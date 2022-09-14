NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain woman has been sentenced for her role in the theft of a man who was given a combination of alcohol and medication, rendering him unconscious. Jehona Bajrami, 28, received a fully suspended this week in New Britain Superior Court. She will serve three years of probation, with 10 years of prison time hanging over her head if she were to violate.

