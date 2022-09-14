Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
24 Iowa non-profit projects receive combined $40M
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
tspr.org
Alliant Energy proposes solar power project in southeast Iowa
An Iowa utility company wants to install solar panels near Wever to supply power for customers across the state. Alliant Energy Renewable Energy Director Justin Voss met with the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 12 to discuss the proposal. Voss said half of the 24 affected property owners...
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Which Are Iowa’s Fastest Growing Cities?
So far in 2022, Iowa has not seen any sort of significant uptick in the overall population statewide - an increase of just 0.45 percent to a total of 3,219,171 residents. That's only good for the 28th biggest increase in America. But in various places throughout the Hawkeye State, there...
Pocahontas Area Superintendent Responds To Concerns
(Pocahontas, IA) — The Pocahontas Area Schools superintendent is responding to a petition that challenges his ongoing employment with the district. The petition regarding Joe Kramer cites concerns over issues including staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation, spending issues, and a possible hostile working environment. Those issues were brought up by several residents during the public comments’ session at this week’s Pocahontas Area school board meeting. Kramer says he’s listening to the concerns of those coming to board meetings and utilizing resources to best meet student needs. The district has recently moved the locations of the board meetings to better accommodate the public and has also improved its live streaming service.
algonaradio.com
With Merger Approved, Work Begins
–Now that voters have approved the merger of the Algona and LuVerne School Districts, the work of combining them into one can now officially begin. Algona Superintendent Joe Carter tells KLGA News that they are excited with the outcome of the vote and looking forward to the work that lies ahead.
Sioux City Journal
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Corn Growers Association endorses candidates for state and federal office
The Iowa Corn Growers Association made endorsements in several elections this week, endorsing mostly Republicans running for statewide and federal office. Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and incumbent U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all Republicans, announced endorsements from the organization that represents Iowa’s corn farmers. Iowa’s Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also announced the group’s endorsement.
RELATED PEOPLE
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Albia Newspapers
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Iowa
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
algonaradio.com
City Launches New Website
–The City of Algona is launching a website that officials say will be more user friendly for the general public. City Communications Manager Joanne Roepke Bode tells KLGA News they have been working on this project for some time now. Roepke Bode says the new website will have an address...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa DOT Hiring Snow Plow Drivers and Hundreds of Other Winter Jobs
(Radio Iowa) Forecasters say high temperatures should be back in the 80s and 90s for the rest of week, but soon enough, we’ll have to start thinking about winter coats, shovels and snowmelt. Craig Bargfrede, winter operations manager for the Iowa D-O-T, says he’s thinking ahead, too, and is already starting to fill hundreds of seasonal winter positions.
cbs2iowa.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Refugees finding a new home in Iowa
Refugees struggling to adjust to their new life in Iowa. Iowa's News Now breaks down how one organization is filling the void and how they are helping to provide a better future for new Iowans. Watch Skylar Tallal's special report Wednesday, September 21st on Iowa's News Now at 9pm on...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Board of Pharmacy sanctions 9 Iowa Walgreens for several alleged violations
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has sanctioned nine Iowa Walgreens pharmacies for several alleged violations. On May 3, 2022, the Iowa Board of Pharmacy found probable cause to file a statement of six charges against the Mason City Walgreens, located at 1251 4th St. SW. The charges are below.
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Company in Eastern Iowa recycles wind turbine blades
Attorney's for Tyson Foods are asking the court to throw out wrongful death lawsuits. Iowa Board of Regents to meet over requests for funding. The Iowa Board of Regents is set to meet to address its planned request of more than 630 million dollars from the Iowa legislature. Iowa Sen....
KCRG.com
WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
KCRG.com
Bonds that failed during Tuesday special election in Iowa
Iowa oncologist explains "The Cancer Moonshot" Preventative care, including increased access to cancer screenings, is part of the new phase of what's called "The Cancer Moonshot." Johnson County Conservation Board purchases 83 acre 'Two Horse Farm'. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Johnson County Conservation Board now owns 83 acres in...
Iowa to close state-run home for people with disabilities, one of the few remaining nationally
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Mike Lee’s way of life has faded away in most of the United States, and it soon will vanish from southwestern Iowa. Lee, 57, has spent 44 years at the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run institution for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. He has autism and epilepsy, and his parents decided when he was 13 that he needed the structure and constant oversight offered by a large facility.
Comments / 0