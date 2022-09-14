Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report

Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers have made their Wednesday injury report available. The Packers entered practice with a banged up offensive line this week after a disappointing loss in the season opener to the Minnesota Vikings.

Entering Wednesday practice, the Packers have three injured linemen that were out or limited in practice. Jon Runyan was out as part of concussion protocols, while David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are both battling knee injuries. Also limited in practice on Wednesday, offensive weapon Allen Lazard is working his way back onto the field after missing the season opener with an ankle injury.

The Packers will host the 1-0 Chicago Bears on Sunday night, as they seek their first win of the year against a bitter rival.

Packers vs Bears Wednesday injury report

Did Not Practice – Packers: G Jon Runyan (Concussion)

Limited Participation – Packers: T David Bakhtiari (Knee), G/T Elgton Jenkins (Knee), WR Allen Lazard (Ankle)

Full Participation – Packers: C/G Jake Hanson (Shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (Shoulder), LB Quay Walker (Shoulder)

Limited Participation – Bears: WR Velus Jones Jr. (Hamstring), OL Riley Reiff (Shoulder)

The biggest question mark for Packers fans is the health and availability of Bakhtiari as he continues to battle back from injury. Bakhtiari was inactive last week for the season-opening loss to Minnesota, and initially it was reported that he was going to be inactive for the home-opening matchup with the Bears this week.

Despite Green Bay playing it as safe as possible with his return, seeing him practice — even in limited fashion — is a sign that his return is getting closer to happening. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers adjusts to a new-look offense without superstar receiver Davante Adams, having stability and comfort with Bakhtiari on the line will be as important as ever this season.