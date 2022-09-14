Read full article on original website
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
wflx.com
Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada
A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed towards Bud N'...
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
cw34.com
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
wflx.com
Missing and possibly endangered man last seen Friday in Lake Worth Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man. Ronald Alberto Alean, 24, walked away from his home in the 3900 block of White Birch Drive in Lake Worth Beach on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 4 p.m., and has not been seen or heard from since.
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
wflx.com
2 people shoot each other during fight in Indian River County
Two people were shot after opening fire on each other during an argument outside a house near Vero Beach Saturday. According to Indian River County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollow, the shooting happened in the 4800 block of 61st Court after 2 p.m. The incident began with a verbal...
Free admission to museums this Saturday, including one in Boca. Here's a list of spots nearby.
Celebrate Museum Day with a free ticket this Saturday. Hosted by Smithsonian magazine, the annual day encourages a visit to a museum with free admission to any of the participating cultural institutions. Seventy-two Florida museums are listed on the website. In Palm Beach County, there’s just one: the Boca Raton Museum of Art. Get...
WPBF News 25
Shooting in Vero beach leaves two hospitalized
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two males are being hospitalized after a verbal argument turns into a shooting earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 4800 block of 61st Court. IRCSO reports that an adult male homeowner engaged in a...
cw34.com
Moon Jellyfish causing problems for boaters...and their cilia have no part in it
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — If you live on the Treasure Coast and are thinking about heading to the beach this weekend — here’s your warning: expect to see Moon Jellyfish washing ashore. They’re also showing up at the Fort Pierce City Marina. It’s not only...
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
hometownnewstc.com
Abby Owens at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Abby Owens is one of the most unique and original musical artists on the Treasure Coast. Her performances drip with emotion and vulnerability, delivered with the talent of a seasoned professional. Ms. Owens brings that show to Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach on Sept. 17, 8-11 p.m.
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
fox35orlando.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
wflx.com
Some West Palm Beach restaurants may no longer offer outside seating
If you enjoy eating outside, your days may soon be limited, at certain restaurants at least. That’s because businesses in West Palm Beach may have to pay a significantly higher annual fee to be able to offer seating in front of their restaurants. Many restaurants and cafes brought out...
wflx.com
Lost voices of fentanyl: A Lake Worth Beach mother's heartbreak
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than heroin and morphine. It’s also linked to nearly 70% of overdoses in the U.S. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is calling it the single deadliest drug threat our country has ever encountered. A Lake Worth Beach mother...
wflx.com
Artistic opportunities blossoming at Delray Beach school
It's "National Arts In Education Week," and one Palm Beach County school is taking the lead. Plumosa School of the Arts K-8 in Delray Beach is helping students find their rhythm and offering opportunities that many children at the school wouldn't have otherwise. In Maryann Benjamin's studio, everyone has a...
