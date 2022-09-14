Read full article on original website
Related
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress
Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
The Most Powerful Person in the World Is China's President
While China's economy overtook all others, Xi Jinping consolidated power as no leader since Mao
RELATED PEOPLE
China Warns of Another Crisis 'Detonating' as Xi, Putin Strengthen Ties
An editorial in a Chinese-state newspaper warned of an emergent world crisis between Eastern and Western nations following a high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week. The column, published in the Global Times early on Friday, depicts the meeting of the two...
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
CNBC
Germany drawing up new China trade policy, vows 'no more naivety'
Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday the government was working on a new trade policy with China to reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials, batteries and semiconductors, promising "no more naivety" in trade dealings with Beijing. Robert Habeck told Reuters that China was a welcome trading partner, but Germany could...
U.S. allows Russia's Lavrov to travel to United Nations
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States has given Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to travel to New York for the United Nations' annual gathering of world leaders next week with half the delegation Moscow requested, a Russian diplomatic source said on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia says private satellites could become 'legitimate target' during wartime
As the United States continues to leverage more commercial satellites for intelligence and communications work, Russia has warned these craft may become a "legitimate target" for wartime operations.
International Business Times
India, Japan Conduct Navy Drills In Bay Of Bengal To Counter Chinese Assertiveness
The navies of India and Japan are conducting a week-long joint military exercise in the waters off India's east coast. The naval exercises follow the recently held "two-plus-two" security dialogue between the two countries, both of which face serious security challenges posed by increasing Chinese assertiveness. The sixth edition of...
Voice of America
Uzbekistan, Central Asia Try to Redefine Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Samarkand, Uzbekistan — For much of its 20-year existence, some observers have suggested the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) could become an anti-Western bloc dominated by China and Russia. The group’s Central Asian members have complex collaborative relationships with the United States and Europe, though and Uzbekistan, the host of SCO, used its chairmanship of the event held in Samarkand September 15-16 to emphasize the group is not and should not be anti-American or anti-NATO.
Voice of America
Kyrgyzstan Says Tajikistan Resumes Shelling After Ceasefire Deal
Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of fresh shelling late on Friday despite a ceasefire deal reached by the two countries' presidents, as a deadly border conflict forced thousands of people to evacuate. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed to order a ceasefire and troop pullback in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albania’s example to the United States — and the world
Albania may be among the smallest and newest members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, its government’s recent decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Iranian government over a massive cyberattack on Tirana this summer stands tall indeed. Albania has accused Iran of a second cyberattack, targeting its national police, discovered on Sept. 9.
Voice of America
Chinese and Russian Leaders Meet in Uzbekistan
Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia met Thursday in Uzbekistan. The two leaders are in the country to attend a meeting of eight Asian leaders. The trip was Xi’s first since the COVID-19 crisis began in early 2020. Many Chinese are not able to travel because of the country’s zero-COVID policy.
Voice of America
China's Xi Says 'Color Revolutions' Must Be Prevented
Chinese President Xi Jinping called Friday on members of a central Asian regional grouping, which includes Russia and Iran, to work together to prevent “external forces” from promoting what he called "color revolutions" — popular, pro-democracy uprisings in their countries. Xi made the comments in Uzbekistan on...
Voice of America
Global Legislators Sound Alarm About China
Washington — As capitals in Central Asia roll out the red carpet for China’s top official this week, a growing network of key lawmakers from 28 nations and the European Union, major powers among them, believe the treatment for President Xi Jinping should be anything but. “The already...
Exclusive-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action, Taiwan presses EU
TAIPEI/FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
Voice of America
China, Africa Cooperate in Space for Different Reasons
Experts say China and African nations are increasingly cooperating in space to develop different ideas for the future. Chinese astronauts are known as taikonauts. They have been carrying out space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station. The space structure is in the process of being built.
China trolls Taiwan with its stealth UAV 'Soaring Dragon' and civilian drones
Taiwanese Air Force dispatched combat air patrol planes tracking Chinese aircrafts, in response.
Voice of America
Experts Warn US Is Falling Behind China in Key Technologies
At a gathering of current and former U.S. officials and private-sector executives Friday in Washington, concern was rampant that the United States has fallen behind China in the development of several key technologies, and that it faces an uncertain future in which other countries could challenge its historic dominance in the development of cutting-edge communications and computing technology.
Comments / 0