MSNBC
Trump hired a credible attorney, but he had to pay a lot upfront
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles intensified, he was in the market for impressive legal representation. There was, however, an important problem: Respected defense attorneys didn’t want anything to do with the former president. There were a variety of explanations for this — the Republican’s track record of ignoring...
MSNBC
'Outrageous and stupid': Legal experts excoriate Trump judge's new ruling
Legal experts Neal Katyal, Andrew Weissmann and Bradley Moss join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why a Trump-appointed judge’s ruling that classified docs seized from Donald Trump’s Florida home are not classified is “the end of the rule of law.”Sept. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Why a GOP Senate hopeful is eager to fire U.S. military generals
Traditionally, prominent politicians, especially in Republican circles, went out of their way to appear aligned with U.S. military leaders. In recent years, however, a variety of prominent GOP voices have gone in a very different direction. As regular readers may recall, Donald Trump didn’t just look askance at military service,...
MSNBC
Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates
New reporting from the New York Times indicating “substantial escalation” in the Jan. 6 probe as another Trump ally, “Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell, has his phone seized by the FBI. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the loyal Trump supporter and election denier becoming the seventh in Trump’s orbit to face this kind of seizure. The news coming on the heels of 40 new subpoenas issued in the past week. Sept. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
In warning over indictment, Trump seems to see himself as bigger than the law
Former President Trump is warning of big problems in the U.S. if he is indicted over his mishandling of classified documents, telling conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt 'I don't think the people of the United States would stand for it.' The Morning Joe panel discusses why Trump is not bigger than the law.Sept. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Former Trump DHS official says Trump wanted to 'bus and dump' migrants into Democratic cities
Miles Taylor said before he quit the Department of Homeland Security, former President Donald Trump had asked “to go bus and dump, in his words, bus and dump migrants from the border into Democratic cities.” Sept. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
'Outrageous' 'untethered': DOJ vets slam judge's ruling on Trump's stolen docs
A Trump-appointed judge ruled against the DOJ, blocking it from reviewing documents seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. A special master now has until November 30th to review all the documents, pushing back the probe. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the ruling and analyzes what happens now in the document scandal investigation.Sept. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
The Durham report is not going to be the blockbuster Trump wants
John Durham is a U.S. attorney who was elevated to a demigod in the Trumpian mythos. First in a preliminary review of the Russia investigation and then as a special counsel with the full independence to act, Durham would cause the “deep state” lies to crumble. “Russiagate” would be shown as the plot against Donald Trump that it truly was. All would be revealed, leaving Trump proven innocent, former special counsel Robert Mueller exposed as a fraud and Democrats like Hillary Clinton behind bars.
MSNBC
Former US Attorney: 'Barr did the bidding of the president and politicized the DOJ'
The former head of SDNY describes the Trump Justice Department’s unprecedented interference with SDNY’s work, particularly cases that involved the former president and his allies and enemies. Berman weighs in on the newly announced Congressional investigation into the allegations made in his new book “Holding the Line”.Sept. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump advisers fear DOJ probes more expansive than publicly known: report
Former President Trump's advisers fear that the DOJ probes are more expansive than publicly known, according to new Politico reporting. Jonathan Lemire discusses.Sept. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP primary voters rallied behind former members of Trump’s team
In New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, several Republican leaders had high hopes for Matt Mowers. The former State Department official came up short in the same district two years ago, but he ran a competitive race and much of the party saw his 2022 candidacy as a key part of the GOP’s midterm strategy.
MSNBC
Biden administration announces first major step to fight America's racist roads
The Biden administration is capping off the president’s recent trip to Michigan, focused largely on worker rights and transportation innovation, by handing out its first federal grant to dismantle a highway built to perpetuate racial discrimination. The move is part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to remake America’s...
MSNBC
What the judge got wrong in the latest Mar-a-Lago ruling
It was early last week when a Trump-appointed judge in Florida gave Donald Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As we’ve...
MSNBC
‘Atrocity’: Fmr. federal prosecutor on Trump judge’s ruling in Mar-a-Lago case
Former U.S. attorney Harry Litman breaks down the Trump judge’s denial of the DOJ motion for a partial stay in the Mar-a-Lago case: “That is wild and completely divorced from what courts do and are supposed to do.”Sept. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Neal Katyal: Obstruction case against Trump is ‘very strong’
Former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal and Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig discuss the major strides in the multiple investigations into the conduct of former president TrumpSept. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
New reporting on the Trump lies leading up to the Mar-a-Lago search
The Washington Post reports last September officials were told that “none of the material was sensitive or classified and that Trump had only 12 boxes of ‘news clippings.’” “They have been lying about what Trump took for over a year,” says Chris Hayes. Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump has poisoned the federal judiciary
Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon gave Donald Trump everything he is asking for in court by rejecting Justice Department’s request on classified documents found in Donald Trump’s Florida home. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the judge offered absolutely no evidentiary basis for why she does not believe the documents are classified.Sept. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
'This is going to backfire': GOP leaders send migrants to blue states
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC political analyst and author of “Once I Was You”, Maria Hinojosa and attorney and NBC Latino contributor, Raul Reyes, to breakdown the legal, global and political implications of Republican leaders sending migrants across state lines.Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
DeSantis takes page from autocrats' playbook with migrant plane stunt
Alex Wagner outlines how couching the scapegoating and abuse of immigrants in whiney grievance politics like Ron DeSantis has done with his inhumane stunt of abruptly sending 50 migrants to an island in Massachusetts is a textbook autocrat political ploy that not even the disgraced Trump regime was willing to try. Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ should not let Judge Cannon's latest Mar-a-Lago ruling stand
UPDATE (Sept. 16, 2022, 9:27 p.m. ET): On Friday, the DOJ in a filing asked a federal appeals court to temporarily block Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling that prevents it from investigating government documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home, including hundreds of pages of classified records. When...
