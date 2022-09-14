ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

The Hill

Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress

Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
US News and World Report

China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
Newsweek

China Warns of Another Crisis 'Detonating' as Xi, Putin Strengthen Ties

An editorial in a Chinese-state newspaper warned of an emergent world crisis between Eastern and Western nations following a high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week. The column, published in the Global Times early on Friday, depicts the meeting of the two...
CNBC

Germany drawing up new China trade policy, vows 'no more naivety'

Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday the government was working on a new trade policy with China to reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials, batteries and semiconductors, promising "no more naivety" in trade dealings with Beijing. Robert Habeck told Reuters that China was a welcome trading partner, but Germany could...
Reuters

U.S. allows Russia's Lavrov to travel to United Nations

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States has given Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to travel to New York for the United Nations' annual gathering of world leaders next week with half the delegation Moscow requested, a Russian diplomatic source said on Tuesday.
International Business Times

India, Japan Conduct Navy Drills In Bay Of Bengal To Counter Chinese Assertiveness

The navies of India and Japan are conducting a week-long joint military exercise in the waters off India's east coast. The naval exercises follow the recently held "two-plus-two" security dialogue between the two countries, both of which face serious security challenges posed by increasing Chinese assertiveness. The sixth edition of...
Voice of America

Uzbekistan, Central Asia Try to Redefine Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Samarkand, Uzbekistan — For much of its 20-year existence, some observers have suggested the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) could become an anti-Western bloc dominated by China and Russia. The group’s Central Asian members have complex collaborative relationships with the United States and Europe, though and Uzbekistan, the host of SCO, used its chairmanship of the event held in Samarkand September 15-16 to emphasize the group is not and should not be anti-American or anti-NATO.
Voice of America

Kyrgyzstan Says Tajikistan Resumes Shelling After Ceasefire Deal

Kyrgyzstan accused Tajikistan of fresh shelling late on Friday despite a ceasefire deal reached by the two countries' presidents, as a deadly border conflict forced thousands of people to evacuate. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed to order a ceasefire and troop pullback in a...
The Hill

Albania’s example to the United States — and the world

Albania may be among the smallest and newest members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, its government’s recent decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Iranian government over a massive cyberattack on Tirana this summer stands tall indeed. Albania has accused Iran of a second cyberattack, targeting its national police, discovered on Sept. 9.
Voice of America

Chinese and Russian Leaders Meet in Uzbekistan

Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia met Thursday in Uzbekistan. The two leaders are in the country to attend a meeting of eight Asian leaders. The trip was Xi’s first since the COVID-19 crisis began in early 2020. Many Chinese are not able to travel because of the country’s zero-COVID policy.
Voice of America

China's Xi Says 'Color Revolutions' Must Be Prevented

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Friday on members of a central Asian regional grouping, which includes Russia and Iran, to work together to prevent “external forces” from promoting what he called "color revolutions" — popular, pro-democracy uprisings in their countries. Xi made the comments in Uzbekistan on...
Voice of America

Global Legislators Sound Alarm About China

Washington — As capitals in Central Asia roll out the red carpet for China’s top official this week, a growing network of key lawmakers from 28 nations and the European Union, major powers among them, believe the treatment for President Xi Jinping should be anything but. “The already...
Voice of America

China, Africa Cooperate in Space for Different Reasons

Experts say China and African nations are increasingly cooperating in space to develop different ideas for the future. Chinese astronauts are known as taikonauts. They have been carrying out space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station. The space structure is in the process of being built.
Voice of America

Experts Warn US Is Falling Behind China in Key Technologies

At a gathering of current and former U.S. officials and private-sector executives Friday in Washington, concern was rampant that the United States has fallen behind China in the development of several key technologies, and that it faces an uncertain future in which other countries could challenge its historic dominance in the development of cutting-edge communications and computing technology.
