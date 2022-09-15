Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 11-17
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
No events.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
Volleyball
Stayton def. Estacada 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20)
Roosevelt def. Jefferson 3-2
McDaniel def. Lincoln 3-2
Franklin def. Benson 3-0
Wells def. Grant 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19)
Oregon City def. St. Mary's 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7)
Valley Catholic def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10)
Vernonia def. Mannahouse Christian 3-0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23)
Catlin Gabel def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-20)
Knappa def. Portland Christian 3-0 (24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21)
Boys soccer
Portland Adventist 2, Banks 0
Mannahouse Christian 11, Faith Bible JV 4
Riverdale 4, Taft 0
Westview 2, Centennial 0
Aloha 5, Barlow 0
Hillsboro 1, David Douglas 1
Gresham 5, Southridge 1
Sandy 1, Newberg 0
Sunset 0, Wells 0
Beaverton 1, Grant 0
Cleveland 1, Glencoe 1
Mountainside 2, Reynolds 1
Central Catholic 1, West Albany 1
Southwest Christian 4, Columbia Christian 1
Kennedy 5, Portland Christian 1
Blanchet Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 2
Girls soccer
Gresham 5, Centennial 0
Sandy 3, Parkrose 1
Barlow 1, Forest Grove 0
Wells 0, Sunset 0
Grant 3, Mountainside 0
Westview 3, Central Catholic 1
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
Volleyball
Rainier def. Riverdale 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23)
Central Catholic def. Clackamas 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-11)
McDaniel def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-21)
Wells def. Franklin 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-15)
Grant def. Roosevelt 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-6)
Cleveland def. Benson 3-0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-12)
Nelson def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-8)
Barlow def. Sandy 3-2 (22-25, 15-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-9)
David Douglas def. Gresham 3-0 (30-28, 25-6, 25-21)
Putnam def. Centennial 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-14)
Parkrose def. Hillsboro 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13)
Open Door Christian def. Country Christian 3-0 (25-8, 25-1, 26-24)
Open Door Christian def. Grand View Christian 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-18)
North Clackamas Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-2, 25-8, 25-6)
Damascus Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-4, 25-5, 25-6)
Boys soccer
McDaniel 1, Parkrose 1
Forest Grove 0, Franklin 0
Lincoln 4, Tigard 1
Benson 1, Milwaukie 1
Girls soccer
Reynolds 1, St. Helens 0
Astoria 2, Estacada 2
St. Mary's 3, OES 0
Riverdale 5, Seaside 1
Lakeridge 2, David Douglas 0
Glencoe 1, McDaniel 1
Franklin 3, McKay 3
Lincoln 3, McMinnville 0
Roosevelt 5, South Albany 0
Cleveland 2, Putnam 0
Kings Way Christian (WA) 5, De La Salle North Catholic 0
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
Volleyball
North Salem def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-4)
OES def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-13)
Horizon Christian Tualatin def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-21)
Faith Bible def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23)
Gaston def. Portland Christian 3-1 (25-9, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21)
Boys soccer
Reynolds 2, Tigard 0
Barlow 5, Lebanon 3
Gresham 5, West Albany 0
South Albany 1, Sandy 1
Central Catholic 5, Canby 0
McNary 2, David Douglas 0
Franklin 1, Sunset 0
Girls soccer
Barlow 6, Redmond 0
Aloha 1, Central Catholic 0
Cleveland 1, Southridge 1
Jesuit 6, Wells 0
Corbett 8, Rainier/Clatskanie 1
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Volleyball
Estacada def. Madras 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-16)
Warrenton def. Riverdale 3-1
Yamhill-Carlton def. Corbett 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23)
Jefferson at Benson, 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Wells def. Lincoln 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-15)
McDaniel def. Roosevelt 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-16)
Grant def. Cleveland 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-21)
Sandy def. Gresham 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-20)
Nelson def. Central Catholic 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17)
Barlow def. David Douglas 3-1 (27-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15)
Clackamas def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18)
Putnam def. Parkrose 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-17)
Hillsboro def. Centennial 3-1 (25-8, 26-24, 14-25, 25-13)
Boys soccer
Philomath 3, Estacada 0
Corbett 4, Portland Adventist 1
Horizon Christian Hood River 4, Columbia Christian 3
Portland Christian 4, Kennedy 0
Centennial 4, McDaniel 0
Cleveland 1, Liberty 0
Roosevelt 1, Parkrose 0
Jesuit 6, Wells 1
Lincoln 2, Woodburn 0
Central at Benson, TBD
Girls soccer
Clackamas at Parkrose, 4:30 p.m.
Centennial 4, Reynolds 2
Philomath 8, Estacada 0
Sunset 2, St. Mary's 0
Liberty 3, Roosevelt 1
Glencoe 1, Franklin 1
Gresham 8, North Salem 0
McDaniel 0, Newberg 0
Sandy at Central, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Silverton, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Football
La Grande at Estacada, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Wells at Grant, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Franklin, 7 p.m.
McDaniel at Lincoln, 7 p.m., Wells High
Reynolds at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Gresham at Barlow, 7 p.m.
Sandy at Central Catholic, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Stadium
Clackamas at David Douglas, 7 p.m.
Centennial at Bend, 7 p.m.
Parkrose at Seaside, 7 p.m., Broadway Field
Corbett at Creswell, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
OES at De La Salle North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Open Door Christian at East/West Classic, all day, Powder Valley High
Boys soccer
De La Salle North Catholic at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m., Lewis & Clark College
Girls soccer
Riverdale at De La Salle North Catholic, TBD, Delta Park
Cross country
Central Catholic, Roosevelt, St. Mary's at Meriwether CC Classic, TBD, Meriwether National Golf Club
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Volleyball
Grant Tournament, all day, Grant High
Gresham at Sprague Tournament, all day, Sprague High
Riverdale at Estacada Invitational, all day, Estacada High
Open Door Christian at East/West Classic, all day, Powder Valley High
Clatskanie at Mannahouse Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Summit at Grant, TBD
Girls soccer
Grant at Summit, 2 p.m.
Cross country
Northwest Classic XC, all day, Lane Community College
Oregon City XC Invitational, TBD, Oregon City High
