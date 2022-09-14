ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 people hurt after alleged drunk driver crashes into SW Bakersfield home

By Jose Franco, Karen Marroquin, Luis Garcia
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people, including a toddler, were hurt after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a home along Taft Highway early Wednesday morning, according to CHP.

The home burst into flames following the crash and the a 21-month-old child was seriously injured in the crash.

CHP said officers responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and all occupants in the home were able to get out.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Madison Williams, 26, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on felony driving under the influence charges. Williams is due in court on Friday.

The family of those injured in the home talked to 17 News on Wednesday following the crash.

Family members said Princedeep Joshan, 25, his wife Rajwinder Joshan, 25, his father Balwinder Joshan, 61, and 21-month-old Rohundeep Joshan were all inside and were hurt after the crash when the ceiling fell on them.

Princedeep’s sister, Suman Joshan, told 17 News the 21-month-old at a children’s hospital with a fractured skull, broken arm, and other internal injuries.

Balwinder Joshan was released from the hospital earlier Wednesday and reportedly got everyone else out of the home.

Suman Joshan said no one should face what her family is facing.

“I’m here in the hospital with a 22-month-old baby, and he’s broken. Nobody should have to see a child whether it’s their child or someone else’s child go through this,” she said.

Suman says that home has seen several collisions over the last two years and is urging the city put a traffic light on Taft Highway and Old River Road to prevent another crash like the one on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

