THIS JUST IN … State Water Board issues statement on ruling by Sixth District Court of Appeal regarding its curtailment authority

DAILY DIGEST, 9/15: The mad rush for groundwater in the Central Valley; Snow, rain in the forecast; NASA helping decision-makers improve water management; Pesticide contamination map of urban areas in California; and more …
MEETING: Delta Independent Science Board from 9am to 11am. The main topic of discussion will be the Delta Conveyance Project Environmental Impact Report. View the complete agenda and remote access instructions by clicking here. MEETING: Fisheries Grant Restoration Program Peer Review Committee from 9am to 12pm. Update and status of...
