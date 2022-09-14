Read full article on original website
Bon Appétit
Chicken and Coconut Rice With Nuoc Cham Tomatoes
Rich, coconutty, schmaltzy, bright, funky, and tangy, this skillet chicken dinner tantalizes the taste buds on every level. Skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs are seasoned simply with salt and lots of pepper, then cooked skin side down in a skillet until the fat renders and you’re left with perfectly crisp skin. You’ll sizzle garlic and a mountain of shallots in the leftover rich schmaltz, which will flavor the sunny yellow coconut cream and turmeric rice that cooks in the pan with the chicken thighs as the meat finishes roasting.
Smothered Chicken and Gravy Recipe
2 (1-ounce|56.7 gram) packets Lipton dried onion soup mix. 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon powder, or as needed. Season all the chicken pieces aggressively on all sides with an even coating of seasoning salt and black pepper. It should be a fairly heavy coating of both. Then season the pieces with the garlic powder and onion powder.
12tomatoes.com
One – Pan Mediterranean Chicken
I love quick dinners. Chicken dinners always make me feel good. This recipe has all the parts of a delicious chicken dinner wrapped in a couple of easy time-saving steps. The bone-in chicken thighs lend their delicious fatty flavor to the potatoes while the skin gets nice and crispy. Using just a little chicken broth, the potatoes have the opportunity to fully cook while also thickening the broth to create a sauce. This is my favorite recipe to cook on a budget and when I’m not feeling like cooking. Only requires a quick chop and then an hour to bake. Top it off with some fresh lemon juice and salty feta. Let’s do Mediterranean tonight.
Bon Appétit
Rao’s (of Tomato Sauce Fame) Is Now Making Frozen Pizza. We Tried it
The producer behind one of America’s fastest growing jarred tomato sauce brands has recently unveiled its new line of frozen pies: Rao’s Made for Home Brick Oven Crust Pizza. They’ve already begun to roll out in select Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Harris Teeter grocery stores around the country.
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
How to Bake With Canned Pumpkin Instead of Eggs and Oil
Here's how to substitute pumpkin for eggs and oil in your homemade cakes and baked goods. Using pumpkin instead of eggs and oil can cut down on calories.
Bon Appétit
A Fortune Cookie Crust Is Even Better Than a Graham Cracker Crust
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We all have that kitchen drawer where we dump extra take-out paraphernalia: plastic cutlery, chopsticks, packets of soy sauce. The least practical, though, might be the fortune cookie, which never seems like quite enough when I’m craving dessert after eating Chinese food.
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
thesouthernladycooks.com
CROCK POT BACON RANCH POTATOES
This Crock Pot Bacon Ranch Potatoes is such a simple recipe and is absolutely delicious. If you love to use your crock pot definitely save this one. It’s the perfect side dish to just about any meal and it’s also perfect for any gathering. It would be a great addition to any tailgate or camping trip too.
Easy Homemade Ladyfingers Recipe
Ladyfingers are a rather plain cookie if eaten on their own, but they are often used in other types of recipes ranging from trifle to tiramisu. While most such recipes seem to assume you'll be using store-bought cookies, recipe developer Jessica Morone says that "This ladyfinger recipe is so easy, reliable, and delicious that you will never need to buy ladyfingers again."
Recipes for National Family Meals Month
September is National Family Meals Month. So today, why not try these tasty ideas from Coborn's that the whole family can work on together in the kitchen.Slow Cooker Pork Roast with Apples and OnionsIngredients5 lb. boneless pork loin 1 Tbsp. olive oil (or butter) salt black pepper 3 gala apples (or pink lady, cored and cut into 8 wedges) 2 yellow onion (sliced) 1 head red cabbage (sliced) 1 bay leaf 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon 1 cup low sodium chicken stock (or apple juice) 2 Tbsp. honey (or brown sugar) PreparationMelt oil or butter in a large sauté pan (or use...
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate Hamantaschen
Prepare dough: Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until combined and creamy, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat until just combined after each addition, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed; beat in vanilla just until combined, about 30 seconds.
I Made Blueberry Boy Bait and It’s the Best Way to Use Fresh Blueberries
If you love a good coffee cake, this recipe for blueberry boy bait is what to bake next. Don’t let the retro name deter you—this coffee cake is the ideal treat to enjoy for breakfast, as an afternoon snack or for dessert, and it will definitely turn out to be one of your favorite blueberry recipes.
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
butterwithasideofbread.com
GOOEY CARAMEL POPCORN
Homemade Caramel Corn using Grandpa’s family favorite recipe! Best gooey caramel popcorn made with butter, sugar, condensed milk & vanilla. My father-in-law is famous for his caramel popcorn recipe and when he was younger everyone would gather around to help make a large batch of it. I’ve eaten it since I was a teenager and this recipe always hits the spot. It’s a perfect recipe for ooey gooey popcorn (the kind that’s fantastic for popcorn balls). It’s also always a teenager favorite and best eaten by the handfuls!
Bon Appétit
Anytime Orange Muffins
This orange muffin recipe is inspired by the cranberry-orange version sold at Costco, which Chef Shaina Loew-Banayan of Hudson, New York’s Cafe Mutton—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—loved throughout their childhood. “Don’t be tempted to sprinkle demerara or some other fancy sugar on top of the muffins,” they implore. “That’s not the vibe.” Regular ole’ granulated sugar gives the tops a crackly surface that makes them deeply satisfying.
recipesgram.com
Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake
This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
recipesgram.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe
Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
12tomatoes.com
Mushroom Chili
Of all the soups chili is one of the heartiest around. It’s warming, filling, and has a kick that something like chicken noodle never will. If you’ve ever wondered if you can make a great chili without meat, the answer is “yes”!. You don’t need any...
