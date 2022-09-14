Read full article on original website
Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall
COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
Enrollment is Up this Fall at St. John’s Prep
COLLEGEVILLE -- Enrollment is up this fall at St. John's Prep in Collegeville. The school says they have enrolled 287 students in grades 6 through 12, which is its largest number since 2014. The students come from 16 countries, three states, and 29 communities in Minnesota. They also represent more than a dozen different religions.
Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday
SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
CSB/SJU Releases 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming Series
COLLEGEVILLE -- Music, dance, comedy and more await you this year at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University. The institutions have announced their 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming series. Executive Director Tanya Gertz says she puts a lot of time and research into which artists to bring to...
High School Football Results Friday September 16
(Storm held the ball for 11 minutes in the 4th quarter. Sauk Rapids-Rice improves to 3-0) Cambridge-Isanti 31, Tech 0.
13 Cold Spring Businesses Awarded ‘Main Street’ Grants
COLD SPRING -- Several Cold Spring businesses are getting some grant money to help revitalize their properties. During Tuesday's council meeting, the council was informed they received 13 grant applications and all applicants will be awarded all or close to what they requested. The Minnesota Department of Economic Development awarded...
Sauk Rapids-Rice, ROCORI Ranked In Top 10 (WEEK 3 SCHEDULE)
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and the ROCORI Spartans are among the teams ranked in their respective top-ten polls heading into Week Three of the season. The Storm (2-0) are ranked #9 in Class AAAAA, while the Spartans (3-0) check in at #2 in the AAAA poll. Here's the schedule for...
Rice to Begin Updating Home Water Meters Later This Month
RICE -- Rice plans to begin upgrading water meters within the homes of residents starting later this month. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve a formal letter that will be sent to homeowners regarding the water meter changeout and how to schedule your appointment for replacement.
How Is This Possible? Meet ‘Chippy’ The Tame Chipmunk From Clear Lake, Minnesota
I had band practice last night after work at my bandmate's house in Clear Lake, Minnesota. I arrived a little bit early, and was just getting my keyboard and equipment out of the car and bringing it into the garage when this cute little chipmunk just about ran right up to me!
Stick A Fork In It! Foley Business Transforms Their Sign Into New Landmark
Take a left at the giant brat! You might hear that in Foley now that Grand Champion Meats in town has finished putting up its new sign, which is complete with a large fork adorned with what one can assume is a Grand Champion Brat complete with grill marks on it.
The Ledge In Waite Park Is Hosting A Flannel Fest Event In October
The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is hosting its first-ever Flannel Fest event on October 1st. Eventgoers must be 21 to attend. Advance tickets cost $35 or you can pay $40 at the door. The event is slated to run from 4-10 p.m. and will include games, contests and music....
Central Minnesota’s Best Apple Orchard’s Are Bringing In The Fall Season
Do you have a favorite apple orchard that you love to visit every year? Maybe you want to make it a priority to visit as many as you can before the snow flies. This list may help you discover new locations, and help you line up your fall apple orchard weekend schedule Take a look.
Stearns County Commissioners Considering 2023 Budget Proposal
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County commissioners got a look at the 2023 proposed budget at their board meeting Tuesday. The county's budget committee is recommending spending just over $8,000,000 more which is an increase of 4.52%. The resulting tax levy is nearly $3.8-million or an increase of 4.33%. County officials...
Waite Park To Consider Amending PUD For Crossroads Lofts
WAITE PARK -- Some changes may be coming to a retail and residential development in Waite Park near Crossroads Center. During Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting, the board will look to consider amending a Planned Unit Development for the Crossroads Lofts and Shops property. The amendment would be to allow the...
Brew Park Now Open – Eat & Drink While Your Dog Plays in Plymouth
This is a great idea. If you have been traveling with your dog, and you'd like to stop, let your dog out to get some exercise and do their business this is a new place to do that!. Brew Park is now open in Plymouth. Not only can you dog...
What’s The Plan For Sugar Daddy’s In Sauk Rapids? [GALLERY]
Has a buyer emerged for the vacant Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids? The listing has been 'canceled' on the MLS. Any guesses what may be moving in? Based on recent history, my money is on a bank, car wash or fast food restaurant. Here are some ideas commenters had...
Man Found Guilty of Bias Crimes Against Cold Spring Family
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer has been found guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
Coon Rapids Man Indicted for Threatening a U.S. Senator
MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Coon Rapids man for making interstate threats against a U.S. Senator. According to court documents on June 11, 2022, 35-year-old Brendon Daugherty left two voicemail messages on the field office telephone of a U.S. Senator located outside of Minnesota. Both messages contained threats of violence directed at the U.S. Senator.
Housing Market Continues to Cool in Tri-County Area
UNDATED -- The housing market continues to cool down in the tri-county area. Minnesota Realtors says in Benton County new listings so far this year are at 424, which is down 10 percent. Closed sales are at 356, down four percent. And the median sales price is $270,000, up over 12 percent.
Gilman in Pictures [GALLERY]
Gilman is a town of 224 people and is located north of Foley at the interception of Highway 25 and and Benton County Road 3 in Benton County.
