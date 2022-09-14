Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to be closed to the public on Sunday, September 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be closed to the public due to a private event. For further questions, call 318-329-2400.
kalb.com
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
kalb.com
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal, who was fired from the department back in June of 2020 for what the city called a “personnel matter,” has been reinstated after a nearly eight-hour hearing in front of the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. The board voted unanimously 5-0 for Rachal’s reinstation.
cenlanow.com
False alarm on possible shooter at Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – According to a press release from The City of Alexandria: “This afternoon, the Alexandria Police Department along with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, responded to a telephone report of a possible shooter at Bolton High School. Officers cleared the school and determined it was a false report. The false report is under investigation.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison
Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
avoyellestoday.com
APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71
Louisiana Man Killed After Running Off the Roadway in Early Morning Crash on US 71. Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 71 near Rock Hill. Hunter L. Hayes, 23, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Daycare worker’s sentencing postponed
VIDALIA, La. — The sentencing of one of four former daycare workers who pleaded guilty to child abuse in June 2022 has been postponed again. Taylor Ragonesi, 19, had been scheduled for sentencing Friday morning under the direction of Louisiana 7th Judicial District Judge Kathy Johnson. However, her sentencing...
L'Observateur
Colfax Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash
Grant Parish – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Hayes,...
avoyellestoday.com
Mansura man wanted in home invasion captured
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office requested your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA wanted for Home Invasion and Attempted Rape. The public responded big time. APSO received numerous tips from concerned citizens. This morning we received information and passed it on to the United...
avoyellestoday.com
APSO search for man believed to be involved in Fifth Ward shooting
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 28-year-old Charles Jacobs of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that on Sunday, September 11, 2022, he was involved in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community. APSO is also being assisted by the United States...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
KNOE TV8
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Denham Springs man accused of sex crimes involving a minor. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Sept. 11 into a suspect who they say initiated a sexual conversation online with a minor.
Impairment Suspected in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Claimed the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist
Impairment Suspected in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Claimed the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 14, 2022, that on September 13, 2022, at about 4:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1 north of Marksville, Louisiana. Aaron Hebert, 65, of Church Point, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
cenlanow.com
Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 kills Colfax man
Grant Parish, La. (WNTZ) – On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Rock Hill. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Hunter L. Hayes. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Ford F-150, driven...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student arrested for marijuana in campus apartment
A Louisiana Tech student from Rayville was arrested Monday after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in his campus apartment. Tech Police responded to the Hutcheson apartments after housing staff smelled marijuana during a routine room inspection. From an apartment hallway, officers could see marijuana and several items of paraphernalia in plain view in a room belonging to Isaiah Thigpen, 18, of Rayville.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons
Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on US 167 After Crossing Centerline for Unknown Reasons. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 west of U.S. Highway 167 at around 10:55 a.m. Eva H. Burks, 86, of Colfax, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
1 Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Natchitoches (Natchitoches, LA)
A man was arrested after leading police on a chase through Natchitoches on Monday that ended in a car crash. Police say they attempted to arrest Gregory Washington [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
westcentralsbest.com
Owner of Cypress Arrow Arrested Again
Rapides Parish, La - Today, Sheriff’s Detectives have made an another arrest in the ongoing investigation into animal cruelty allegations against the owner of Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy. As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause in obtaining an additional arrest warrant for Tina Brimer...
Comments / 0