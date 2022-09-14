Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
Braun Strowman Reflects On His WWE Release: 'It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow'
During 2020 and 2021, WWE let go of over 200 talent signed to the company, including several major stars. One of the most shocking, however, was former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was positioned at the time of his release as a top star within the company. However, like many former WWE stars, the resignation of Vince McMahon and ascension of Paul "Triple H" Levesque led to Strowman making his shocking return to the company at the beginning of September, causing destruction and chaos in the process. The former world champion spoke about his release as a guest on "WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves."
Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status
Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June following his DUI arrest, and since that time he has been in rehab to recover from his addiction. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling veteran is expected to be out of rehab soon, and back inside the ring.
Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape
Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future
A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
Backstage News On Why AEW Cleared Several Suspensions
Some of those suspended for their involvement in the backstage fight following All Elite Wrestling's All Out have been brought back into AEW. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have all returned. That leaves just CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks still currently under suspension. The group that has been brought back were all rumored to be involved in breaking up the fight rather than taking part in it. Their return suggests the third-party investigation into All Out brawl is making some kind of progress, though it remains to be seen how long it will take before word is released on the status of those still suspended.
Paul Heyman Vows To Bestow Wisdom On Top WWE Star Who Called Out Roman Reigns
Earlier this week, Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," and after the conversation was over, the popular YouTube star ended up calling out the "Tribal Chief." "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win," Paul said. In response, the Undisputed WWE Universal...
Matt Hardy Teases 'New' Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy made his long-awaited debut in AEW back in March, but unfortunately for the "Charismatic Enigma," his run with the company was short-lived when he fell into legal trouble, getting arrested for a DUI in June. The unfortunate situation with Jeff cost him and his brother Matt a chance at winning AEW tag team gold while being suspended from AEW by Tony Khan. Since then, there hasn't been much said about Jeff as he's been dealing with the situation in court dating back to early August, and his brother throughout has preached how Jeff needs to take some time to figure things out. However, on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt teased the potential return of Jeff while talking with his guest Wardlow about the prospects surrounding a trio including the three of them.
WWE SmackDown Results (09/16) - Fatal Four-Way #1 Contenders Match, Logan Paul Addresses The WWE Universe
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on September 16, 2022!. A fatal four-way match to determine who the new number one contenders will be for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be held, featuring New Day, The Brawling Brutes, Hit Row and Imperium. The match was originally slated to take place on the September 5 edition of "Raw", but was cut short after Braun Strowman made his surprise return to the company and took out all of the competitors in the match.
Renee Paquette Chastises AEW Star Following Jon Moxley Dynamite Match
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" saw the semifinals of the Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions and, when the dust settled, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson emerged as the winners, advancing to the finals. Moxley's match against Sammy Guevara didn't come without its fair share of controversy, as Guevara's real-life wife, Tay Melo, tried to stack the odds in Guevara's favor by delivering a low blow to Mox with her high heel boots. Though it would not ultimately deliver the victory to Guevara, it did provoke the ire of Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette. The popular talk show and podcast host took to Twitter and sent a clear message to Melo, writing, "Let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband."
Miro And Andrade El Idolo React To Popular Indie Star's AEW Dynamite Cameo
A popular indie wrestler made a cameo on this week's "AEW Dynamite," but some regular AEW performers weren't impressed. Pro wrestling pizza man Luigi Primo made a brief appearance on "Dynamite" backstage and began twirling pizza dough in front of Alex Marvez, only to be booted off-camera by an angry Ethan Page, who was then confronted by Danhausen. AEW and Tony Khan both commented on Primo's appearance, but so did Miro and Andrade El Idolo, neither of whom appeared on the episode.
Backstage News On Damage CTRL's WWE SmackDown Status For This Week
After the tag team of IO SKY and Dakota Kai came out on top in their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on "WWE Raw" this week, it appears the dominant faction will be making their return to "WWE SmackDown." According to a report from PWInsider, Damage CTRL is scheduled to appear on the blue brand this Friday.
William Regal Extends Invitation To Goldberg While Talking About Heat Between Them
The history between Goldberg and William Regal has been well documented, with the two former WCW talents not seeing eye-to-eye since Regal wrestled the intense former NFL player during Goldberg's rookie year in 1998. The match between the two on "WCW Nitro" lasted more than six minutes, which was like...
NFL・
TBS Title Challenger Promises To Bring Backup Into Match At AEW Grand Slam
After interrupting AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on this week's edition of "Rampage," Diamante made it known that she will step up to Cargill and challenge her for the title next week at AEW Grand Slam. However, since Cargill usually has The Baddies by her side, the numbers game plays into her favor. With that in mind, Diamante told Cargill she wasn't coming alone. Diamante didn't reveal the identity of her backup, but she did call her the "The Original Baddie from the 305," a reference to the area code used for Miami and the surrounding areas.
Booker T Names Top AEW Star He Would Like To See Wrestle Sheamus
On Twitter, Sheamus and MJF engaged in a series of tweets, with MJF stating that it took Sheamus over a decade to learn how to get over. Sheamus has been with WWE since 2009 and MJF is currently positioned as one of the four pillars of AEW, WWE's rival company, so it does not appear that the match would be likely anytime soon. However, WWE Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion Booker T discussed the idea of former WWE Champion Sheamus one day taking on the Casino Ladder match winner, MJF.
Sammy Guevara Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible AEW Exit
Speculation is now running wild that AEW could be losing another top name. Sammy Guevara posted a somewhat cryptic message on Instagram earlier today using a quote by screenwriter Eric Roth, that is often erroneously attributed to F. Scott Fitzgerald. Guevara said "We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It's been a hell of a ride. Where we go next, we go in faith."
Backstage News On Triple H Planning More Surprises
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's head of creative, he has wasted little time putting his imprint on the promotion's main roster, including bringing back several former WWE Superstars. Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux have all made their returns to the company since Triple H took control following Vince McMahon's retirement, but that might not be the end of the surprises.
