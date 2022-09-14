ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarantula mating season is back in southeast Colorado

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's tarantula mating season once again in southeast Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said this phenomenon is often confused for a migration but the normally reclusive arachnids are just far more visible at this time of the year. Mating season for tarantulas means the...
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes

An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Mountain Metro celebrates 50 years of service in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sept. 16, 1972, the City of Colorado Springs began operating the Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MTT). Prior to 1972, transit services in Colorado Springs were provided by private companies. When the last company informed the city in 1971 that it would no longer provide services, the city sought federal funding to provide transportation, and the MTT was born.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
