Sartell, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Superintendent: ROCORI Showing Good Enrollment to Start Fall

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI Superintendent John Thein says the district is seeing good enrollment to start the new school year. Really our enrollment is up a little, over our original budget estimate, and that's good news. The growth is coming in the secondary schools. We thought we would have some families attend this school year that would have overloaded classes in the elementary schools, but they made a different decision.
COLD SPRING, MN
