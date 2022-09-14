Read full article on original website
Improvements coming to three Door County Parks
You may have to wait until next year to utilize them, but the Door County Parks Department just started work to upgrade the facilities at three parks this week. Old steel-constructed restrooms at the Ahnapee State Trail County Park south of Sturgeon Bay and the Meridian County Park north of Jacksonport are being removed and replaced this fall. Door County Parks and Facilities Director Wayne Spritka says new bulk pit toilets will be installed at those two parks and the new Plum Bottom County Park that opened this past spring.
Summit Clinical Celebrates Opening in Manitowoc With a Ribbon Cutting
Even though they have been operational since April, Summit Clinical Services in Manitowoc welcomed the public to their facility yesterday for a ribbon cutting and open house. Summit is a counseling center located at 820 Washington Street, which is one of only a couple organizations in the Clipper City focused on providing mental health counseling.
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
More on the Multipurpose Training Facility Southern Door Wants Voters to Approve
The multipurpose training facility that the Southern Door School District wants to build is the most expensive of the projects contained in a $14.9 million capital-improvement plan that the district wants voters to approve in November. Superintendent Chris Peterson confirmed that last week while releasing more detailed descriptions of the...
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
Youth Empowerment Program
Are you looking for tools to help your child adjust to anxiety or stress? The Mighty Teens Empowerment Project is a seven-week, online art-journal club sponsored by STRIDE Creative that’s open to Door County youth in grades 5-8. The program explores topics such as resilience, coping skills, emotional self-expression...
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Manitowoc neighborhood’s beautiful transformation
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the past decade, a Manitowoc neighborhood has transformed. It’s all thanks to one man who inspired neighbors to join him in the effort. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to the scenic Lakeside Boulevard Neighborhood. Dennis and Debbie Hardy spent 40 years...
New Lions Club Members
The Sister Bay Lions Club has welcomed two new members: Tom Weingartner and Lincoln Murphy. It will also host a fish boil Oct. 14 and is set to continue its traditional brat fry during Sister Bay’s upcoming Fall Fest.
Recycling Day in Northern Door
All residents and business and property owners in the Village of Sister Bay and the Town of Liberty Grove may attend a shredding/appliance-recycling/drug-drop-off day Sept. 17, 9 am – 1 pm, at the Liberty Grove Town Hall, 11161 Old Stage Road in Sister Bay. Some items require a fee. Get more details by calling 920.854.4118 or 920.854.2934.
Senior Resource Fair
The ADRC of the Lakeshore will present the 17th Kewaunee County Senior Resource Fair on Oct. 6, 9 am – 12 pm, at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall, 625 3rd Street in Luxemburg. Forty-plus vendors will be on hand at this free event to make screenings and resources...
Submit Name Ideas for New Baileys Harbor Park
The Town of Baileys Harbor is accepting name ideas for the public park that will be constructed on the former Nelson property. Email name suggestions to [email protected] with the subject line “Park Name Suggestion” by Sept. 26. The town will not accept family or individual names.
Folk Fest Funding Campaign
The Door County Folk Festival has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $8,500 by Nov. 30 to pay for a scholar program, startup needs for the 2023 festival, increased marketing efforts and much more. Read additional details and donate at gofundme.com/f/2022-dcff-fundraiser, or mail a check to DCFF, P.O. Box 25548,...
Learn How to Prevent Falls
The ADRC of the Lakeshore is offering the Stepping On program, which has been proven to reduce falls in older adults by 31%. Through seven weekly, two-hour sessions, the program – designed for people who are 60 or older – provides strategies to avoid falls, exercises for balance and strength, and visits by guest experts.
Celebrate Autumn in Baileys Harbor, Sept. 24
If you couldn’t make it to the classic-car display at Harvest Fest – or you can’t get enough of awesome autos – Baileys Harbor’s Autumnfest will feature the Pinups & Pistons photo shoot, hot rods and live music rocking the Midway Stage, 11 am – 3 pm. See a complete schedule of events and registration details for the classic-car show at baileysharbor.doorcounty.com/events/autumnfest.
Decision Deferred on Baileys Harbor’s Brann Field
He Baileys Harbor Town Board was scheduled to make a decision Sept. 12 on how to use and access Brann Field – a public, town-owned, gravel parking lot – but that decision became a deferral on making a decision until an unspecified date in the future. Visitors, customers...
Mission Work Continues in Swaziland
Patty Tebon of Algoma has been visiting Swaziland since 2009 to take blankets (40,000-plus to date) and provide assistance through missionary trips. She’ll leave for her next trip Oct. 18 and will stay with ministry partner Nozipho Msibi and her daughters while helping to finish and furnish a preschool, which has been fully funded with the help of Therma-Tron-X in Sturgeon Bay. Tebon will also help to expand a garden to include more income-producing trees, build a chicken coop and purchase starter chickens, and build a children’s play area, all while teaching English to kids and adults.
DKAS Brings Movers and Shakers to Baileys Harbor
Kinetic art is a broad category, encompassing any creative endeavor that moves, according to Door Kinetic Arts Festival (DKAF) producer Alan Kopischke. And, he said, DKAF’s goal is to “celebrate and inspire” a range of media that fit under the kinetic-arts umbrella. The sixth annual DKAF lineup...
Nine-Year-Old Circulates Water-Weed Petition
A nine-year-old girl who lives on Cove Road is speaking out about aquatic weeds in the bay of Sturgeon Bay through a petition drive. Kenzie Jeanquart – who was present with her mother, Kristen, for the Sturgeon Bay Common Council meeting Sept. 6 – said she submitted a petition after gathering 29 signatures from residents living along Cove Road and East Vine Court, where aquatic plants have been problematic.
Get your tickets now for the popular Soup Walk
(WFRV) – The temps might still be in the 80s but it’s almost soup weather!. It’s also time to get your tickets for a tasty walk in De Pere since the popular event sells out fast. Tina Quigley, Executive Director of Definitely De Pere joined Local 5...
Door County Civility Project: The Eighth Tool of Civility
We have been given the means to listen to and understand what others are saying with the first seven tools of civility, learning to respond where we agree and express our own ideas. But there are times when one needs to express criticism. With the eighth tool, we learn how to do that constructively.
