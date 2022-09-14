Read full article on original website
DeweyCheatem&Howe
3d ago
Not my mother..not even if she could rise from the dead to do it.The last thing we need is a ofc the wall junkie chasing a mother around with a syringe full of the junkies blood because you interrupted their shooting gallery.What you do is make a recording of the moronic music the City of New Bedford plays while you are on hold for 3 hours to make a complaint as they wait to take your call....that music will drive the pin cushions away.
2
Nancy Andrade
2d ago
where r the POLICE????? MOM should b @playground enjoying the time with her children - NOT PUTTING herself in jeopardy.
2
Rehoboth man charged with selling drugs out of home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rehoboth man suspected of selling drugs out of his home was arrested after a three-month-long investigation. Michael Young, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, possession with intent to distribute a class E substance, and […]
liveboston617.org
Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
ABC6.com
Man arrested after drugs found in Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested Thursday after police allegedly found drugs while serving a search warrant at his home in Rehoboth. Rehoboth police searched the home on Allens Lane following a three-month long investigation. Michael Young, 37, was arrested after officers found items that alleged he...
Kingston Cafe Suffers Two Separate Acts of Thievery & Both Caught on Camera
Last week at The Kingston Mall, a woman was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a new business in the food court, leading a fellow business owner to share the footage in hopes of finding the alleged culprit. The woman was apprehended a few days later, but a new set of thieves struck again, and Jalens Cafe has had enough.
whdh.com
Police investigating bomb scare in Norwell
NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property. A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered. The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told...
Multiple people report being hit by projectiles in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night. Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side. At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
ABC6.com
2 men killed in Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro police said that two men were killed in a crash in the city early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on South Avenue by West Street. Investigators said that the men were 18 and 19 years old, and were both from...
bpdnews.com
Drug Control Unit Executes Search Warrant Charges Male with Drug Trafficking
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:30 P.M., Officers assigned to the District B-3 Drug Control unit, along with the C-11 Drug Control Unit, executed a search warrant and arrested Michael Johnson, 65, of Boston, in the area of South Bay Mall. After an investigation, Officers applied for and were...
Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
Boston Police warn of cell phone thieves who swipe data, banking information
BOSTON — A warning from police after a rash of cell phone larcenies in the city. “It’s pretty scary. I especially don’t want anything stolen, especially as a young person, they can do a lot to you,” said Masha Yakubovich, a Northeastern University student. She was...
ABC6.com
East Greenwich police search for pair in connection to purse theft
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — East Greenwich police said Friday that they are searching for two people in connection to a purse theft at the New England Institute of Technology. The two suspects used multiple cards that were found inside the purse at four separate locations on Bald Hill...
NECN
Arrest Made in Roslindale Stabbing
Boston police have made an arrest in a serious stabbing in Roslindale Wednesday. Kenneth Edwards, 37, was arrested after the stabbing on Marion Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said Edwards was found on Marion Street with blood on his clothing. The victim was found down the street with multiple stab wounds....
‘Evacuate, you sickos’: Westfield woman charged with hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital over transgender youth care
BOSTON — A Westfield woman has been charged for calling in a hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital, recently under fire from far-right groups for providing healthcare to transgender kids. Catherine Leavy was arrested by FBI agents at her home earlier today. Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael S....
foxbangor.com
Boston man arrested on drug charges after concerned citizens trigger MDEA investigation
ROCKLAND — A Boston man is in custody in Knox County after being arrested in connection with the distribution of cocaine through Knox and Waldo counties. The MDEA says residents of several areas in Waldo and Knox County reported suspected illegal activities that concerned them. That triggered an investigation and then the arrest of 29-year-old Bernard Holmes-Fox, as well as the identification of other local and out-of-state drug traffickers.
GoLocalProv
Multiple Pellet Gun Attacks Reported on Providence’s East Side Overnight
There were multiple pellet gun attacks in Providence overnight, according to Providence police. It marks the latest in this type of crime in the city. As GoLocal reported in May, “Pellet Gun Assaults Continue to Plague Providence — More Brown University Students Shot Overnight.”. About Incidents. At approximately...
GoLocalProv
Two Providence Shootings May be Linked — Retribution, According to Providence Police
Providence police are investigating whether a shooting in the city on Thursday night was in retaliation for a shooting incident earlier that day. As GoLocal reported, a male — in his 20s — was shot in Olneyville around 4:30 PM on Thursday. “We are investigating this as a...
Woonsocket Call
Arrest made in Warehouse Liquors hit and run that injured woman
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man on Thursday who was accused of a hit and run that injured a woman outside the Warehouse Liquors store on North Main Street. After the incident occurred last week, FLOCK cameras detected the suspect car, and police arrested Edwin Sanchez, 56, of Chester Street, on a charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury.
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
