911 Transfer Stability, New Patrol Deputies
A request for the personnel and equipment to become Door County Medical Center’s (DCMC) ambulance transport cleared another step by moving out of the Door County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee Tuesday. The partnership agreement has yet to be developed between DCMC and the county, but Brian Stephens, DCMC’s...
More on the Multipurpose Training Facility Southern Door Wants Voters to Approve
The multipurpose training facility that the Southern Door School District wants to build is the most expensive of the projects contained in a $14.9 million capital-improvement plan that the district wants voters to approve in November. Superintendent Chris Peterson confirmed that last week while releasing more detailed descriptions of the...
Challenge Walk in Two Weeks
Later this month, 150-plus people will walk up to 50 miles throughout Door County in an effort to raise more than $300,000 to support the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. Challenge Walk MS: Door County will begin Sept. 23, 8 am, at Clark Park in Fish Creek and end Sunday,...
YMCA Welcomes Interim CEO
The Door County YMCA welcomes interim CEO Steve Harty, who joined the organization effective Sept. 7. He has served the YMCA organization in a variety of positions during his 38-year career, retiring in December 2018 after 20 years as the president/CEO of the Greater Green Bay YMCA. “Steve’s reputation as...
Improvements coming to three Door County Parks
You may have to wait until next year to utilize them, but the Door County Parks Department just started work to upgrade the facilities at three parks this week. Old steel-constructed restrooms at the Ahnapee State Trail County Park south of Sturgeon Bay and the Meridian County Park north of Jacksonport are being removed and replaced this fall. Door County Parks and Facilities Director Wayne Spritka says new bulk pit toilets will be installed at those two parks and the new Plum Bottom County Park that opened this past spring.
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
Recycling Day in Northern Door
All residents and business and property owners in the Village of Sister Bay and the Town of Liberty Grove may attend a shredding/appliance-recycling/drug-drop-off day Sept. 17, 9 am – 1 pm, at the Liberty Grove Town Hall, 11161 Old Stage Road in Sister Bay. Some items require a fee. Get more details by calling 920.854.4118 or 920.854.2934.
City of Green Bay Mulling Over Parking Exemption for Service Workers
The City of Green Bay is looking over a proposal that would allow service industry workers to park for free in the downtown area. The Improvement and Services Committee met earlier this week, where local business owner David Bartikofsky brought forth the idea. Under his plan, anyone making $15 or...
Another Million Dollars Gifted to YMCA Capital Campaign
$9.6 million raised toward the $10.3 million expansion project. Imagine walking 44 laps around the same track several times a week for 23 years (though fewer than 44 in most recent years), racking up roughly 150,000 laps, or about 13,000 miles. That’s what Jim Bunning has done at the indoor track at the Sturgeon Bay YMCA.
Folk Fest Funding Campaign
The Door County Folk Festival has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $8,500 by Nov. 30 to pay for a scholar program, startup needs for the 2023 festival, increased marketing efforts and much more. Read additional details and donate at gofundme.com/f/2022-dcff-fundraiser, or mail a check to DCFF, P.O. Box 25548,...
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
Door County Civility Project: The Eighth Tool of Civility
We have been given the means to listen to and understand what others are saying with the first seven tools of civility, learning to respond where we agree and express our own ideas. But there are times when one needs to express criticism. With the eighth tool, we learn how to do that constructively.
Submit Name Ideas for New Baileys Harbor Park
The Town of Baileys Harbor is accepting name ideas for the public park that will be constructed on the former Nelson property. Email name suggestions to [email protected] with the subject line “Park Name Suggestion” by Sept. 26. The town will not accept family or individual names.
Decision Deferred on Baileys Harbor’s Brann Field
He Baileys Harbor Town Board was scheduled to make a decision Sept. 12 on how to use and access Brann Field – a public, town-owned, gravel parking lot – but that decision became a deferral on making a decision until an unspecified date in the future. Visitors, customers...
Construction Underway for New Starbucks in Sturgeon Bay
A DCMC clinic and an AT&T store will share the space. A Starbucks with a drive-through will occupy almost half of a three-unit commercial building that’s now under construction at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S) in Sturgeon Bay. Richard Robinson, president of the...
Youth Empowerment Program
Are you looking for tools to help your child adjust to anxiety or stress? The Mighty Teens Empowerment Project is a seven-week, online art-journal club sponsored by STRIDE Creative that’s open to Door County youth in grades 5-8. The program explores topics such as resilience, coping skills, emotional self-expression...
Senior Resource Fair
The ADRC of the Lakeshore will present the 17th Kewaunee County Senior Resource Fair on Oct. 6, 9 am – 12 pm, at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall, 625 3rd Street in Luxemburg. Forty-plus vendors will be on hand at this free event to make screenings and resources...
Humans and Their Role in Nature
In Wisconsin, humans have been the single most important species in determining the structure of the environment and landscape, and in the prehistoric development of horticulture since the last glaciers receded 12,000 years ago. Robert Jeske – a professor emeritus in UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Anthropology and the adjunct curator of...
Manitowoc County Health Department Reminds Everyone of the Effect of Suicide
September is Suicide Prevention Month and is a time when we all should remember those affected by suicide and try to stem the tide. Kayla Reindl, a Public Health Nurse with the Manitowoc County Health Department reported to us some troubling statistics surrounding suicide. She asked, “Did you know that...
Get to Know The League of Women Voters
Members of the League of Women Voters of Door County hope to energize their organization in advance of the busy fall election season during their Get to Know the League meeting Sept. 27, 4-6 pm, at the Baileys Harbor town hall, 2392 Cty F. Prospective, new and experienced members will have a chance to get acquainted and share information about how the organization works, which activities are underway and how to get involved. Refreshments will be provided.
