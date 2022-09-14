ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Falcons girls get 'E' for effort after loss at Saints tennis

By By JIM REECE
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzBnS_0hvfOGQo00

The Faribault Co-Op girls tennis team got an “E” for effort from their coach after a tough sweep at the hands of the Saints at St. Peter Tuesday.

Faribault tennis coach Jeff Anderson said “both teams had a lot of returning players from last year, which resulted in a similar outcome for (Tuesday’s) team match. Last year, St. Peter defeated Faribault 7-0, and they did the same again this year.”

Anderson said: “Similar to last year, St. Peter’s team were solid hitters with good consistency, allowing them to control many points along with their matches. While the Faribault players gave another great effort today, the skill and ability of the St. Peter team was impressive.”

St. Peter took the meet 7-0. At No. 1 singles Annika Southworth of St. Peter defeated Stacie Petricka of Faribault Co-Op 6-2 , 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Rhyan Holmgren of St. Peter defeated Lindsay Rauenhorst of Faribault Co-Op 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, St. Peter’s Madison Kamm defeated Leah Nowaczewski of Faribault Co-Op, 6-0, 6-0. And at No. 4 singles, Zetta Haugen of St. Peter defeated Gabbie Temple of Faribault Co-Op, 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Amelia Hildebrandt and Macy Weller of St. Peter defeated Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil of Faribault Co-Op, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Raina Roemhildt and Nora Whipps of St. Peter defeated Whitney Huberty and Anika Sterling of Faribault Co-Op, 6-0, 6-0. And at No. 3 doubles, Desi Willaert and Heidi Weber of St. Peter defeated Beata Christianson and Bella Anderson of Faribault Co-Op, 6-1, 6-1.

After a day of practice on Wednesday, Faribault will host Big 9 Conference rival Albert Lea for a dual Thursday, with matches starting at 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area football: Sept. 16

Goodhue barely passed the ball and hardly needed to as the rushing attack did all the damage. The Wildcats rushed for 308 yards in a 42-0 shutout of Lewiston-Altura on Friday. Malakye Parker led the Wildcats with 153 yards on 15 attempts. He scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 19, 1 and 4 yards.
GOODHUE, MN
KAAL-TV

Several SE Minnesota schools in latest AP high school football poll

Chatfield is currently the top team in Class 2A. (ABC 6 News) — The Associated Press has released its latest rankings for Minnesota high school football with a substantial number of southeast Minnesota schools in tow. 7. Mayo Spartans. Class 4A. 3. Stewartville Tigers. 4. Byron Bears. Class 3A.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award

The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faribault, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Faribault, MN
Sports
1520 The Ticket

Long Term Plans For Soldiers Field Park Shrink Golf Course

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The recommended update to the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master plan retains an 18-hole golf course in the near term. The Rochester City Council is scheduled to review the recommendations on Monday. The $18.5 million plan includes changes to the park just south of the downtown area that could be completed over the next several years. While it includes an 18-hole golf course, it calls for reconfiguring the northwest portion of the course to allow for expanded amenities and trail connections.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Car crash knocks out power to part of Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – 418 people remain without power after a car accident involving a power pole in southern Olmsted County. People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) says it happened Saturday morning and there was initially a significant power outage on the north side of Stewartville. As of 10:42 am, 409 PEC members remained without power in High Forest Township and another nine are without power in Pleasant Grove Township.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Anderson
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Monroe Elementary teacher of 35-years receives Golden Apple Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the school year already starting, it’s time to honor local educators with our Golden Apple Award. Our first recipient for the year is a special one. Cindy Nadeau has been teaching for 37 years, with 35 of those years at Monroe Elementary School. “I...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Saints#Faribault Co Op#Macy Weller
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

I-90 bridges in Austin to be reconstructed in $25M project

AUSTIN, Minn. - The I-90 bridges in Austin will soon get a much-needed facelift. The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a $25M project will go toward reconstructing eight bridges on I-90. “The project includes ramp connection and traffic signal improvements associated with the bridges, construction of a network of...
AUSTIN, MN
KEYC

Construction underway at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been bringing people together in the heart of Mankato for 25 years, and now, it’s getting some major upgrades to keep up with the town’s growing entertainment and sports scenes. “We have about $11 million in...
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron

Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
BYRON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Sasquatch 107.7

Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester

If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Local shoe repair shop closing

A long-standing Rochester shoe repair shop closed its doors for the last time today. KIMT News 3 talked with the owners of "Thee Only Shoe Repair" on their decision to close up shop.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
838
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy