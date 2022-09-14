Falcons girls get 'E' for effort after loss at Saints tennis

The Faribault Co-Op girls tennis team got an “E” for effort from their coach after a tough sweep at the hands of the Saints at St. Peter Tuesday.

Faribault tennis coach Jeff Anderson said “both teams had a lot of returning players from last year, which resulted in a similar outcome for (Tuesday’s) team match. Last year, St. Peter defeated Faribault 7-0, and they did the same again this year.”

Anderson said: “Similar to last year, St. Peter’s team were solid hitters with good consistency, allowing them to control many points along with their matches. While the Faribault players gave another great effort today, the skill and ability of the St. Peter team was impressive.”

St. Peter took the meet 7-0. At No. 1 singles Annika Southworth of St. Peter defeated Stacie Petricka of Faribault Co-Op 6-2 , 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Rhyan Holmgren of St. Peter defeated Lindsay Rauenhorst of Faribault Co-Op 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, St. Peter’s Madison Kamm defeated Leah Nowaczewski of Faribault Co-Op, 6-0, 6-0. And at No. 4 singles, Zetta Haugen of St. Peter defeated Gabbie Temple of Faribault Co-Op, 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Amelia Hildebrandt and Macy Weller of St. Peter defeated Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil of Faribault Co-Op, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Raina Roemhildt and Nora Whipps of St. Peter defeated Whitney Huberty and Anika Sterling of Faribault Co-Op, 6-0, 6-0. And at No. 3 doubles, Desi Willaert and Heidi Weber of St. Peter defeated Beata Christianson and Bella Anderson of Faribault Co-Op, 6-1, 6-1.

After a day of practice on Wednesday, Faribault will host Big 9 Conference rival Albert Lea for a dual Thursday, with matches starting at 4:30 p.m.