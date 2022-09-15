ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 11-17

By Austin White
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIHFm_0hvfabhf00 Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across Multnomah County for the week of Sept. 11-17.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

No events.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

Volleyball

Stayton def. Estacada 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20)

Roosevelt def. Jefferson 3-2

McDaniel def. Lincoln 3-2

Franklin def. Benson 3-0

Wells def. Grant 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19)

Oregon City def. St. Mary's 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7)

Valley Catholic def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10)

Vernonia def. Mannahouse Christian 3-0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23)

Catlin Gabel def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-20)

Knappa def. Portland Christian 3-0 (24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21)

Boys soccer

Portland Adventist 2, Banks 0

Mannahouse Christian 11, Faith Bible JV 4

Riverdale 4, Taft 0

Westview 2, Centennial 0

Aloha 5, Barlow 0

Hillsboro 1, David Douglas 1

Gresham 5, Southridge 1

Sandy 1, Newberg 0

Sunset 0, Wells 0

Beaverton 1, Grant 0

Cleveland 1, Glencoe 1

Mountainside 2, Reynolds 1

Central Catholic 1, West Albany 1

Southwest Christian 4, Columbia Christian 1

Kennedy 5, Portland Christian 1

Blanchet Catholic 3, De La Salle North Catholic 2

Girls soccer

Gresham 5, Centennial 0

Sandy 3, Parkrose 1

Barlow 1, Forest Grove 0

Wells 0, Sunset 0

Grant 3, Mountainside 0

Westview 3, Central Catholic 1

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

Volleyball

Rainier def. Riverdale 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23)

Central Catholic def. Clackamas 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-11)

McDaniel def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-21)

Wells def. Franklin 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-15)

Grant def. Roosevelt 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-6)

Cleveland def. Benson 3-0 (25-9, 25-5, 25-12)

Nelson def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hvfabhf00

Barlow def. Sandy 3-2 (22-25, 15-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-9)

David Douglas def. Gresham 3-0 (30-28, 25-6, 25-21)

Putnam def. Centennial 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-14)

Parkrose def. Hillsboro 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13)

Open Door Christian def. Country Christian 3-0 (25-8, 25-1, 26-24)

Open Door Christian def. Grand View Christian 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-18)

North Clackamas Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-2, 25-8, 25-6)

Damascus Christian def. Columbia Christian 3-0 (25-4, 25-5, 25-6)

Boys soccer

McDaniel 1, Parkrose 1

Forest Grove 0, Franklin 0

Lincoln 4, Tigard 1

Benson 1, Milwaukie 1

Girls soccer

Reynolds 1, St. Helens 0

Astoria 2, Estacada 2

St. Mary's 3, OES 0

Riverdale 5, Seaside 1

Lakeridge 2, David Douglas 0

Glencoe 1, McDaniel 1

Franklin 3, McKay 3

Lincoln 3, McMinnville 0

Roosevelt 5, South Albany 0

Cleveland 2, Putnam 0

Kings Way Christian (WA) 5, De La Salle North Catholic 0

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

Volleyball

North Salem def. Jefferson 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-4)

OES def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-13)

Horizon Christian Tualatin def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-21)

Faith Bible def. Mannahouse Christian 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23)

Gaston def. Portland Christian 3-1 (25-9, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21)

Boys soccer

Reynolds 2, Tigard 0

Barlow 5, Lebanon 3

Gresham 5, West Albany 0

South Albany 1, Sandy 1

Central Catholic 5, Canby 0

McNary 2, David Douglas 0

Franklin 1, Sunset 0

Girls soccer

Barlow 6, Redmond 0

Aloha 1, Central Catholic 0

Cleveland 1, Southridge 1

Jesuit 6, Wells 0

Corbett 8, Rainier/Clatskanie 1

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Volleyball

Estacada def. Madras 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-16)

Warrenton def. Riverdale 3-1

Yamhill-Carlton def. Corbett 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23)

Jefferson at Benson, 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Wells def. Lincoln 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-15)

McDaniel def. Roosevelt 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-16)

Grant def. Cleveland 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-21)

Sandy def. Gresham 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-20)

Nelson def. Central Catholic 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 25-17)

Barlow def. David Douglas 3-1 (27-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15)

Clackamas def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-18)

Putnam def. Parkrose 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-17)

Hillsboro def. Centennial 3-1 (25-8, 26-24, 14-25, 25-13)

Boys soccer

Philomath 3, Estacada 0

Corbett 4, Portland Adventist 1

Horizon Christian Hood River 4, Columbia Christian 3

Portland Christian 4, Kennedy 0

Centennial 4, McDaniel 0

Cleveland 1, Liberty 0

Roosevelt 1, Parkrose 0

Jesuit 6, Wells 1

Lincoln 2, Woodburn 0

Central at Benson, TBD

Girls soccer

Clackamas at Parkrose, 4:30 p.m.

Centennial 4, Reynolds 2

Philomath 8, Estacada 0

Sunset 2, St. Mary's 0

Liberty 3, Roosevelt 1

Glencoe 1, Franklin 1

Gresham 8, North Salem 0

McDaniel 0, Newberg 0

Sandy at Central, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Silverton, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Football

La Grande at Estacada, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Wells at Grant, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Franklin, 7 p.m.

McDaniel at Lincoln, 7 p.m., Wells High

Reynolds at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Gresham at Barlow, 7 p.m.

Sandy at Central Catholic, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Stadium

Clackamas at David Douglas, 7 p.m.

Centennial at Bend, 7 p.m.

Parkrose at Seaside, 7 p.m., Broadway Field

Corbett at Creswell, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

OES at De La Salle North Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Open Door Christian at East/West Classic, all day, Powder Valley High

Boys soccer

De La Salle North Catholic at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m., Lewis & Clark College

Girls soccer

Riverdale at De La Salle North Catholic, TBD, Delta Park

Cross country

Central Catholic, Roosevelt, St. Mary's at Meriwether CC Classic, TBD, Meriwether National Golf Club

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Volleyball

Grant Tournament, all day, Grant High

Gresham at Sprague Tournament, all day, Sprague High

Riverdale at Estacada Invitational, all day, Estacada High

Open Door Christian at East/West Classic, all day, Powder Valley High

Clatskanie at Mannahouse Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Summit at Grant, TBD

Girls soccer

Grant at Summit, 2 p.m.

Cross country

Northwest Classic XC, all day, Lane Community College

Oregon City XC Invitational, TBD, Oregon City High

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

'They're not ready for our defense:' Jefferson football standing stout

After not allowing any points on defense against Roosevelt, the Demos are confident in their 2022 defensive crew. The final score looked more akin to a baseball game, but a win's a win for Jefferson High football, who took down northern rival Roosevelt 9-2 on Friday, Sept. 16. Of course, that means the Democrats (1-2, 1-0 PIL) pitched a shutout on defense as the Roughriders (0-3, 0-1 PIL) only points came on a Jefferson snap that went over the head of the punter and through the back of the Demos' end zone. A strong defensive effort isn't much of a...
JEFFERSON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Remembering longtime Portland Tribune sports editor Steve Brandon

The man who ran the Tribune sports department from its inception into 2020 touched countless lives.The text message could come at any time: "QC?" It meant Steve Brandon wanted to have a "quick call" to discuss a story idea, ask how an interview went, or just make sure we were on the same page about what I was working on for the next edition of the Portland Tribune. As I type these words, in fact, I can hear Steve suggesting in his friendly, gentle voice that I get to the heart of whatever subject I was writing about. Sitting at...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Follow live: Oregon State football plays Montana State from Providence Park

The Beavers are up north playing in Portland, follow along here for updates from Providence Park With Reser Stadium under construction this fall, Oregon State football playing a game in Portland's Providence Park couldn't have come at a better time. The opponent is the No. 4-ranked team in the FCS, Montana State. With goals of an FCS title, the Bobcats certainly won't be intimidated by the FBS Beavers. However, already 2-0 on the year, the Beavers themselves are looking to keep the good times rolling to start 2022. Our reporters Tanner Russ and Andy Dieckhoff will be live from Providence Park, make sure to follow along here for updates from the game throughout the evening. HOW TO WATCH: Don't miss any of the action from Providence Park, here's how to watch Oregon State vs Montana State SMITH ON THE UP: Fifth-year Oregon State football coach Johnathan Smith is on his way up ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Oregon State turning a corner, Oregon looking to get back into national conversation A Twitter List by ajw_sports {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Newberg, OR
City
Woodburn, OR
City
Jefferson, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Hillsboro, OR
City
Milwaukie, OR
City
Warrenton, OR
City
Aloha, OR
City
Creswell, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Clackamas, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Education
City
Mcnary, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Sports
City
Canby, OR
City
Tigard, OR
Portland Tribune

3 takeaways: Jefferson football's defense stands tall in win over Roosevelt

In a game filled with penalties and mistakes, the Demos defense made the difference in the 9-2 win over the Roughriders. Well, it wasn't pretty in North Portland on Friday night, but don't tell that to the Jefferson High football squad. The Democrats escaped Roosevelt with a 9-2 win over the Roughriders in a game that saw 21 total accepted penalties on the night between both teams. Neither offense had anything going, but all that mattered for the Demos was the defense as Jefferson moved to 1-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Portland Interscholastic League. Roosevelt falls to...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Opt-outs for psilocybin plan to be on many ballots Nov. 8

Except for Clackamas County and five cities, metro area voters will not decide bans or pauses from 2020 measure.Many Oregon voters will decide Nov. 8 whether their counties or cities will ban or delay approval of places to grow and supervise the use of psilocybin mushrooms in connection with mental health treatment. But with the exception of Clackamas County and a handful of small communities, most metro area voters will not decide such measures. The opt-out elections are permitted under terms of the 2020 statewide initiative, known as Measure 109, that sets up a state program for licensed cultivation and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Timbers at Columbus Crew: How to watch; what to watch for

The Timbers hit the road Sunday for a morning battle between two clubs looking to enhance MLS playoff chances.Portland's trip to Columbus on Sunday will have an old-home feel for Diego Chara, who will be opposite former teammate Darlington Nagbe in midfield and former coach Caleb Porter on the Columbus bench. HOW TO WATCH When: 10 a.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 18 Where: Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN Radio: 750 AM WHAT TO WATCH FOR The Timbers have ridden opportunistic offense, structured defending and some great goalkeeper play from Aljaz Ivacic to four consecutive one-goal wins — a surge that...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Liberty Mutual downsizes from Portland to smaller space in Lake Oswego

The company cites transition to remote work as a reason for the move, which will occur in early 2023The insurance company Liberty Mutual is downsizing from its current Liberty Centre location near Lloyd Center in Portland to a spot next to Kruse Way in Lake Oswego. As first reported by Willamette Week, the company plans to end its lease at the 97,500-square-foot Portland location at the end of 2022 and start moving employees into the 11,800-square-foot space at 5 Centerpointe Drive in early 2023. Liberty Mutual representative Glenn Greenberg wrote via email that the shift toward more employees working...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Portland Tribune

STREET LIVES: All in the family

'Facilitator' and his retired bank robber dad are tent neighbors on Portland's streets Aaron Beasley was outside on a warm night under a harvest moon. It was 1 a.m. and he was having beers with a young lady. They were sitting in camp chairs in the road, beside his REI tent, on a downtown Portland street that gets very little car or foot traffic. Beasley's 77-year-old father, who camps next door to him, was up too. Beasley has been in that spot for a couple of months. Before that, he was couch surfing. But he has been tent dwelling...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon officials discuss regional airports, high-speed rail

Port of Portland and Metro executives speak at climate conference of two states and Canadian province.Two Oregon officials in addition to Gov. Kate Brown spoke during a climate-change conference sponsored Sept. 12-13 by Cascadia Innovation Corridor in Blaine, Wash. Executive Director Curtis Robinhold of the Port of Portland joined his counterparts in Seattle and Vancouver to sign an agreement pledging cooperation in mitigating the effects of airport facilities, airport operations, vehicle trips by employees and passengers to and from airports and sustainable aviation fuel. Oregon Metro President Lynn Peterson was the moderator for a panel on a proposed high-speed rail...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional housing complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro program, but state rent aid has run out.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are being evicted after rental assistance funding has ended from the state of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 News they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Public asked to help confirm identity of deceased Vancouver man

James Zephyrus Smith is believed to have lived in the Hillsboro area for a time but changed his name. Police are asking for the public's help confirming the identity of a Vancouver, Washington, man who they believe once lived in Hillsboro. According to a press release from the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office, a 68-year-old man was found dead in his Vancouver home on Aug. 6. He is believed to be James Zephyrus Smith, but the office "needs help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity." The medical examiner believes the deceased was born...
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic School#Girls Soccer#College Girls#City High#Highschoolsports#Lincoln#Valley Catholic#De La Salle#Faith Bible Jv#Centennial#Southridge#Wells 0#Columbia#Christian#Central Catholic#Sept
Portland Tribune

Three share lead as the LPGA AmazingCre Portland Classic heads to final round

Lilia Vu, Ayaka Furue and Andrea Lee share lead at 13 under par, 13 golfers within three strokes of the lead.Three players share the lead, and 13 are within three strokes of the lead as the LPGA AmazingCre Portland Classic heads to the final round Sunday, Sept. 18, at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. Lilia Vu maintained a share of the lead for a second day, sitting at 13-under-par 203 through three rounds. She is joined by fellow American Andrea Lee and Japan's Ayaka Furue. Those three are scheduled to tee off last on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Four golfers are...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

New CEO Marilyn Clint was born to be a Rose Festival champion

She had been chief operating officer for many years, and assumes position vacated by Jeff Curtis.The roots of Marilyn Clint's lifelong love for the Rose Festival grew even before she watched her first parade. Actually, Clint was born into adoration for the Rose Festival. Her mother moved to Portland from Minnesota, and "like so many transplants, she grabbed ahold of the Rose Festival as something that she could love, to help make Portland her hometown. She embraced it wholeheartedly. Even before I was born my older sister was a junior princess." Then, another twist of fate happened to Clint in...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

DA: Fires set in Mt. Tabor during Red Flag Warning

Two arson suspects are arraigned and charges are dismissed against the third.Three 18-year-old men were arrested for arson in Mt. Tabor early Sunday morning and two of them now face charges for starting dozens of fires around the park, according to Portland Fire. Samuel Perkins and Malik Hares both appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says there isn't enough evidence to charge Wayne Chen, the third suspect. "It's not just the act itself, it's the timing of it that shows a complete disregard as alleged, which is concerning," said Multnomah County Judge...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City ballot travels 12,000 miles for mayoral vote

Exchange student temporarily living in Italy makes her choice in special election.A resident of Oregon City felt it was so important to vote in the special Aug. 23 mayoral election that she asked her father to bring her ballot to her in Europe, where she's an exchange student. A resident of the McLoughlin neighborhood and Reed College student who is studying language in Italy, she asked Pamplin Media Group not to print her name out of privacy concerns. But she agreed to answer questions from a news reporter about why she thinks there should be no excuse for people not...
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Lake Oswego Review

Wounded man found next to 'high centered' car on MAX tracks

Police are asking the public for information in the early Saturday shooting in East Portland.A wounded man was found next to a car high-centered on the MAX tracks along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. An investigation is underway to determine how and where the man was shot, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officer went to the 14400 block of East Burnside around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 17 and found the man next to the car. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to recover from serious injuries, officials said. "Multiple people were detained" but at this point no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe there are people who left the scene before providing their information to the police. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number 22-250528. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival, Corn Roast return to Forest Grove

The 32nd annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival returns to Forest Grove from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.The rain will be here soon, but first, chalk. The 32nd annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival is coming to downtown Forest Grove from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. It coincides with the annual Corn Roast on the neighboring campus of Pacific University. "When we're kids, we all used chalk for hopscotch. Attending my first festival in '96 is my earliest memory of chalk art," said Kat Moss, one of six featured artists adding a professional touch to the...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Thorns at Kansas City Current: How to watch; what to watch for

Teams that enter the weekend atop the National Women's Soccer League clash in Kansas City, Kansas in a key Sunday match.The Portland Thorns look to regain sole possession of first place in the NWSL standings in a showdown match against Kansas City and their former goalkeeper Adrianna Franch. HOW TO WATCH When: 2 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 18 Where: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas TV: FOX 12 PLUS (KPDX), Paramount+ WHAT TO WATCH FOR Kansas City had gone 13 matches unbeaten to move to the top of the National Women's Soccer League before losing 4-0 at midweek in Chicago...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Portland Tribune

OPB: Portland police slow-walked high profile homicide case

Police quickly obtained key evidence in the killing of anti-fascist activist but waited two years to make an arrest.For more than two years, the Portland Police Bureau has insisted its detectives diligently investigated the 2019 killing of a well-known anti-fascist activist. Those claims now appear shakier than ever. New records obtained by OPB through a public records appeal show police collected significant evidence at the scene of the crime that pointed to a clear suspect just days after the homicide. Portland police spoke to the main suspect, Christopher Knipe, in the days after the killing of Sean Kealiher. They also had likely obtained surveillance footage implicating Knipe more than two years before officers arrested him on Aug. 4. In August, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office arraigned Knipe on a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly running over and killing Kealiher with a silver Ford Explorer on Oct. 12, 2019. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy