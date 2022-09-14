John Durham is a U.S. attorney who was elevated to a demigod in the Trumpian mythos. First in a preliminary review of the Russia investigation and then as a special counsel with the full independence to act, Durham would cause the “deep state” lies to crumble. “Russiagate” would be shown as the plot against Donald Trump that it truly was. All would be revealed, leaving Trump proven innocent, former special counsel Robert Mueller exposed as a fraud and Democrats like Hillary Clinton behind bars.

POTUS ・ 3 DAYS AGO