Erath student allegedly confesses to writing bomb threat note
An Erath High student allegedly confessed to the Erath High administration for writing the bomb threat note on the wall in the Erath High gymnasium bathroom. The student’s name has not been released, and as of 10:50 a.m., it is unknown if charges were filed against the student. The...
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Man dies following shooting on Fitzgerald Drive; teen arrested
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Dr.
Comeaux High Student Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to 'Shoot Up the School'
The 17-year-old was arrested by the Lafayette Police Department yesterday (9/14) for terrorizing and resisting arrest.
Northside High Student Threatens to Shoot SRO and Another Student
An unidentified student at Northside High School is in jail after threatening to shoot the Northside High School Resource Officer (SRO) and another student.
Opelousas man arrested after police say he shot at occupied vehicle
An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday after firing shots at an occupied vehicle, the Opelousas Police Department said. Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to shots fired in the area of East and Leo streets, which prompted a lockdown of the Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts at 1100 Leo St. because of the shooting’s proximity. Investigators determined a silver pickup truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
Louisiana bus driver turns himself in after allegedly kidnapping student
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, the Brusly Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a man named Christopher Taplin. Shortly after this article was posted, Taplin turned himself in at the Brusly Police Department. Taplin was accused of stalking and kidnapping a 13-year-old student who goes to school in the WBR School System. […]
Victim dies following shooting near Martin Luther King Drive; juvenile arrested
Police said one person was shot and later died after running towards a grocery store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Opelousas man booked on multiple charges following shooting incident
OPD responded to a call reporting shots fired in the area of East Street and Leo Street Thursday morning. Brandon Lewis, 24, of Opelousas surrendered himself to authorities for his involvement.
Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. Deputies announced Saturday morning he was...
Lafayette man charged with vehicular homicide following victim’s death
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is back in custody on upgraded charges of criminal vehicular homicide following a January crash where he was cited for DWI. Christopher Skipper, 36 was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Friday. His previous arrest on DWI stemmed from a crash that left a woman seriously […]
Victim in critical condition after collapsing in MLK Jr. Drive store from gunshot wounds
One man was critically injured after a shooting on Fitzgerald Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Friday afternoon, the Lafayette Police Department said. The man was shot multiple times in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street while running from his home to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The victim collapsed in the store and people present called 911, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said.
Double Homicide Defendant Being Arraigned Today in St. Landry Parish
Travis Godfrey has been indicted for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley in a June shooting at a convenience store.
Man Runs into Store Off MLK, Collapses After Being Shot Multiple Times at His Lafayette Residence Nearby
Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that has sent at least one individual to the hospital in critical condition. According to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police department, a shooting occurred in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street this afternoon around 2:19 p.m. Police say a victim was shot...
New Iberia man killed in St. Landry Parish crash
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's told KATC, deputies responded to a call regarding an overturned 18-wheeler Friday morning.
Lafayette man accused of exposing himself at Cecilia library
A Lafayette man was arrested on an obscenity charge after investigators say he exposed himself inside a St. Martin Parish library. Charleston Washington, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday on a count of third-offense obscenity, a felony, and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, St. Martin Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in an issued statement.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Eraste Landry, Bertrand
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a turning vehicle at the intersection of Eraste Landry and North Bertrand Drive. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was driving west on Eraste Landry Road when a vehicle turned left in front of him at the road’s intersection with North Bertrand Drive. The motorcyclist and vehicle collided head-on, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Youngsville residents outraged over running water issues
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
