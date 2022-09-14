Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
Door County Pulse
Fish Creek Waterfront Parking Lot Reopens
Until further notice, Fish Creek’s waterfront parking lot alongside the town dock is open to public parking. Only permit parking had been allowed during the past season, which created an empty parking lot and many complaints from business owners and residents who had once used the waterfront lot when shopping or kayaking. Not even those who were grabbing a quick cup of coffee at Bayside Coffee, located at the lot’s entrance, were allowed to park there.
Door County Pulse
Plum Island Nuisance Deer Control Program
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to continue the Nuisance Deer Control Program on Plum Island. Controlling the deer population to sustain healthy forest habitats is one of the primary biological goals for the refuge, but this program also achieves a secondary goal of providing recreational hunting opportunities.
Door County Pulse
New Map Walks Trailgoers through Human History at Crossroads
A long-awaited historical trail map provides a new interpretation of the trails at Crossroads at Big Creek’s Ida Bay Preserve. Bolstered by years of research, the map outlines the history of human involvement in the area along five trails. Each traverses a specific area that historical societies – including Indigenous people from as far back as 3,000 years ago – used for different purposes across the centuries: hunting, gathering and cultivating native plants, as well as more contemporary land uses, such as orchards, logging and workforce and resort housing.
Door County Pulse
Recycling Day in Northern Door
All residents and business and property owners in the Village of Sister Bay and the Town of Liberty Grove may attend a shredding/appliance-recycling/drug-drop-off day Sept. 17, 9 am – 1 pm, at the Liberty Grove Town Hall, 11161 Old Stage Road in Sister Bay. Some items require a fee. Get more details by calling 920.854.4118 or 920.854.2934.
Door County Pulse
Humans and Their Role in Nature
In Wisconsin, humans have been the single most important species in determining the structure of the environment and landscape, and in the prehistoric development of horticulture since the last glaciers receded 12,000 years ago. Robert Jeske – a professor emeritus in UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Anthropology and the adjunct curator of...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Health Department Reminds Everyone of the Effect of Suicide
September is Suicide Prevention Month and is a time when we all should remember those affected by suicide and try to stem the tide. Kayla Reindl, a Public Health Nurse with the Manitowoc County Health Department reported to us some troubling statistics surrounding suicide. She asked, “Did you know that...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
Door County Pulse
PODCAST: Smelling Orchid Roots at The Ridges
There are roughly 29 known species of orchids at The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor and Tony Kiszonas is now responsible for assuring their health, productivity and future. While that may be a bit of an overstatement, it’s not far from the truth: Tony is the Ridges new Director of Research, the organization’s first. Tony talks with Debra Fitzgerald about the research being done at the Ridges – including what smelling an orchid root can reveal about the plants.
Michigan driver killed in Wisconsin border crash
WAGNER, WI --An 85-year-old Michigan man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash near the Michigan and Wisconsin border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the area of County Highway X at Old Rail Road around 10:42 a.m. for reports of a crash.
Door County Pulse
Exploring the Canvas
Stephanie Trenchard is more widely known as a glass artist, which means that some people are surprised to learn that she’s been painting for more than 25 years. She described her style as “more about being an object itself, than being a record,” she said. “I would call them color-field paintings with a focus on hue contrast.”
Door County Pulse
Challenge Walk in Two Weeks
Later this month, 150-plus people will walk up to 50 miles throughout Door County in an effort to raise more than $300,000 to support the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. Challenge Walk MS: Door County will begin Sept. 23, 8 am, at Clark Park in Fish Creek and end Sunday,...
wearegreenbay.com
Irish hotel and pub closes, Thai restaurant to open near Fox River in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.
Door County Pulse
Celebrate Autumn in Baileys Harbor, Sept. 24
If you couldn’t make it to the classic-car display at Harvest Fest – or you can’t get enough of awesome autos – Baileys Harbor’s Autumnfest will feature the Pinups & Pistons photo shoot, hot rods and live music rocking the Midway Stage, 11 am – 3 pm. See a complete schedule of events and registration details for the classic-car show at baileysharbor.doorcounty.com/events/autumnfest.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Louis John “Lou” Osadjan
Louis John “Lou” Osadjan, previously of Egg Harbor, WI, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 12, 2022, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, WI. Lou is preceded in death by his college sweetheart, loving wife, and mother of his four children, Paula Marie (Conlin) Osadjan. Lou is survived by his second wife, Pamela (Pam) S. Davis; his children, Kevin (and Laurie) Osadjan, Marie (Jim Cruger) Osadjan, Todd Osadjan, and Amy Leavitt; his nine grandchildren, Molly (and Nick) Rudolf, Dylan (and Cait) Osadjan, Chantelle Osadjan, Madeline Cruger, Jacob Cruger, TJ Osadjan, Will Leavitt, Sam (and Hannah) Leavitt, and Leah Cruger; and his four.
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
Door County Pulse
911 Transfer Stability, New Patrol Deputies
A request for the personnel and equipment to become Door County Medical Center’s (DCMC) ambulance transport cleared another step by moving out of the Door County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee Tuesday. The partnership agreement has yet to be developed between DCMC and the county, but Brian Stephens, DCMC’s...
Door County Pulse
Door County Civility Project: The Eighth Tool of Civility
We have been given the means to listen to and understand what others are saying with the first seven tools of civility, learning to respond where we agree and express our own ideas. But there are times when one needs to express criticism. With the eighth tool, we learn how to do that constructively.
Door County Pulse
Construction Underway for New Starbucks in Sturgeon Bay
A DCMC clinic and an AT&T store will share the space. A Starbucks with a drive-through will occupy almost half of a three-unit commercial building that’s now under construction at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S) in Sturgeon Bay. Richard Robinson, president of the...
