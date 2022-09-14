Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Thursday’s early morning hours, the local 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, received non-emergency telephone calls, and more. This is the second time the North Platte 911 Center has suffered from a “catastrophic power failure” in six months.
York News-Times
North Platte High School twins get homecoming king, queen honor nod
North Platte High School senior twins were named the homecoming king and queen Wednesday during the school's parade and rally in the Canteen District.
Highway 30 near North Platte reopen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Nebraska Department of Transportation said US Highway 30 near North Platte is open. Officials said the closure and detour were necessary to complete construction near the North Platte River Bridge, just east of North Platte. Officials said this was the first of three planned detours for the...
News Channel Nebraska
Lake Ogallala to be drained
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Water levels at Lake Ogallala will be going down, but the drought has nothing to do with it. Nebraska Public Power District said they will begin draining the western Nebraska lake later this month. It's part of their ongoing maintenance to the Keystone Diversion Dam on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte 911 Center returns to normal operations after 'catastrophic power failure'
On Thursday at approximately 2:30 a.m., the North Platte 911 Center suffered a catastrophic power failure. This is the second such power failure in the past six months. Due to aged equipment and the inability to purchase replacement parts, the backup systems also failed. As a result, the North Platte...
knopnews2.com
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance on Keystone Diversion Dam south river gates
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step down releases...
Ricketts to host 'Broadband, Water' Town Halls in Alliance, Ogallala
LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Ogallala and Alliance on Tuesday, September 20. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss how the State is expanding broadband internet access and give an update on projects to protect and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.
NebraskaTV
BREAKING: Lexington murder suspect found not guilty
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Francisco Hernandez-Corona has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the 2021 shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington. NTV News will provide more information on this when it becomes available.
North Platte High Booster Club hosts Homecoming parade, pep rally
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte High School Booster Club is inviting the community to get in the Homecoming Spirit with a parade and community pep rally. With the Homecoming game against Columbus on Friday at Bauer Field, organizers want the community to get in the spirit. The parade will be...
Post Podcast: Gov. Ricketts talks about town halls in Alliance, Ogallala
Today Kalin Krohe spoke with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts about his upcoming town hall meetings in Alliance and Ogallala, expansion of high-speed broadband access, protection of Nebraska’s water resources, his thoughts on the Panhandle wildfire and more. To learn more about the town hall meetings click HERE.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck driver trapped for two hours after crash, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- Two people were trapped inside the cab of a truck after a crash in central Nebraska Thursday. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of Interstate 80 just east of Gothenburg. The crash involved a fully-loaded semi that had rolled into the median. The driver and passenger were both trapped in the cab of the truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas.
Emergency responders receive hands-on training at Flat Rock EMS Conference
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Chris Rich, Western Nebraska product specialist for Sandry Fire Supply, works to extricate victims from a simulated car crash Saturday afternoon at the North Platte Community College South Campus. Rich and Carlos Barron, clinical educator for Priority Medical Transport, led the extrication session - one of many offered...
Kearney Hub
Lexington man acquitted of murder of ex-Kearney man
LEXINGTON — A Lexington man was found not guilty of first-degree murder of a former Kearney man Friday afternoon in Dawson County District Court. After deliberating for over four hours, a 12-person jury acquitted Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 20, of felony first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of Marcus Keyser, 23, in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.
North Platte High Theatre Department presents 'Blue Stockings'
North Platte High School Theatre Department will present Blue Stockings by Jessica Swale on October 7th and 8th at 7:00 pm in the NPHS Performing Arts Center. The North Platte High School theatre department is currently working on Jessica Swale’s Blue Stockings for their fall production. Director Brittany McDaniel...
Post Podcast: NPHS Booster Club hosts Homecoming parade, pep rally
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Abby from the North Platte Booster Club to talk about their Homecoming Parade on Sept. 14, followed by a community pep rally.
Podcast: Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous Starts Thursday
Ogallala, Ne - The Ogallala Indian Summer Rendezvous begins Thursday (Sept 15). Derek Beck sat down with Keith County Chamber Executive Director Emily Kircher and talked about the fun activities planned this year.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
2 Warrants: Failure to Appear (3) 2 Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Stalking. 3 Warrants: Failure to Pay (3) 1 Warrant: Probation Violation, possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine.
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car - a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442. His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.
Winners of National Avocado Launching Championship announced
The first annual National Avocado Launching Championship came to a close Sept. 10 after a day filled with comradery, competition, and of course, flying avocados. This inaugural event, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, consisted of a Friday night event for the contestants. They were given the opportunity to test out their launching mechanisms one last time and get a feel for where the competition would be taking place. Big Dan and the Jelly Stingers played live music, dinner was served by Bunkhouse Creations & Dusti Rhoads by M Bar M, the beer garden was open, and the competition was fired up! After four hours of test launches the evening ended and the anticipation of Saturday morning was high.
North Platte Telegraph
Local rail union leader cautiously welcomes strike-averting deal
Had a national railroad strike started Friday, it would have been a brand-new experience for most workers at North Platte’s Bailey Yard. “When I had my (union) meetings, I asked them if they had ever been on strike,” Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council President Jeff Cooley said after a tentative labor-management agreement early Thursday averted a strike by less than 24 hours.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0