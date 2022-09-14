Read full article on original website
Manchester: Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder
50-year-old charged with raping East Hartford teen after DNA from aborted fetus points to him as suspect
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A […]
Police responding to two armed robberies in Terryville
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:30pm, Plymouth Police received a call from the Citgo Gas Station located at 110 Main Street, Terryville, and the Gulf Gas Station located at 120 Main Street. Both locations reported armed robberies, according to police. No injuries were reported and both incidents are actively...
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Norwalk man gets probation for lighting fire in New Britain apartment over debt issue
NEW BRITAIN – A Norwalk man has received a suspended jail sentence for lighting a fire in a New Britain residence. Michael Terry, 29, will be on probation for five years, a judge ordered during his sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court. A violation while on probation...
Man charged for alleged bomb threats on Bridgeport, Port Jefferson ferries
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly made bomb threats against the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferries. Police responded to a call at 12 p.m. on Thursday of a bomb threat and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. This followed a similar bomb threat against the ferry on Sept. […]
Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home
A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
VIDEO: Police search for suspect in deadly East Hartford shooting
Deadly shooting under investigation in East Hartford. Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly...
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
New Britain woman sentenced to probation for theft of man who was given, Xanax alcohol, leaving him unconscious
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain woman has been sentenced for her role in the theft of a man who was given a combination of alcohol and medication, rendering him unconscious. Jehona Bajrami, 28, received a fully suspended this week in New Britain Superior Court. She will serve three years of probation, with 10 years of prison time hanging over her head if she were to violate.
Man shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on Wednesday night outside of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich. Officers responded at about midnight to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Thursday for a victim who had been shot once in the arm. The victim told police he was shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill. […]
Woman stabbed in Manchester Popeye’s parking lot
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police confirmed that a woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Popeye’s restaurant on Spencer Street. Manchester officers said the stabbing occurred just after 3 p.m. Officers were initially responding to a report of a domestic dispute, which was upgraded to a stabbing while officers were […]
Vigil held for Hartford man shot on Hillside Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Hillside Avenue earlier this week. The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. […]
Police Determining Whether West Hartford, Simsbury Investigations Are Connected
Investigators are looking into whether a bank robbery in West Hartford and an attempted robbery in Simsbury Friday are connected. Both happened less than an hour apart from each other. Simsbury Police say based on the clothing description of the suspects, it is likely it’s the same person. However,...
East Hampton woman accused of abusing horses pleads not guilty
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - An East Hampton woman charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty, plead not guilty Thursday. While Wall’s attorney says she’s innocent, the owner of one of the alleged abused horses disagrees. The owner, Patty Reilly, along with Desmond’s Army, also believes the law...
Charges may be dropped against Randy Cox, who became paralyzed after being in police custody
Editor’s Note: WTNH previously reported that the charges against Cox have been dropped. At this time, the charges still remain but may be dropped in the future. NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Ben Crump returned to New Haven on Thursday to provide an update on Richard “Randy” Cox after he was paralyzed while in […]
Bolton attorney gets 45 months for trying to defraud victim of $1M through fake mortgage deals
BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bolton attorney will spend more than three years behind bars after he tried to defraud a person of $1 million, according to an announcement Friday from the U.S. States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison and three years of […]
Police: Man claims self-defense in fatal shooting of girlfriend
A convicted felon faces a gun charge after he said he shot his girlfriend, who allegedly tried to stab him, at an apartment in Stamford.
Fire at Hartford apartment complex leaves entire building displaced
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Fire companies responded to Wethersfield Avenue for a report of a fire. Firefighters found a working fire on the second floor of a three story multi-unit apartment complex. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it to one apartment, according to the department.
