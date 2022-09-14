ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022

People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada

A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed towards Bud N'...
ISLAMORADA, FL
cw34.com

Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community

West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

2 people shoot each other during fight in Indian River County

Two people were shot after opening fire on each other during an argument outside a house near Vero Beach Saturday. According to Indian River County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollow, the shooting happened in the 4800 block of 61st Court after 2 p.m. The incident began with a verbal...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Shooting in Vero beach leaves two hospitalized

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two males are being hospitalized after a verbal argument turns into a shooting earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 4800 block of 61st Court. IRCSO reports that an adult male homeowner engaged in a...
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Abby Owens at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Abby Owens is one of the most unique and original musical artists on the Treasure Coast. Her performances drip with emotion and vulnerability, delivered with the talent of a seasoned professional. Ms. Owens brings that show to Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach on Sept. 17, 8-11 p.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
wflx.com

Lost voices of fentanyl: A Lake Worth Beach mother's heartbreak

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than heroin and morphine. It’s also linked to nearly 70% of overdoses in the U.S. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is calling it the single deadliest drug threat our country has ever encountered. A Lake Worth Beach mother...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Artistic opportunities blossoming at Delray Beach school

It's "National Arts In Education Week," and one Palm Beach County school is taking the lead. Plumosa School of the Arts K-8 in Delray Beach is helping students find their rhythm and offering opportunities that many children at the school wouldn't have otherwise. In Maryann Benjamin's studio, everyone has a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

