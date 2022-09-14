ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
knopnews2.com

Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Thursday’s early morning hours, the local 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, received non-emergency telephone calls, and more. This is the second time the North Platte 911 Center has suffered from a “catastrophic power failure” in six months.
North Platte Post

Highway 30 near North Platte reopen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Nebraska Department of Transportation said US Highway 30 near North Platte is open. Officials said the closure and detour were necessary to complete construction near the North Platte River Bridge, just east of North Platte. Officials said this was the first of three planned detours for the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Lake Ogallala to be drained

Lake Ogallala to be drained

OGALLALA, Neb. -- Water levels at Lake Ogallala will be going down, but the drought has nothing to do with it. Nebraska Public Power District said they will begin draining the western Nebraska lake later this month. It's part of their ongoing maintenance to the Keystone Diversion Dam on the...
knopnews2.com

Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance on Keystone Diversion Dam south river gates

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step down releases...
NebraskaTV

BREAKING: Lexington murder suspect found not guilty

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Francisco Hernandez-Corona has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the 2021 shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington. NTV News will provide more information on this when it becomes available.
LEXINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Truck driver trapped for two hours after crash, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

GOTHENBURG, Neb. -- Two people were trapped inside the cab of a truck after a crash in central Nebraska Thursday. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the median of Interstate 80 just east of Gothenburg. The crash involved a fully-loaded semi that had rolled into the median. The driver and passenger were both trapped in the cab of the truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas.
GOTHENBURG, NE
Kearney Hub

Lexington man acquitted of murder of ex-Kearney man

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man was found not guilty of first-degree murder of a former Kearney man Friday afternoon in Dawson County District Court. After deliberating for over four hours, a 12-person jury acquitted Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 20, of felony first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of Marcus Keyser, 23, in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.
LEXINGTON, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

2 Warrants: Failure to Appear (3) 2 Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Stalking. 3 Warrants: Failure to Pay (3) 1 Warrant: Probation Violation, possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine.
North Platte Post

Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car - a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442. His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Winners of National Avocado Launching Championship announced

The first annual National Avocado Launching Championship came to a close Sept. 10 after a day filled with comradery, competition, and of course, flying avocados. This inaugural event, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, consisted of a Friday night event for the contestants. They were given the opportunity to test out their launching mechanisms one last time and get a feel for where the competition would be taking place. Big Dan and the Jelly Stingers played live music, dinner was served by Bunkhouse Creations & Dusti Rhoads by M Bar M, the beer garden was open, and the competition was fired up! After four hours of test launches the evening ended and the anticipation of Saturday morning was high.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Local rail union leader cautiously welcomes strike-averting deal

Had a national railroad strike started Friday, it would have been a brand-new experience for most workers at North Platte’s Bailey Yard. “When I had my (union) meetings, I asked them if they had ever been on strike,” Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council President Jeff Cooley said after a tentative labor-management agreement early Thursday averted a strike by less than 24 hours.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte, NE

North Platte Post

