership styles and how they see their businesses making a positive impact.
freightwaves.com
DriverReach aids trucking companies with critical tasks — Taking the Hire Road
Recruiting and retention is incredibly important in any industry but especially in one with high turnover rates like trucking. The American Trucking Associations reported that large fleets averaged an 89% driver turnover rate in March 2021. That number has since grown and is now in the 90% range. DriverReach sees...
Ezra Miller says they've begun treatment for 'complex mental health issues.' Here's a complete timeline of the allegations against them.
A complete timeline of Ezra Miller's controversial behavior. "The Flash" actor is now said to be seeking help for "complex mental health issues."
TechCrunch
Where’s the center of the startup world? Depends on which VC you ask
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann jumped on the mic, with Theresa on backup, to talk through the biggest headlines. We started with a look at the Figma-Adobe...
TechCrunch
VCs look the other way as they give $205M more to Verkada, whose tech has been abused repeatedly
Altogether, Verkada has raised $360 million in funding, it says. On the one hand, it’s easy to appreciate what attracted investors like Linse Capital to Verkada’s newest round, which also included Michael Dell’s MSD Partners, Sequoia Capital, Next47, Meritech Capital and Felicis Ventures. Surveillance is a lucrative...
Voices: Why has the art world got such a gender pay gap problem?
The art industry is often held in high esteem for its progressive values and encouragement of diversity. The 2021/22 report by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) found that the sector with the largest gender median pay gap was construction, where female employees received 76p for every £1 earned by a man. In comparison, the industries found to hold the smallest gender pay gap were arts, entertainment and recreation.Despite this, the art world still has an undisputable gender pay gap problem. Work by female artists continues to sell for a fraction of the price received for comparable...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award For His Racial & Social Justice Advocacy
Lil Baby will be adding another accolade to his résumé when he’s honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the second annual Music in Action Awards Gala on September 22. Hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), the Music in Action Awards Gala celebrates artists,...
Technology or Strategy: How Is the Workplace Being Reimagined?
One of the biggest arguments surrounding the modern workplace today is the question of what drives the transformation of the remote working environment: technology or strategy?. But let's take a little detour and see how we got here. The workplace is no longer a place where people ‘go to' but...
Millennial nostalgia sells. Just ask these influencers making their livings off it.
Erin Miller has mastered the art of unlocking millennials’ core memories. Miller, 33, has grown a following of more than 1.7 million people on TikTok by posting videos re-creating relatable — sometimes cringeworthy — moments they may have also experienced in the late ’90s and the early 2000s.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Teaches Parkour Classes
Simi Valley, CA – Kanye West‘s Donda Academy kicked off a new school year earlier in September and more information has been revealed regarding the institution’s curriculum, which includes parkour classes. According to Rolling Stone, a day in the life of a student at Donda Academy will...
TechCrunch
Index Ventures, Sila, The Engine weigh in on startups that require a longer time horizon at Disrupt
A longer building time affects both startups and investors alike, which is why we’re thrilled that Gene Berdichevsky, CEO and co-founder of Sila; Erin Price-Wright, an early-stage technology investor; and Katie Rae, founding CEO and managing partner of The Engine will join us for a panel discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco.
ceoworld.biz
How to Foster a Culture of Communication in Your Organization
As you move up the hierarchy in an organization, you become less involved in the day-to-day operations, including communicating with team members. To overcome communication barriers and create a more cohesive and productive organization — and retain your talented employees — you need to put concrete solutions in place. Follow these steps to improve communication within your company.
