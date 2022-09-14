ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Eyewitness News

Police responding to two armed robberies in Terryville

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:30pm, Plymouth Police received a call from the Citgo Gas Station located at 110 Main Street, Terryville, and the Gulf Gas Station located at 120 Main Street. Both locations reported armed robberies, according to police. No injuries were reported and both incidents are actively...
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Register Citizen

Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home

A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police search for suspect in deadly East Hartford shooting

Deadly shooting under investigation in East Hartford. Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain woman sentenced to probation for theft of man who was given, Xanax alcohol, leaving him unconscious

NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain woman has been sentenced for her role in the theft of a man who was given a combination of alcohol and medication, rendering him unconscious. Jehona Bajrami, 28, received a fully suspended this week in New Britain Superior Court. She will serve three years of probation, with 10 years of prison time hanging over her head if she were to violate.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Man shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on Wednesday night outside of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich. Officers responded at about midnight to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Thursday for a victim who had been shot once in the arm. The victim told police he was shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill. […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Woman stabbed in Manchester Popeye’s parking lot

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police confirmed that a woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Popeye’s restaurant on Spencer Street. Manchester officers said the stabbing occurred just after 3 p.m. Officers were initially responding to a report of a domestic dispute, which was upgraded to a stabbing while officers were […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Vigil held for Hartford man shot on Hillside Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Hillside Avenue earlier this week. The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

East Hampton woman accused of abusing horses pleads not guilty

EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - An East Hampton woman charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty, plead not guilty Thursday. While Wall’s attorney says she’s innocent, the owner of one of the alleged abused horses disagrees. The owner, Patty Reilly, along with Desmond’s Army, also believes the law...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire at Hartford apartment complex leaves entire building displaced

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Fire companies responded to Wethersfield Avenue for a report of a fire. Firefighters found a working fire on the second floor of a three story multi-unit apartment complex. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it to one apartment, according to the department.
HARTFORD, CT

