Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
North Platte High School twins get homecoming king, queen honor nod
North Platte High School senior twins were named the homecoming king and queen Wednesday during the school's parade and rally in the Canteen District.
Post Podcast: NPHS Booster Club hosts Homecoming parade, pep rally
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Abby from the North Platte Booster Club to talk about their Homecoming Parade on Sept. 14, followed by a community pep rally.
Podcast: Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous Starts Thursday
Ogallala, Ne - The Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous begins Thursday (Sept 15). Derek Beck sat down with Keith County Chamber Executive Director Emily Kircher and talked about the fun activities planned this year.
Highway 30 near North Platte reopen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Nebraska Department of Transportation said US Highway 30 near North Platte is open. Officials said the closure and detour were necessary to complete construction near the North Platte River Bridge, just east of North Platte. Officials said this was the first of three planned detours for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winners of National Avocado Launching Championship announced
The first annual National Avocado Launching Championship came to a close Sept. 10 after a day filled with comradery, competition, and of course, flying avocados. This inaugural event, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, consisted of a Friday night event for the contestants. They were given the opportunity to test out their launching mechanisms one last time and get a feel for where the competition would be taking place. Big Dan and the Jelly Stingers played live music, dinner was served by Bunkhouse Creations & Dusti Rhoads by M Bar M, the beer garden was open, and the competition was fired up! After four hours of test launches the evening ended and the anticipation of Saturday morning was high.
Post Podcast: Kids can explore uniqueness, build confidence with North Platte ’Playshop’
Scotty was joined by Desiree Aragon, Founder of Coaching Empowered Kids, to talk about a workshop for kids coming up this Saturday. Listen and learn more at www.brainandbodybalancing.com.
knopnews2.com
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Thursday’s early morning hours, the local 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, received non-emergency telephone calls, and more. This is the second time the North Platte 911 Center has suffered from a “catastrophic power failure” in six months.
North Platte High Booster Club hosts Homecoming parade, pep rally
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte High School Booster Club is inviting the community to get in the Homecoming Spirit with a parade and community pep rally. With the Homecoming game against Columbus on Friday at Bauer Field, organizers want the community to get in the spirit. The parade will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ricketts to host 'Broadband, Water' Town Halls in Alliance, Ogallala
LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Ogallala and Alliance on Tuesday, September 20. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss how the State is expanding broadband internet access and give an update on projects to protect and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.
Alarm at Adams Middle School was false alarm
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Public Schools officials said an alarm at the end of the school day on Wednesday was just a false alarm. District spokesperson Tina Smith said in an email to families that at around 3:26 p.m., the fire alarms sounded at Adams Middle School. Smith said most...
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car - a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442. His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.
granttribune.com
Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday
Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emergency responders receive hands-on training at Flat Rock EMS Conference
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Chris Rich, Western Nebraska product specialist for Sandry Fire Supply, works to extricate victims from a simulated car crash Saturday afternoon at the North Platte Community College South Campus. Rich and Carlos Barron, clinical educator for Priority Medical Transport, led the extrication session - one of many offered...
NebraskaTV
BREAKING: Lexington murder suspect found not guilty
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Francisco Hernandez-Corona has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the 2021 shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington. NTV News will provide more information on this when it becomes available.
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance, repairs
Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step-down releases from Kingsley Hydro into Lake Ogallala...
News Channel Nebraska
Lake Ogallala to be drained
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Water levels at Lake Ogallala will be going down, but the drought has nothing to do with it. Nebraska Public Power District said they will begin draining the western Nebraska lake later this month. It's part of their ongoing maintenance to the Keystone Diversion Dam on the...
WOWT
Truck driver seriously injured in I-80 crash
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - Two people were trapped inside the cab of a truck after a crash in central Nebraska Thursday. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of Interstate 80 just east of Gothenburg. The crash involved a fully-loaded semi that had rolled into the median. The driver and passenger were both trapped in the cab of the truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
2 Warrants: Failure to Appear (3) 2 Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Stalking. 3 Warrants: Failure to Pay (3) 1 Warrant: Probation Violation, possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0