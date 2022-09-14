ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings sign former Rams OLB Chris Garrett to practice squad

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDkub_0hvfRaZD00

After losing Janarius Robinson off of their practice squad to the Philadelphia Eagles active roster, the Minnesota Vikings replaced him quickly by signing former Los Angeles Rams OLB Chris Garrett. They had hosted Reggie Roberson and Khalil Davis on a visit and tryout, respectively, on Tuesday in hopes of adding them to the practice squad.

A seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2021, Garrett was a star pass rusher for local Concordia-St. Paul and became their second-ever NFL draft pick.

The draw in signing Garrett is what we have seen with a lot of the players general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been bringing in. He has a great 10-yard split. That and his 20-yard split both were in the 94th percentile but the rest of his athletic testing was average or slightly below.

Over 28 games for Concordia-St. Paul, Garrett accumulated 36.5 sacks including a career-high 16.5 in 2018. His 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

With the addition of Garrett, the practice squad is now full at 16 players.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Olb#American Football#Rams Olb#The Minnesota Vikings#Concordia St#Garrettchris52
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
200K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy