ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas man gets 60-year sentence for filming himself raping 7-year-old over period of 2 years

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0hvfRYkd00 A Texas man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for filming himself molesting a 7-year-old, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Mark Alan Miller, 35, was indicted in June 2020 and pleaded guilty in March 2022 to two counts of production of child pornography. On Sept. 8, a judge handed Miller the statutory maximum sentence.

On Jan. 12, 2020, police were dispatched to the victim's home after her father walked in on Miller on the floor raping the then 9-year-old girl.

The father told authorities that he and Miller had been friends for over a decade and that Miller was staying overnight in their home. The father heard a noise and went to check on it, but when he saw that Miller was not in the living room, where he had been sleeping, he rushed to his daughter's room. That's where he found Miller raping the child.

The father held Miller at gunpoint until police arrived at the scene.

Miller confessed he had been sexually touching the girl for years and described their relationship as "a little too close," according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The girl was taken to the hospital and to the Rockwall Children's Advocacy Center, where it was confirmed that Miller had raped her on multiple occasions and had disturbing photographs of her.

When Miller was confronted about the images, he admitted to producing child pornography. A look into Miller's electronic devices revealed he had five videos and 132 child pornography images involving the victim. The photos and video date back two years, to when the girl was just 7 years old.

During the Sept. 8 hearing, police testified that Miller's electronic devices also contained more than 8,000 sexually explicit images of other children.

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Texas Man Arrested After 5-Year-Old Daughter Finds Her Mother's Body

A Texas teacher was found dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her, leaving the body for her 5-year-old daughter to find, according to reports. Shereena Webster, 36, was allegedly shot multiple times by ex-boyfriend Erik Mitchell Rivas early in the morning of Aug 18, reported Fox 17. Webster’s daughter was the one to find the body and called her grandma, Patricia Byington, who then called the police, said the news outlet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Woman accused of killing woman for unborn baby goes on trial

A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder Monday.Taylor Rene Parker has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the daughter who died after being cut from her mother’s womb. Authorities say Simmons-Hancock was stabbed and cut more than 100 times and had her skull crushed with a hammer in her New Boston, Texas, home before a scalpel was used to remove her unborn baby. She is also charged with non-capital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past

The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out

The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail

A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 90, convicted of stabbing blind wife in bed

A 90-year-old man has been found guilty of stabbing his blind and ailing wife while she tried to sleep, after 60 years of happy marriage.Retired butcher Edward Turpin was accused of trying to kill Joan Turpin, also 90, after losing patience with caring for her at their home in Ringshall Road, Orpington, Kent, on September 22 last year.The pensioner became unwell after giving evidence in his Old Bailey trial and was not present in court when a jury returned verdicts on Tuesday after deliberating for 10 hours and 23 minutes.Turpin was cleared of attempted murder and an alternative charge of wounding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy