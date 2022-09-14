ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report

By Austin Brezina
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRBZB_0hvfWI3I00
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers have made their Wednesday injury report available. The Packers entered practice with a banged up offensive line this week after a disappointing loss in the season opener to the Minnesota Vikings.

Entering Wednesday practice, the Packers have three injured linemen that were out or limited in practice. Jon Runyan was out as part of concussion protocols, while David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are both battling knee injuries. Also limited in practice on Wednesday, offensive weapon Allen Lazard is working his way back onto the field after missing the season opener with an ankle injury.

The Packers will host the 1-0 Chicago Bears on Sunday night, as they seek their first win of the year against a bitter rival.

Packers vs Bears Wednesday injury report

Did Not Practice – Packers: G Jon Runyan (Concussion)

Limited Participation – Packers: T David Bakhtiari (Knee), G/T Elgton Jenkins (Knee), WR Allen Lazard (Ankle)

Full Participation – Packers: C/G Jake Hanson (Shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (Shoulder), LB Quay Walker (Shoulder)

Limited Participation – Bears: WR Velus Jones Jr. (Hamstring), OL Riley Reiff (Shoulder)

The biggest question mark for Packers fans is the health and availability of Bakhtiari as he continues to battle back from injury. Bakhtiari was inactive last week for the season-opening loss to Minnesota, and initially it was reported that he was going to be inactive for the home-opening matchup with the Bears this week.

Despite Green Bay playing it as safe as possible with his return, seeing him practice — even in limited fashion — is a sign that his return is getting closer to happening. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers adjusts to a new-look offense without superstar receiver Davante Adams, having stability and comfort with Bakhtiari on the line will be as important as ever this season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The Chicago Bears#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings#G T Elgton#Cb#Lb Quay Walker
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions. This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains. According to 49ers insider David...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Packers.com

Packers list four as questionable for Sunday night vs. Bears

GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), and offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) all questionable for Sunday's home opener against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out on Thursday. Head...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another CB hurt for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a few banged-up starters as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals, and a new potential starter has appeared on the injury report. They had four players sit out of practice for the second day in a row and one player limited. Below are the details of their Thursday injury report.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy