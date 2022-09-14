ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Sam Pittman provides positive injury update on Dominique Johnson, Myles Slusher, others

By Chandler Vessels
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

With Arkansas football getting ready to kick off against Missouri State on Saturday, coach Sam Pittman provided an injury update on several Razorbacks players.

Junior running back Dominique Johnson missed the first two games of the season as he works his way back from a knee injury suffered in the Outback Bowl last year. Pittman confirmed Wednesday that Johnson has been cleared to play, but added that it will ultimately be the running back’s decision whether he goes or not.

“I hope so,” Pittman said when asked whether Johnson will play Saturday. “He’s looked good. He’s got the brace off. Again, in all honestly, I think it’ll be up to him if he feels like he’s ready to go. He’s been cleared. Been cleared actually for the last two weeks. If yesterday was any indication, I would say he’ll play Saturday. But it’s still up to him how he feels. I think he’s feeling pretty good.”

Johnson ran for 575 yards and seven touchdowns last season before his injury, the third-most by an Arkansas running back. Upon his return to the field, he figures to mix in to a Razorbacks rushing attack that also features Raheim Sanders and quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Pittman also had positive injury updates on tight end Trey Knox and defensive back Latavious Brini, saying he expects both to play. However, he was less certain when it came to the status of safety Myles Slusher.

“I feel real strong about Brini and Knox,” Pittman said. “Slusher is still up in the air. We’ll see if he’ll be available. Hadn’t done any practicing, so there is a chance that he would be available, but we’ll have to see. It’s a day-by-day kind of deal. We have to kind of see today how that works.”

Slusher left the season opener against Cincinnati in the second quarter after colliding with Bearcats tight end Lenny Taylor. He was slated to be a starting safety this season, and Arkansas could certainly use him back following the news that fellow safety Jalen Catalon is out for the season.

Arkansas will hope for one final positive injury update on Slusher as it prepares to take the football field against former Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino and Missouri State at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday in Fayetteville.

