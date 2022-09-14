Texas man gets 60-year sentence for filming himself raping 7-year-old over period of 2 years

A Texas man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for filming himself molesting a 7-year-old, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Mark Alan Miller, 35, was indicted in June 2020 and pleaded guilty in March 2022 to two counts of production of child pornography. On Sept. 8, a judge handed Miller the statutory maximum sentence.

On Jan. 12, 2020, police were dispatched to the victim's home after her father walked in on Miller on the floor raping the then 9-year-old girl.

The father told authorities that he and Miller had been friends for over a decade and that Miller was staying overnight in their home. The father heard a noise and went to check on it, but when he saw that Miller was not in the living room, where he had been sleeping, he rushed to his daughter's room. That's where he found Miller raping the child.

The father held Miller at gunpoint until police arrived at the scene.

Miller confessed he had been sexually touching the girl for years and described their relationship as "a little too close," according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The girl was taken to the hospital and to the Rockwall Children's Advocacy Center, where it was confirmed that Miller had raped her on multiple occasions and had disturbing photographs of her.

When Miller was confronted about the images, he admitted to producing child pornography. A look into Miller's electronic devices revealed he had five videos and 132 child pornography images involving the victim. The photos and video date back two years, to when the girl was just 7 years old.

During the Sept. 8 hearing, police testified that Miller's electronic devices also contained more than 8,000 sexually explicit images of other children.